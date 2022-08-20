Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
State rolls back COVID regulations in schools ahead of first day
ITHACA, N.Y.—Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday morning that New York State will be relaxing guidelines for COVID-19 in schools ahead of the first day of school. A positive test would require a student stay home for five days before returning to class, but now would have a far lesser effect on those who were around the student when they tested positive. There is also no longer a “test-to-stay” requirement.
4 Democrats vying for nomination in CNY’s 22nd congressional district
The newly drawn 22nd congressional district includes Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties and a small portion of Oswego County. In recent years, the majority of that geographic area has been represented by Republican John Katko. Now, four democrats are fighting to clinch the nomination and turn that seat blue in...
Greater Binghamton Airport Chief Views Merger as an “Opportunity”
The Broome County aviation commissioner believes the proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit airlines may potentially be good news for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Mark Heefner said while some people might look at the merger say "there's one less airline," he views the situation "as more of an opportunity." In...
Gallery: See what’s under construction at Cornell this summer
ITHACA, N.Y. — It’s been a while since the Voice has done a traditional construction update photo gallery. That’s largely my fault – after last fall’s car accident, I became rather gun shy about driving around to take large quantities of construction photos. However, time...
Primary Day Can’t Come Soon Enough After Ugly GOP Campaign
Are you sick of it yet? The Republican Primary for NY-22, the newly drawn Congressional district that aligns Oneida and Madison Counties with Syracuse, has completed early voting and the Primary set for Tuesday, 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.. The race is between Steve Wells from Madison County, and Brandon...
A look at pre-primary Congressional campaign finances
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Democratic primary is just days away, meaning that campaign finances and personal financial disclosures from Congressional candidates in New York’s 19th District have come due. Currently facing the field are Democrats Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney and Republican Marc Molinaro. Among the items congressional campaigns...
Latest numbers, August 22nd
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases remains well above 200 as we start the new week.
City manager referendum draws closer in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—As the weather inches toward autumn, the Common Council of Ithaca moves closer to the November referendum, which includes what could be a significant change to the structure of the city government. In November 2021, the council unanimously decided that it would create a city manager position, though...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)
Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
Letter to the Editor: Common Council member endorses Jamie Cheney for Congress
This is a Letter to the Editor written by City of Ithaca Common Council Alderperson George McGonigal. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. I didn’t know much about Congressional candidate Jamie Cheney until I met...
PEDC Recap: Tensions rise on timeline for sanctioned homeless encampment
ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a fairly short but busy meeting for the city of Ithaca Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC). Plans for a new fire station moved forward and tensions arose about the time frame for providing a sanctioned homeless encampment in the city. All that and more below.
Hupstate Circus Festival coming to Ithaca for Labor Day Weekend
This is a Community Announcement from the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. This Labor Day weekend treat your family and friends to the second annual Hupstate Circus Festival in Ithaca, NY. This...
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
Early voting continues to post strong numbers in fourth year
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Residents in Tompkins County have been able to vote early since 2019 thanks to the New York State Early Voting Act, which allows a nine-day window for early voting to occur leading up Election Day. A total of 3,803 turned out at the two locations combined, according...
PorchFest Cortland Tomorrow; See The Line Up
PorchFest Cortland is tomorrow From Noon to 5 pm Van Hoesen Street.
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
Madison County Republicans, Conservatives revoke endorsement, both parties supporting Rhonda Youngs for judge
MADISON COUNTY — On Aug. 19 local attorney and Cazenovia Village Associate Judge Rhonda Youngs launched a write-in campaign for Madison County Judge in the Nov. 8, election. She made the announcement following an alleged overdose involving Brad Moses, who is the only candidate whose name will appear on the ballot.
Public meeting set next week on 2023 Sidewalk Improvement proposal
This is a Community Announcement written by the City of Ithaca. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The City of Ithaca Engineering Division will host a public meeting for the proposed 2023 Sidewalk Improvement District Work...
Most expensive homes in Steuben County, according to Zillow
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County is one of the largest counties in New York State. With hills, cities, open farmland, and the Finger Lakes, it comes as no surprise that there is a wide variety in real estate across the county. According to listings on Zillow.com as of August 22, there are seven […]
