A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Counties with the most super commuters in Georgia
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Helen GA Restaurants On The River
Helen, Georgia, is known for its Bavarian-style building architecture, beautiful natural attractions, and many shops selling specialty food. It has been a mainstay on the tourist map since its founding. Many of its landmark buildings have been carefully preserved and restored to their original beauty, so you can look at...
Locals ready to see one of FoCo’s biggest outdoor attractions return to form
Section of the Big Creek Greenway(Photo/Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Website) (Forsyth County, GA) Having days filled with work, errands, and everything in between, many folks turn to nature to unplug from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. As the Big Creek Greenway undergoes repairs, some Forsyth County residents are more than ready for the popular trail to return to its full form.
cobbcountycourier.com
Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County
The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August 22, 2022 – Residents and businesses in a portion of Cobb County surrounding Sweat Mountain are asked to...
Georgia creek full of soybeans and killing fish, riverkeeper says
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia creek is full of soybeans and now dead fish are washing up and state regulators have issued a warning. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Hall County at Flat Creek where officials believe soybeans ended up in the water after a train derailment.
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
From ‘whites only’ to Georgia's largest public beach: New marker honors ‘Wade-Ins’ on Tybee Island
LISTEN: The Savannah Beach Wade-Ins of the early 1960s are now memorialized near the Tybee Island pier. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. ——— Beach-goers on coastal Georgia's Tybee Island may notice something new. But it took years to get there — 62 years, to be exact. “This is...
accesswdun.com
Businesses repurpose former visitors center in Tallulah Falls
Tallulah Falls is seeing a bustling business revitalization in recent months, thanks in part to the town’s downtown development authority. One area where recent business growth is concentrated is on U.S. 441 on the town’s north end at the former Georgia Heritage Center for the Arts beside the bridge over the dam.
After year-long pause, toll lane project back on track for GA 400
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — It has been a year since the Georgia Department of Transportation rejected a bid for the Georgia 400 toll project, but now it is back on track. The project calls for two toll lanes in each direction on GA 400, from the North Springs MARTA station in north Fulton County to McGinnis Ferry Rd.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 14-20)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon. At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. The city and board of the cemetery hired a private contractor to help beautify the cemetery after hearing complaints from visitors. Girl Scouts...
Gwinnett County city closer to lifting ban on opening liquor stores
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One Gwinnett County city still bans liquor stores from opening but it is one step closer to changing that. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was live in Grayson during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday. If residents want liquor, they have to...
nowhabersham.com
Local veterans push for VA clinic in Habersham
Northeast Georgia veterans are throwing their support behind a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs proposal to build an outpatient clinic in Habersham County. Veterans say the clinic would make it easier for them to access essential health services in the region. It would trim drive times and could potentially cut down on wait times for appointments, allowing area veterans to more readily access the health services they earned from their military service.
Georgia 4th-grader grows 109 pound watermelon
Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade 4-H’er from Appling County, earned a sweet victory in the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest with a girthy melon weighing in at 109.5 pounds. The conclusion of the contest was held on National Watermelon Day, August 3. The contest, which offers students the opportunity...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
americanmilitarynews.com
Middle Georgia residents say F-15 flyover damaged homes. Here’s how the Air Force responded
Homeowners in Bonaire and Kathleen said their houses were damaged after an Aug. 3 F-15 flyover. The F-15 Eagle flyover was performed at approximately 11:20 am for a Southeast Region Little League Tournament game in Warner Robins. After the flyover, several Facebook users said they thought the flyover was louder...
eastcobbnews.com
Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition
A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
nowhabersham.com
Ethel Mae England Messer Forrester
Ethel Mae England Messer Forrester, age 102, of Lula, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Mrs. Forrester was born December 13, 1919, in Scott County, Virginia to the late Hiram and Susie Tomlinson England. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouses, Rufus Messer and Walter Forrester; children, Coy Forrester, Helen Nale; son-in-law, Joe Garrett; daughter-in-law, Gloria Messer; grandson, Mike Nale; granddaughter, Debbie Garrett Jordan; sisters, Annie Vanzant, Maude Snapp; brothers, Tommy England, Elmer England, Ronald England. Mrs. Forrester was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
