Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. Pepiot started Sunday against the Marlins and gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings to earn the win. In spite of his quality start, the right-hander will head to the minors after Brusdar Graterol (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list. Although Clayton Kershaw (back) is over a week away from returning, the Dodgers will likely roll with a five-man rotation for now since Dustin May is back in action.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO