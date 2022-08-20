ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

Boston Globe

Kids Again: Red Sox, Orioles cardboard race Little Leaguers

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi and John Schreiber used their sliders without throwing a pitch. The Boston Red Sox pitchers grabbed their hunks of flattened cardboard and took flight for the traditional slide down the outfield hill outside the Little League World Series stadium. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde...
BOSTON, MA

