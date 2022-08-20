Chadwick Boseman, the late and legendary actor best known for his role in Marvel’s Black Panther, passed away in August 2020 after a long-fought battle with colon cancer.Although the actor’s cause of death at 43 years old is very well known, Radar has obtained an exclusive preview of an upcoming documentary set to focus on Boseman’s colon cancer and explore how his cancer may have developed.Unlike many actors who battle serious health problems and conditions, Boseman’s battle with colon cancer was not revealed until just before his death on August 28, 2020.The actor first made waves in Hollywood when he...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO