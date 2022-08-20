ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Rabid fox found in Gloucester

 3 days ago

GLOUCESTER - A fox in Gloucester has tested positive for rabies, the city's Health Department said Friday evening.

Gloucester Health Department urges anyone whose pet may have come into contact with this fox on or before Aug. 10 to contact Gloucester Animal Control. City of Gloucester

The fox was found on Concord Street on Wednesday. Any person who was bitten or scratched by the fox or was exposed to the fox's saliva is at high risk for rabies and should call the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 (available 24 hours) or a health care provider for a risk assessment.

Disease can be prevented by receiving a series of rabies post-exposure prophylaxis shots soon after exposure.

Anyone who's pet could have come in contact with this fox should contact Gloucester Animal Control.

