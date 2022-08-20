ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Fox11online.com

Ronald Dunlap honored in the renaming of an Appleton elementary school

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Nearly three years after his death, Ronald Dunlap's legacy lives on at the school he called home for 16 years. "Ron's vision will carry us forward into the future, making things better for all of our students," Yvette Dunlap, Ron Dunlap's widow said. After Dunlap's death in...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton parents navigate differing school supply lists

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Every high school in the Appleton Area School District does its supplies list a bit differently. Appleton North divides its list by the individual teacher. But at Appleton West and East, teachers collaborate to create one list for each course. “They determine what's absolutely necessary for our...
APPLETON, WI
Appleton, WI
Wisconsin Education
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Fox11online.com

"The Power of the River" documentary premieres in Northeast Wisconsin

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A new documentary highlighting the history of the Fox River in Northeast Wisconsin premieres this week. The Lower Fox River stretches for nearly 40 miles, weaving through cities like Appleton and Kaukauna, before dropping into the waters of Green Bay. Daniel Larson says his new documentary,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Little Chute school district unveils $1.2 million stadium

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Little Chute Area School District is unveiling its new multi-purpose turf stadium. The public will first be able to experience the $1.2 million Unison Credit Union Stadium this week. The community is invited to walk on Fitzpatrick Field following the Mustangs' boys varsity soccer game...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Kimberly pedestrian tunnel vandalized hours after being repainted

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Homemade Mint Simple Syrup & Mocktails from Aurora's Apothecary

Aurora from Aurora's Apothecary joins Living with Amy to make some cocktails and mocktails and a homemade mint simple syrup. She features a pretty color changing blue butterfly pea flower and delicious hibiscus tea! Watch for more. Aurora's Apothecary has three locations in Green Bay, Appleton and Fish Creek. For...
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident

KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer. Meyer shared the GoFundMe Saturday to the Appleton Community News Facebook group.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Soar on the Shore Kite Fest to brighten up Algoma's lakeshore

(WLUK) -- Flying colors and shapes are filling the sky over the lakeshore. The 8th annual Soar on the Shore Kite Festival is happening in Algoma on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, August 21. The event is encouraging families to...
ALGOMA, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

102 Reed Street Plymouth WI

Stunning Plymouth Duplex Located on Plymouth’s Popular Reed Street! This home boasts the charm and character of yesteryear with a tremendous number of updates including a NEW ROOF TO BE INSTALLED IN SEPTEMBER!!!! The main unit has 2 bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with ¾ bath and a walk-in closet, a large eat-in kitchen with island, and appliances included. There’s a formal living room, a den/office area, attached 1+ car garage, and an additional full bath. The upper unit has 1 bedroom, plus a bonus/office space, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with appliances included, and a ¾ bath. The property has great off-street parking and a large, fenced in yard. Once an owner-occupied home and since has been lovingly cared for with great rental history and long-term tenants. Must see!
PLYMOUTH, WI
waterfallrecord.com

Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin

I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the “thumb” of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo returns

(WLUK) -- The Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo is back in Green Bay on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The event is inviting people from Northeast Wisconsin to take a closer look at reptiles. Organizers say they hope it will change misconceptions about having reptiles and amphibians as house pets.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 months behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Get moving with help from 101 Mobility

101 Mobility offers a wide variety of scooters & lift chairs that grant you the freedom to keep moving — indoors or outdoors. Watch for more information. You can find 101 Mobility at 2312 Nordale Drive in Appleton, on their website or call 920-738-7000.
APPLETON, WI

