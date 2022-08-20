Read full article on original website
OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Navy
The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Ron Hextall, Goalie, scores a goal
1940 — The Chicago Bears beat the Washington Redskins 73-0 for the most one-sided victory in NFL Championship play. 1942 — Georgia’s Frank Sinkwich wins the Heisman Trophy. Sinkwich ends his career holding the Southeastern Conference record for total offense with 2,399 yards. 1948 — Southern Methodist...
Porterville Recorder
Tennessee St. 103, Boyce 49
BOYCE (0-1) Wolfe 1-3 0-0 2, Ty.Nauert 2-8 1-2 7, Shaw 0-3 2-4 2, Madeira 8-15 0-0 18, Quinley 0-3 2-2 2, Torres 2-7 2-2 7, Epifano 1-4 0-1 3, Tr.Nauert 0-0 0-0 0, Doss 0-1 0-0 0, Stone 1-3 0-1 3, Smith 2-3 0-1 5, Schippert 0-0 0-0 0, Judd 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 7-13 49.
Porterville Recorder
IDAHO 76, NORTH DAKOTA 66
Percentages: FG .448, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Omot 3-5, Norman 2-5, Brooks 1-1, Sueker 1-1, Danielson 1-2, Nero 0-1, Eaglestaff 0-2, Levias 0-2, Trent 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Omot 2). Turnovers: 12 (Norman 3, Trent 3, Grant 2, Danielson, Nero, Sueker, Tsartsidze).
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA 81, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 56
Percentages: FG .333, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Mors 1-3, Easley 1-5, Arians 0-1, Te Slaa 0-1, Mayo 0-4, Mims 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 11 (Mayo 3, Dentlinger 2, Arians, Easley, Kyle, Lien, Mims, Mors). Steals: 5 (Arians, Easley, Lien, Mayo, Mims). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
NORTHERN ARIZONA 73, PACIFIC 69
Percentages: FG .446, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Cone 3-4, Wistrcill 2-2, Lloyd 1-3, Mains 1-6, Haymon 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Fort 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wistrcill). Turnovers: 11 (Cone 7, Towt 3, Fort). Steals: 4 (Fuller 2, Cone, Lloyd). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
WISCONSIN 64, NO. 13 MARYLAND 59
Percentages: FG .382, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Young 3-5, Carey 2-5, Scott 2-7, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Hart 1-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Scott 3, Reese 2, Emilien). Turnovers: 14 (Carey 3, Reese 3, Young 3, Hart 2, Scott 2, Emilien). Steals: 4...
Porterville Recorder
HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 100, MAINE-FORT KENT 33
Percentages: FG .197, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Franz 2-4, Guerrero 2-8, Petty 1-2, Huynh 1-5, Andrade 0-1, Evans 0-1, Wilson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Petty, Sherrod, Wilson). Turnovers: 18 (Andrade 7, Guerrero 3, Huynh 3, Franz, Lettman, Petty, Sherrod, Wilson). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 68, HARTFORD 50
Percentages: FG .391, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Dunne 5-8, Henderson 2-3, Jones 0-1, Pavlidis 0-1, Washington 0-1, McClain 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hobbs 2, Kimbrough, Pavlidis). Turnovers: 17 (Henderson 6, McClain 3, Hobbs 2, Kimbrough 2, Pavlidis 2, Dunne, Jones). Steals: 4...
