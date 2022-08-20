ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Urban Menu

Our City: Carlsbad Music Festival

A nonprofit group called the Carlsbad Music Festival delivers "adventurous music by the beach." Its annual festival by the same name, which involves local and international musicians, is the organization's signature occasion. Under the banner of "adventurous music," CMF presents music from a variety of genres, including new classical, indie rock, jazz, Latin, experimental, folk, music from many countries, and the unclassifiable. CMF is dedicated to showcasing and assisting up-and-coming artists, seasoned veterans, and undiscovered innovators. The grass-roots, artist-led Carlsbad Music Festival aspires to be a cherished neighborhood event as well as a premier destination music festival. CMF is dedicated to fostering the ability of music to unite people, express the whole range of human emotion, provide insights into different cultures, enable glimpses into unimaginable worlds, and move our bodies and emotions. Matt McBane, a musician and composer from Carlsbad, launched the Carlsbad Music Festival in 2003. Full program for CMF 2022 is yet to be announced. The post Our City: Carlsbad Music Festival appeared first on The Urban Menu.
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
KPBS

Nonprofits look into shared housing model to tackle homelessness issues

Nonprofit organizations Townspeople and Adjoin Monday announced they're joining together to create the San Diego Shared Housing Collaborative to move more veterans, people with disabilities, individuals living with HIV/AIDS and families in the San Diego region from homelessness into permanent housing. The initiative is to be funded by a $200,000...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

New beauty inside historic Santa Fe Depot.

I believe that efforts to revive the life and beauty of historically important buildings should be celebrated. So today let me celebrate a project underway inside San Diego’s historic 1915 Santa Fe Depot. Earlier this week, as I was waiting for Jimmy at the Santa Fe Depot concession stand...
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Plan a Luxurious Road Trip Down the Pacific Coast

With so many hurdles to air travel right now – between thousands of flight cancellations and the continued unpredictability of Covid-19 restrictions – increasingly more travelers are skipping the stress of airports and planning road trips. But that doesn't mean forfeiting the amenities that elevate a vacation. It’s...
SAUSALITO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Magnus
localemagazine.com

9 Restaurants in Chula Vista That Will Take You on a Global Food Tour

Ah, Chula Vista. Nestled between San Diego and Tijuana, this South Bay suburb is not a place many visitors would think to go when it comes to good eats. But those in the know will tell you that Chula Vista is home to some of the best tacos on this side of the border–not to mention how Mexican and other Latin influences have made their impressions on Italian, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine in the area. From birria-topped pizzas to elote smothered in black mayonnaise, here are some of the best places to eat in Chula Vista. Best Restaurants Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
vegoutmag.com

Where to Find Vegan Asian Food in San Diego

Taipei’s glittering night markets produce restaurant-quality food for a fraction of the price. Thailand’s vegetable-centric cuisine begs the question: Salty, sour, sweet, spicy, or all of the above? What are we getting at? Asia’s food culture is rich, herbaceous, and layered in complexity. And you’re in luck! We have rounded up where to find vegan Asian food in San Diego!
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Legacy Estate Sit on One of the Largest Lots in Coronado for $32 Million

The Estate in Coronado, a historical landmark sits on a palm-lined promenade offering state-of-the-art amenities for optimal luxury living space, 100-year-old rustic olive trees, three fountains, a putting green, secret garden is now available for sale. This home located at 1127 F Ave, Coronado, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joshua E Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California & Janice P Clements (619-806-7052) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#Localevent#U S Customs#Festival#Travel Info#What To Do#Mexico#Inauguration#Kpbs#Kumeyaay#Mexican#San Diego Sector
Phys.org

US, Mexico pledge half a billion dollars to fight cross-border pollution from Tijuana River sewage

A nearly half-billion-dollar investment in new sewage treatment facilities in Tijuana could clean up perpetually polluted beaches in San Diego, U.S. and Mexican officials say. Officials from both countries signed a treaty through the International Boundary and Water Commission that commits to funding new sanitation projects during a ceremony at the Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve in Imperial Beach on Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

August is “Clear the Shelters” month at the Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – August is “Clear the Shelters” month at the Humane Society, meaning adoption fees are reduced for dogs, cats, kittens, and small pets. KUSI’s Allie Wagner visited the Humane Society in the Morena District to get a look at all the cute and cuddly creatures looking for new homes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
sandiegoville.com

Blended Festival To Take Over Bayfront Spanish Landing Park In Downtown San Diego For Two Days Of Live Music & Wine This October 8 & 9 | Promo Code SDVILLE Saves 10% On Tickets

Blended Music & Wine Festival returns to San Diego's bayfront this October 8 & 9, featuring headliners T.I., Everclear, Galantis, Timmy, and more. We are raffling off 2 tickets as well as offering promo code SDVILLE for 10% savings on tickets. Blended Festival will take over San Diego's Spanish Landing...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy