Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman arrested for N.J. bank robbery following traffic stop, cops say
Authorities have charged a South Jersey woman in connection with a bank robbery on Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. Deptford Township Police responded to the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a panic alarm, officials said. Officers were told a woman passed a note demanding...
Authorities Seize 3,550 Folds Of Heroin, Meth, $15K, Handgun; Trio Arrested
A multi-agency probe into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas resulted in three arrests. The investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City - as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
Fatal Shooting Victim ID'd In South Jersey
The victim of a fatal shooting in South Jersey has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 19, at 4:08 a.m., according to the Atlantic County Prtosecutor's Office. Egg Harbor Township police responded to a 911 emergency call at 6805 Delilah...
South Jersey Woman Charged In Fatal Crash
A 34-year-old South Jersey woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal crash, authorities said. Bao “Joanna” Huynh of Brigantine was additionally charged with reckless and careless driving in the death of Hector Salgado, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. On June 26, 2021,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teenager Shot In South Jersey
A 19-year-old man was shot in Pleasantville. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 725 p.m,, Pleasantville police responded to Lake Place and Linden Avenue for a Shotspotter activation as well as multiple 911 calls. Police found Messiah Burton of Pleasantville with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was...
It Was a 31-year-old Pleasantville, NJ, Man Who Was Shot and Killed in Egg Harbor Twp.
Atlantic County authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 AM. They say Wynn suffered...
State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash
A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a...
Gloucester Township Police Warn Residents About Increase in Vehicle Burglaries
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Gloucester Township are once again advising residents to lock...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hammonton Gazette
Fatal accident on Rt. 206
HAMMONTON—Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a fatal accident that occurred at 5 p.m. on August 4 at the intersection of Route 206 and Columbia Road, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police were dispatched in reference to a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash with reported injuries, Friel...
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
Glassboro, NJ, Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42
An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 AM Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep that Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a...
Brigantine, NJ, Police Investigating Offensive Flyers Left Across City
Authorities in Brigantine say they are investivating offensive flyers that were distributed across the city. According to the Brigantine Police Department, "unknown parties left bias/offensive paperwork in plastic bags throughout the island." Officers say that it does not appear that any specific person was targeted, however, an investigation is just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several antisemitic flyers found in NJ neighborhood; police believe there are hundreds of them
Residents in Brigantine have come across flyers in town that contain antisemitic messages.
Trenton Boy, 13, Reported Missing: Police
Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from Trenton. Nahzik Amadou was reported missing from Home Avenue, Trenton Police said on Monday, August 22. Nahzik was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black Timberland boots, police said. Anyone with information on Nahzik’s whereabouts is urged...
EHT man just released from prison identified as homicide victim
An Egg Harbor Township man recently released from prison in a homicide case is now the victim of a killing. Charles Wynn, 31, died of multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting at a warehouse on Delilah Road early Friday morning. Wynn was just released from prison in May, after serving...
License-plate reader leads to stolen vehicle in Absecon
Two men were arrested after an automated license-plate reader altered Absecon police to a stolen vehicle. An officer was patrolling the White Horse Pike early Friday morning when the patrol vehicle gave the alert, according to the report. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Trenton, police said. Jordan Eaddy,...
MyChesCo
13 Individuals Charged With Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses
TRENTON, NJ — Thirteen individuals were charged on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with various drug trafficking and firearms offenses arising from an investigation targeting unlawful activities in a northeast neighborhood in the city of Trenton, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jamal Wilson, aka “Vill,” and Theodore Meekins, aka “Meech,”...
Brigantine, NJ, Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide For 2021 Crash
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a Brigantine woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash in June, 2021. Authorities say around lunchtime on June 26, 2021, 54-year-old Hector Salgado was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. in Brigantine when he was struck by a Honda Civic being driven by 34-year-old Bao "Joanna" Huynh of Brigantine.
24-Year-Old Man Killed In A Single Vehicle Crash In Lawrence Township (Lawrence Township, MI)
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man. The crash occurred in the 58000 block of 55th Street in Lawrence Township. Upon the arrival of the rescue team, they spotted a 2004 Honda [..]
Franklin Twp., NJ, Cops: ATV Rider, Not Wearing Helmet, Killed in Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County say an ATV rider was killed in a crash late Friday night. The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened just before 11 PM near the railroad crossing on Little Mill Road. A police investigation revealed a 2007 Honda ATV being driven by 24-year-old James...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0