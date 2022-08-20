Read full article on original website
The Shocking Death Of 'Black Panther' Actor Chadwick Boseman Explored
Chadwick Boseman, the late and legendary actor best known for his role in Marvel’s Black Panther, passed away in August 2020 after a long-fought battle with colon cancer.Although the actor’s cause of death at 43 years old is very well known, Radar has obtained an exclusive preview of an upcoming documentary set to focus on Boseman’s colon cancer and explore how his cancer may have developed.Unlike many actors who battle serious health problems and conditions, Boseman’s battle with colon cancer was not revealed until just before his death on August 28, 2020.The actor first made waves in Hollywood when he...
tvinsider.com
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+
Dancing With the Stars is making a huge move this fall. The reality competition series, formerly on ABC for 16 years, will air live exclusively on Disney+ starting in September. Season 31 will premiere Monday, September 19 on the streaming service, with an official start time to be announced at a later date. So how can you watch Dancing With the Stars when it makes its switch from broadcast to streaming? Here, we’ve compiled everything there is to know so far.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
Lupita Nyong’o Says Making ‘Wakanda Forever’ Was “Therapeutic” After Losing “Our King Chadwick Boseman”
Lupita Nyong’o is grateful that the world will soon get to experience Black Panther: Wakanda Forever following a trying few years for the film’s team. The star, who appeared as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe panel Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter after the event and expressed her pride that they managed to make the film. The movie hits theaters Nov. 11 and pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the lead of the 2018 hit Black Panther who died in August 2020 after an undisclosed battle with colon cancer.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Warner, Convincing Big-Screen Villain...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Reveals His New Role With Highly-Anticipated Disney Plus Series
Ron Howard recently elaborated on his behind-the-scenes role in the revival Of Willow, a cult hit he directed in the 1980s. Howard’s film career is in large part directly linked to legendary director George Lucas. Of course, a young Howard starred in George’s 1973 breakthrough, American Graffiti. This...
Jennifer Hudson and Tyler Perry Part of Whitney Houston’s Estate Foundation
Tyler Perry and Jennifer Hudson are part of a new foundation for Whitney Houston estate. The foundation will have a kick off in the form of a gala, with Perry and Hudson will co-chair the event.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
TIFF Honoring Brendan Fraser for His Performance in ‘The Whale’
Nineties icon Brendan Fraser is making a career-comeback turn with his performance as a 600-pound man in Darren Aronofsky’s drama “The Whale.” As the A24 release heads into the fall season with turns at major festivals like Venice and Toronto, the latter is honoring the actor with a Tribute Award for Performance on September 11. With a career spanning more than three decades, Fraser has received recognition for his work by both critics and fellow actors, from starring in indie films to heading up “The Mummy” franchise. Notably, Fraser has dual Canadian-American citizenship. Also receiving a TIFF Tribute Award this year will...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Dwayne Johnson On Keeping Black Adam Out Of ‘Shazam!’
Dwayne Johnson is putting up a fight just like his superhero character Black Adam. The Rock will be joining the DC universe in a feature film revolving around the antihero and it was the actor that fought to give his character his own origin movie. “When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie,” Johnson told Vanity Fair. “Now that was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie...
Tom Hanks’ Worst-Rated Movie of All Time
Actor Tom Hanks has a lot of hits under his belt, but they aren't all winners. Here are a few of his worst films, including 2 with downright abysmal ratings.
Daniel Kaluuya Reacts to the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: ‘It’s Amazing’
Although Daniel Kaluuya won’t be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he seems plenty excited to experience the franchise as a fan this time around. The actor offered his reaction to the first trailer for “Wakanda Forever” during the Los Angeles premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Kaluuya serves as a producer on the comedy, which stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. “Of course, I’ve seen it!” Kaluuya told Variety’s Marc Malkin when asked about the trailer. “It’s amazing.” Kaluuya then touched on his perspective regarding the series going on without his involvement. In the...
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
'Dirty Dancing' cast: Where are they now?
It has been 35 years since the iconic film "Dirty Dancing" first premiered on the big screen and became an instant hit. Not even the film’s stars or studio executives predicted the film's massive success. In fact, they nearly scrapped the idea of a theatrical release in favor of a straight-to-video release.
People
Ryan Gosling in Talks to Join 'Barbie' Costar Margot Robbie in New 'Ocean's Eleven' Film: Reports
Ryan Gosling may be teaming back up with his Barbie costar Margot Robbie. The actor, 41, is in talks to star alongside Robbie in a new period heist film within the Ocean's Eleven franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Puck, who was the first to report on Gosling's potential involvement.
Salma Hayek Pinault, Annie Murphy in Talks to Star in ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 (EXCLUSIVE)
Salma Hayek Pinault and Annie Murphy are in talks to star in the new season of “Black Mirror,” Variety can reveal. The dystopian Netflix series is slowly assembling a star-studded roster of talent for its long-awaited Season 6, with Hayek Pinault and Murphy the latest actors set to join the cast. Variety previously revealed that the new season has signed Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan. Elsewhere, Deadline reported that Rory Culkin, who was most recently seen in FX’s “Under the Banner of Heaven,” is also joining the show. Hayek...
Thor: Love and Thunder, DWTS Special Among Disney+ Day Premieres
Thor: Love and Thunder will strike down on streaming on Thursday, Sept. 8, as one of many Disney+ Day premieres. In addition to the streaming release of the fourth Thor film (which features an Emmy-winning, mid-credits cameo), the annual promotional event will unleash: Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder In which Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson “divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder.” Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return A documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club that explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen, via the recent...
