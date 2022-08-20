Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Windsor’s Future Legends Acquires Grand Junction Rockies
Thanks to Windsor's brand new multi-sports complex, professional sports are coming to Northern Colorado in a big way. In 2023, you'll have multiple chances to "root, root, root for the home team" - Future Legends, the groundbreaking sports complex set to open in Windsor in 2023, has acquired the Grand Junction Rockies to its already impressive lineup of professional sports teams.
nbc11news.com
Colorado Mesa University classes begin Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students are preparing for the fall semester at Colorado Mesa University, which begins Monday. “It’s really just every single emotion I can feel just all at once, you know, its positives and negatives, you know, just a lot going on all the time,” said Autumn Houtstra, an incoming freshman.
nbc11news.com
Body found in Columbine Park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?
Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tour Palisade Home with Pool + Amazing Views of Mt. Garfield
There are many perks to living in Palisade, Colorado. Palisade is famous for its peaches, orchards, vineyards, wine, and the unique geography that makes it possible for the best fruit to grow. Speaking of geography, Palisade is also surrounded by some of the best in the area including the famous...
nbc11news.com
Temperatures on another warming trend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms, once again, have targeted the higher elevations. We have remained mostly dry for the valleys but not ruling out a brief passing shower for the evening into the nighttime hours. For our mountains, storms will start dissipating into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, low temperatures will stay the same as last night, reaching in the lower 60s for Grand Junction and mid-50s for Montrose, staying under partly cloudy skies.
nbc11news.com
Warm sunshine lasts until the end of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week will be drier than last week, but a brief chance for rain sneaks into our forecast toward the end of the week. Much of this week is about temperatures, which on most days will be near or slightly above normal. Normal for Monday August 22 is 90 degrees for the high and 61 degrees for the low. Normal is defined by the average high and low temperatures over 30 years and is recalculated at the start of every decade for the most recent 30-year period. Normal also changes.
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc11news.com
Warming trend and dry conditions to return
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 10 pm tonight. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning gets issued, then I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed for the duration of the alert.
Custom Built Grand Junction House With Wall of Windows for Sale
The custom-built Grand Junction house was just recently listed and has five bedrooms and three bedrooms. Take a look inside the 3,000-square-foot house that sits on a .3-acre lot and is within walking distance to multiple hiking trails. There are five bedrooms and three bedrooms inside the three-story house. The...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest House on Market Has Million Dollar View
This home on Little Park Road in Grand Junction just went on the market earlier today. Take a look, and you'll find this house has a view money can't buy. This new listing in Grand Junction features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an unbelievable kitchen, and ample square footage. Just Out...
nbc11news.com
Paddleboard Adventure Company hosts fundraiser for animal shelter
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you have a dog in need of a bath, you’re in luck. This weekend, Paddleboard Adventure Company is providing this service for a small fee that will benefit Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary. “So you can bring your dog down, and for $5,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction High School Shelters in Place; Central High School Receives Threat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It has been an unfortunate start to the school year for District 51. Only two weeks in and already there have been three incidents involving gun facsimiles. Grand Junction High School was the latest to go under a shelter in place, after a student found a gun an alerted authorities. The shelter in place lasted about 8 minutes Friday morning (August 19), until the school resource officer on duty gave the all clear. The witness who found the gun and a suspect were questioned by police–and the suspect was cleared of any wrongdoing. The gun was determined to be a BB gun.
See the Grand Junction Fire Department Extinguish a Semi Truck
Fires can be incredibly scary and a recent one in Grand Junction, Colorado was extra frightening as a semi-truck burst into flames on the side of a busy road. Luckily, the fire department was able to extinguish the fire before it spread beyond the truck. Location of Grand Junction Semi...
KJCT8
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction High School has shared that their head baseball coach, Coach Dixon, announced he will be resigning. Coach Dixon was the skipper of the Grand Junction High School baseball team. Dixon took over during the covid shorted season of 2021 and led the Tigers to the CHSAA regional playoffs where they played Legacy High School.
nbc11news.com
Rain returns to the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
Claims of serial killer on Western Slope called a "hoax" by local law enforcement
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, claims that a serial killer or abductor is hunting woman on Colorado's Western Slope aren't true, according to findings from their investigation into the matter. Their announcement on August 17 follows a viral post made by a Facebook user that featured an image...
When Will This New Orchard Mesa Restaurant Open For Business?
It won't be long now. Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction will soon have another restaurant to choose from. In addition to housing, another popular fast-food chain is coming to Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. As of today, August 16, 2022, it looks as though they are putting the final touches on the new Taco Bell.
nbc11news.com
Another West Nile Virus case in Delta County
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Health Department has announced a third case of West Nile Virus in the county this year. This individual is in his 50′s. This follows two previous cases, one from a woman in her 40′s and another from a woman in her 80′s.
KJCT8
Extra police and security presence at Central High School due to unsubstantiated threat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents dropping their kids off at Central High School this morning may have seen a higher than normal amount of security and police on campus, but District 51 staff have confirmed that the reason for the added security was out of “an abundance of caution.”
Comments / 0