Elko Daily Free Press
COVID levels plunge in Elko
ELKO – Traces of COVID-19 virus at the City of Elko’s sewage treatment plant have plunged over the past month, as the county’s fifth wave of infections subsides. Virus levels earlier this summer created as many infections as the first wave that reached Elko in the summer of 2020. Both of those periods were dwarfed by the breadth of infections during the winter ‘20-‘21 wave and the height of the spike that hit in the winter of ‘21-’22.
Needle exchange project modeled on urban efforts aims to save lives in rural Nevada
Richard Cusolito believes he’s saving lives by distributing clean syringes and needles to people who use drugs in this rural area of northeastern Nevada — but he knows some residents disagree. The post Needle exchange project modeled on urban efforts aims to save lives in rural Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Janis K. Boucher
On Saturday, August 13th Janis Kaleen Sykes Boucher passed away at the age of 83. Janis was born in Lubbock, Texas on July 27th, 1939. Her parents, John Wesley Sykes and Jewel Martin raised her and three younger boys on a ranch in central Texas where she spent her childhood riding horses, rounding up cattle, and helping her mother with the boys. Janis soon left for college and followed in her mother’s footsteps to become an educator. During her time at Lubbock Christian University she was a member of the Acapella Chorus, where her children would later attend and follow in her footsteps. After teaching for one year in Texas, Janis moved to Elko, Nevada in search for adventure and a teaching job. During her first year of teaching at the Nevada Youth Training Center, Janis met George Boucher of Elko. As the story goes, George knew he was going to marry her before she had even met him. She stood out in the crowd, and he quickly noticed her laughter, her smile, and her light-hearted spirit. They were married on August 16, 1964 and they began their adventure together in Elko.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Joseph K. Bates, 34, of Battle Mountain was arrested Aug. 13, 2022, at 1028 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000. John D. Cardoso, 28, of Elko was arrested Aug. 14, 2022, at 595 Gentry Place for coercion with force or threat of force, and domestic battery. Bail: $8,140.
Elko woman arrested on escape, other charges
ELKO – An Elko woman was booked at the county jail late Sunday night on multiple charges including escape by a prisoner. Deputies were called to a Spring Creek residence around 10 p.m. on a report that six juveniles had entered a home and were walking around inside with flashlights. They were ordered out using a loudspeaker, and detained.
Man arrested on stolen vehicle, heroin charges
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Saturday night after being accused of stealing a pickup and driving it to Elko. Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. on a report of a pickup being stolen from Spring Creek by Robert R. Burns, 41. While attempting to locate the vehicle on the summit, deputies learned that an Elko Police Department officer had spotted Burns in front of a downtown casino.
2news.com
Elko neighborhood evacuated after bomb squad responds to suspicious package
Residents in a Elko neighborhood had to be evacuated earlier this week after the Elko Bomb Squad were called to a report of a suspicious package. On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m., Elko Police Department (EPD) Officers responded to the 700 block of Cedar St. for a report of suspicious circumstances.
