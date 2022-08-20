Read full article on original website
People who experienced homelessness participate in America's Finest City Half-Marathon
SAN DIEGO — The annual America’s Finest City Half-Marathon and 5K kicked off early Sunday morning starting in Point Loma and ending in Balboa Park. Alondra Padilla participated in the race and is a San Diego mother of two children. She said she was in a domestic violence situation that left her with nowhere to turn.
Military Hero's Festival returns to San Diego
More than 500 families who were picked in a raffle were treated to a fun-filled Saturday, where they got free haircuts, clothes, groceries, yummy treats, and backpacks for the kids.
Our City: Carlsbad Music Festival
A nonprofit group called the Carlsbad Music Festival delivers "adventurous music by the beach." Its annual festival by the same name, which involves local and international musicians, is the organization's signature occasion. Under the banner of "adventurous music," CMF presents music from a variety of genres, including new classical, indie rock, jazz, Latin, experimental, folk, music from many countries, and the unclassifiable. CMF is dedicated to showcasing and assisting up-and-coming artists, seasoned veterans, and undiscovered innovators. The grass-roots, artist-led Carlsbad Music Festival aspires to be a cherished neighborhood event as well as a premier destination music festival. CMF is dedicated to fostering the ability of music to unite people, express the whole range of human emotion, provide insights into different cultures, enable glimpses into unimaginable worlds, and move our bodies and emotions. Matt McBane, a musician and composer from Carlsbad, launched the Carlsbad Music Festival in 2003. Full program for CMF 2022 is yet to be announced. The post Our City: Carlsbad Music Festival appeared first on The Urban Menu.
On the Menu: Rushing to judgment — and to eat — at Jose's Courtroom
The verdict is in — Jose's Courtroom in the heart of La Jolla has a warm, rustic Baja vibe offering authentic Mexican comfort food with a fresh twist sure to please palates of all manner.
KPBS
Nonprofits look into shared housing model to tackle homelessness issues
Nonprofit organizations Townspeople and Adjoin Monday announced they're joining together to create the San Diego Shared Housing Collaborative to move more veterans, people with disabilities, individuals living with HIV/AIDS and families in the San Diego region from homelessness into permanent housing. The initiative is to be funded by a $200,000...
coolsandiegosights.com
New beauty inside historic Santa Fe Depot.
I believe that efforts to revive the life and beauty of historically important buildings should be celebrated. So today let me celebrate a project underway inside San Diego’s historic 1915 Santa Fe Depot. Earlier this week, as I was waiting for Jimmy at the Santa Fe Depot concession stand...
San Diego Named on List of Top U.S. Cities with Greatest Risk for Disease-Carrying Pests
Heads up San Diego, the National Pest Management Association released its bi-annual Vector Sectors list of the top 12 U.S. cities with the greatest risk for increased pest pressure from vector pests for the remainder of summer and into fall and San Diego is on the list. With much of...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Plan a Luxurious Road Trip Down the Pacific Coast
With so many hurdles to air travel right now – between thousands of flight cancellations and the continued unpredictability of Covid-19 restrictions – increasingly more travelers are skipping the stress of airports and planning road trips. But that doesn't mean forfeiting the amenities that elevate a vacation. It’s...
localemagazine.com
9 Restaurants in Chula Vista That Will Take You on a Global Food Tour
Ah, Chula Vista. Nestled between San Diego and Tijuana, this South Bay suburb is not a place many visitors would think to go when it comes to good eats. But those in the know will tell you that Chula Vista is home to some of the best tacos on this side of the border–not to mention how Mexican and other Latin influences have made their impressions on Italian, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine in the area. From birria-topped pizzas to elote smothered in black mayonnaise, here are some of the best places to eat in Chula Vista. Best Restaurants Chula Vista.
vegoutmag.com
Where to Find Vegan Asian Food in San Diego
Taipei’s glittering night markets produce restaurant-quality food for a fraction of the price. Thailand’s vegetable-centric cuisine begs the question: Salty, sour, sweet, spicy, or all of the above? What are we getting at? Asia’s food culture is rich, herbaceous, and layered in complexity. And you’re in luck! We have rounded up where to find vegan Asian food in San Diego!
Construction Begins for 145-Unit ‘Urban Village’ Apartments in National City
Two nonprofit organizations broke ground last week for a 145-unit affordable apartment complex less than half a mile from City Hall in National City. The urban village-style Kimball Highland Apartments are being developed by Community HousingWorks in partnership with San Ysidro Health and the city. “The Kimball Highland groundbreaking reinforces...
luxury-houses.net
A Legacy Estate Sit on One of the Largest Lots in Coronado for $32 Million
The Estate in Coronado, a historical landmark sits on a palm-lined promenade offering state-of-the-art amenities for optimal luxury living space, 100-year-old rustic olive trees, three fountains, a putting green, secret garden is now available for sale. This home located at 1127 F Ave, Coronado, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joshua E Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California & Janice P Clements (619-806-7052) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Coronado.
Phys.org
US, Mexico pledge half a billion dollars to fight cross-border pollution from Tijuana River sewage
A nearly half-billion-dollar investment in new sewage treatment facilities in Tijuana could clean up perpetually polluted beaches in San Diego, U.S. and Mexican officials say. Officials from both countries signed a treaty through the International Boundary and Water Commission that commits to funding new sanitation projects during a ceremony at the Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve in Imperial Beach on Thursday.
kusi.com
August is “Clear the Shelters” month at the Humane Society
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – August is “Clear the Shelters” month at the Humane Society, meaning adoption fees are reduced for dogs, cats, kittens, and small pets. KUSI’s Allie Wagner visited the Humane Society in the Morena District to get a look at all the cute and cuddly creatures looking for new homes.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego student will receive full refund after squalor BLVD63 apartment
Since the CBS 8 story aired, there is some good news to share. Kaylie Herzberger will receive a full refund and is looking for a new place to live.
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
MacKenzie Scott donates $1.1M to Junior Achievement of San Diego County
MacKenzie Scott, the world's richest woman and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.1 million to the Junior Achievement of San Diego County.
sandiegoville.com
Blended Festival To Take Over Bayfront Spanish Landing Park In Downtown San Diego For Two Days Of Live Music & Wine This October 8 & 9 | Promo Code SDVILLE Saves 10% On Tickets
Blended Music & Wine Festival returns to San Diego's bayfront this October 8 & 9, featuring headliners T.I., Everclear, Galantis, Timmy, and more. We are raffling off 2 tickets as well as offering promo code SDVILLE for 10% savings on tickets. Blended Festival will take over San Diego's Spanish Landing...
Carbon dioxide shortage forces city pools to close
A nationwide carbon dioxide shortage has caused the City of San Diego to temporary close four of its community pools.
News Now: New San Diego border crossing under construction soon
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: We take a look at the new port of entry that could change daily travel habits for thousands of locals.
