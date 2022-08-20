ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

Daily Voice

Authorities Seize 3,550 Folds Of Heroin, Meth, $15K, Handgun; Trio Arrested

A multi-agency probe into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas resulted in three arrests. The investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City - as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting Victim ID'd In South Jersey

The victim of a fatal shooting in South Jersey has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 19, at 4:08 a.m., according to the Atlantic County Prtosecutor's Office. Egg Harbor Township police responded to a 911 emergency call at 6805 Delilah...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman Charged In Fatal Crash

A 34-year-old South Jersey woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal crash, authorities said. Bao “Joanna” Huynh of Brigantine was additionally charged with reckless and careless driving in the death of Hector Salgado, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. On June 26, 2021,...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Daily Voice

Teenager Shot In South Jersey

A 19-year-old man was shot in Pleasantville. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 725 p.m,, Pleasantville police responded to Lake Place and Linden Avenue for a Shotspotter activation as well as multiple 911 calls. Police found Messiah Burton of Pleasantville with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Fatal accident on Rt. 206

HAMMONTON—Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a fatal accident that occurred at 5 p.m. on August 4 at the intersection of Route 206 and Columbia Road, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police were dispatched in reference to a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash with reported injuries, Friel...
HAMMONTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Glassboro, NJ, Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42

An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 AM Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep that Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Boy, 13, Reported Missing: Police

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from Trenton. Nahzik Amadou was reported missing from Home Avenue, Trenton Police said on Monday, August 22. Nahzik was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black Timberland boots, police said. Anyone with information on Nahzik’s whereabouts is urged...
TRENTON, NJ
BreakingAC

License-plate reader leads to stolen vehicle in Absecon

Two men were arrested after an automated license-plate reader altered Absecon police to a stolen vehicle. An officer was patrolling the White Horse Pike early Friday morning when the patrol vehicle gave the alert, according to the report. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Trenton, police said. Jordan Eaddy,...
ABSECON, NJ
MyChesCo

13 Individuals Charged With Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

TRENTON, NJ — Thirteen individuals were charged on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with various drug trafficking and firearms offenses arising from an investigation targeting unlawful activities in a northeast neighborhood in the city of Trenton, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jamal Wilson, aka “Vill,” and Theodore Meekins, aka “Meech,”...
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Brigantine, NJ, Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide For 2021 Crash

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a Brigantine woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash in June, 2021. Authorities say around lunchtime on June 26, 2021, 54-year-old Hector Salgado was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. in Brigantine when he was struck by a Honda Civic being driven by 34-year-old Bao "Joanna" Huynh of Brigantine.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
