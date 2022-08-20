Read full article on original website
Related
Valley football under new management
LUCASVILLE — First year Valley football coach Nolan Crabtree says the transition from being the Indians offensive coordinator — to becoming the head coach following the retirement of longtime coach Darren Crabtree — has been rather smooth. Crabtree has been the head coach of the Valley baseball...
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week two football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week two of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. The Z92 Radio crew will be in Perry County for the Watkins Memorial-Sheridan game. The Generals will look to start the season with back-to-back wins over Licking County teams after hanging on to beat Licking Valley in week one. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Paul Culver Jr. Stadium.
sciotopost.com
18 Year Old from Groveport Madison High School Football Game Shooting Given 50,000 Dollar Bond
Groveport – On 8/19/2022 around 9:07pm, special duty Groveport Police Officers working at the Groveport Madison High School Football game did respond to shots fired in an area outside of the football stadium. Officers quickly detained one male adult, James Keys 18-yr Columbus, Ohio resident, and one juvenile. Officers...
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com
Laurelville Resident Wins $20,000 on $1,000,000 Cash Blowout
LAURELVILLE, OH – Elwood Smith of Laurelville won $20,000 playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, $1,000,000 Cash Blowout. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Smith will receive $14,400. . Crossroads of Logan East, located at 980 E Front St in Logan, sold the winning ticket.
thepostathens.com
Students share their thoughts on the upcoming school year
Ohio University has kicked off its semester and students are eager to be back on the green and on campus. With early and regular move-in finished for on-campus students, Athens and OU have grown livelier once again with both new and familiar faces alike. As everyone transitions to the new school year, students look toward the seemingly most normal fall semester in several years.
Shooting breaks out at high school football game in Groveport
GROVEPORT — Friday night, a high school football stadium was forced to evacuate after gunshots were fired at Groveport Madison High School. Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report that two people have been detained in connection to the shooting. >>14-year-old boy identified as victim killed in Dayton...
madlyodd.com
The great memories and food of the ‘Bob Evans’ restaurants
Few American restaurants are as beloved as ‘Bob Evans.’ Many meals have been shared with family and friends at this classic restaurant. It all started in 1946 when Bob opened a small, twelve-stool diner in Gallipolis, Ohio. It was called ‘The Bob Evans Steakhouse’ and specialized in steaks....
WOUB
Ohio University’s fall enrollment surge raises questions about what to plan for next
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio University’s fall freshmen enrollment might not set a record, but it could have. The university’s trustees were told at their meeting Thursday that so many prospective freshmen were interested in attending that it had to put some of them on what amounted to a waiting list.
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
Plibrico Company Explores Location Options, Elects to Stay in Jackson County
Oak Hill– After conducting a multi-state search, the Plibrico Company will keep its U.S. production in Southeastern Ohio. The announcement was made Wednesday by company officials in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. Sheriff Lieutenant passes away after cancer battle
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Sheriff of Ross County has announced the passing of a member of his staff. In an announcement on Monday, Sheriff George Lavender said his son-in-law, Lieutenant Mont Steele, passed away after a battle with cancer. Steele, 49, has been with the Sheriff’s office for...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man sought by police taken into custody Friday
BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man steals gun from Waverly Walmart
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is searching for the suspect who stole a gun from Walmart. Authorities say the gun, a muzzleloader rifle, was stolen Saturday evening. Anyone with information on the theft or the suspect should contact the Waverly Police Department at 740-947-2179 or by email...
Ironton Tribune
Wheelersburg woman killed in crash
MINFORD – A Wheelersburg woman was killed in a crash in Scioto County on Thursday, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Linda L. Murphy, 67, sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, which took place at 7:45 a.m. on State Route 823 near the Lucasville-Minford Road off ramp.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate a robbery at a local cosmetics store in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street on Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags full of merchandise, and then pushed their way out of the store. Police obtained a description...
WSAZ
Police arrest woman on kidnapping charges
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A New Boston woman was arrested August 21, 2022, after police said she attempted to kidnap two children. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police responded to a call where two children, ages 7 and 10, said they were walking home from a bowling alley on 17th Street when a woman approached them.
sciotopost.com
Update: Woman in Stolen Damaged Smoking Car Leaves Scene of Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A single-vehicle crash occured on Saturday and witnesses watched the driver leave the scene with a smoking damaged car. Several people who witnessed the crash called 911. According to Law enforcement at approximately 12:20 pm a vehicle traveling North on Matville Rd left the roadway and struck...
Comments / 0