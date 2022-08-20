ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

K99

Windsor's Future Legends Acquires Grand Junction Rockies

Thanks to Windsor's brand new multi-sports complex, professional sports are coming to Northern Colorado in a big way. In 2023, you'll have multiple chances to "root, root, root for the home team" - Future Legends, the groundbreaking sports complex set to open in Windsor in 2023, has acquired the Grand Junction Rockies to its already impressive lineup of professional sports teams.
WINDSOR, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado Mesa University classes begin Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students are preparing for the fall semester at Colorado Mesa University, which begins Monday. “It’s really just every single emotion I can feel just all at once, you know, its positives and negatives, you know, just a lot going on all the time,” said Autumn Houtstra, an incoming freshman.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Body found in Columbine Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?

Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Temperatures on another warming trend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms, once again, have targeted the higher elevations. We have remained mostly dry for the valleys but not ruling out a brief passing shower for the evening into the nighttime hours. For our mountains, storms will start dissipating into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, low temperatures will stay the same as last night, reaching in the lower 60s for Grand Junction and mid-50s for Montrose, staying under partly cloudy skies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Warm sunshine lasts until the end of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week will be drier than last week, but a brief chance for rain sneaks into our forecast toward the end of the week. Much of this week is about temperatures, which on most days will be near or slightly above normal. Normal for Monday August 22 is 90 degrees for the high and 61 degrees for the low. Normal is defined by the average high and low temperatures over 30 years and is recalculated at the start of every decade for the most recent 30-year period. Normal also changes.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Warming trend and dry conditions to return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 10 pm tonight. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning gets issued, then I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed for the duration of the alert.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction High School Shelters in Place; Central High School Receives Threat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It has been an unfortunate start to the school year for District 51. Only two weeks in and already there have been three incidents involving gun facsimiles. Grand Junction High School was the latest to go under a shelter in place, after a student found a gun an alerted authorities. The shelter in place lasted about 8 minutes Friday morning (August 19), until the school resource officer on duty gave the all clear. The witness who found the gun and a suspect were questioned by police–and the suspect was cleared of any wrongdoing. The gun was determined to be a BB gun.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

GJHS head baseball coach resigns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction High School has shared that their head baseball coach, Coach Dixon, announced he will be resigning. Coach Dixon was the skipper of the Grand Junction High School baseball team. Dixon took over during the covid shorted season of 2021 and led the Tigers to the CHSAA regional playoffs where they played Legacy High School.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Rain returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Another West Nile Virus case in Delta County

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Health Department has announced a third case of West Nile Virus in the county this year. This individual is in his 50′s. This follows two previous cases, one from a woman in her 40′s and another from a woman in her 80′s.
DELTA COUNTY, CO

