On Saturday, August 13th Janis Kaleen Sykes Boucher passed away at the age of 83. Janis was born in Lubbock, Texas on July 27th, 1939. Her parents, John Wesley Sykes and Jewel Martin raised her and three younger boys on a ranch in central Texas where she spent her childhood riding horses, rounding up cattle, and helping her mother with the boys. Janis soon left for college and followed in her mother’s footsteps to become an educator. During her time at Lubbock Christian University she was a member of the Acapella Chorus, where her children would later attend and follow in her footsteps. After teaching for one year in Texas, Janis moved to Elko, Nevada in search for adventure and a teaching job. During her first year of teaching at the Nevada Youth Training Center, Janis met George Boucher of Elko. As the story goes, George knew he was going to marry her before she had even met him. She stood out in the crowd, and he quickly noticed her laughter, her smile, and her light-hearted spirit. They were married on August 16, 1964 and they began their adventure together in Elko.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO