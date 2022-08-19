ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Romney: Cheney will lose if she seeks 2024 Republican nomination

If Liz Cheney seeks the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, the outgoing congresswoman's bid will end in another defeat, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) predicts. Driving the news: After losing her primary this month to a Trump-backed challenger, Cheney has indicated she will begin laying the groundwork for a potential run for the White House as an alternative for anti-Trump Republicans.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday

Rep. Liz Cheney has joined the growing list of House Republicans to lose reelection campaigns in 2022 after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Cheney came up short in the GOP House primary in Wyoming, a state she's represented since 2017, in a closely watched race against challenger Harriet Hageman.
A Liz Cheney primary loss in Wyoming won't mark the end of her fight against Trump nor her political career: 'I wouldn't be surprised to see her run for president'

Liz Cheney will continue her fight against Trump even if she loses her Wyoming primary on Tuesday. Cheney allies believe she has a bright future even if she loses, floating a presidential candidacy. "We'll see what happens, but I don't think she's gone by any means. I wouldn't be surprised...
Utah Democrats call for Sen. Gene Davis to step down

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A week and a half after a former intern publicly accused state Sen. Gene Davis of sexual misconduct, the Utah Democratic Party is suspending the longtime lawmaker from party-related activities at all levels and has called for him to step down from the Utah Legislature. The decision, announced in a statement issued late Friday night, comes after the allegation exposed a rift in the party over its handling of sexual harassment. In prior statements, the party’s stance was that it couldn’t take action unless it received an official complaint, the Salt Lake Tribune reported....
Opinion: Halting irrigation in Utah still wouldn’t save the Great Salt Lake

There are major environmental and economic concerns due to the low water levels of the Great Salt Lake. Currently, there is not enough water to maintain desirable lake levels and meet agriculture, domestic, commercial, municipality and industrial uses in the Great Salt Lake Basin. We need to consider all options to improve the conditions of the lake while meeting critical upstream water needs.
$6B Utah Lake restoration project is ‘unconstitutional,’ state report finds

It appears that a massive, privately funded $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands to improve the quality of Utah Lake has run into a major legal hurdle. The plan, as proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, simply isn't legal, said Jamie Barnes, the director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, reading off a report of a review conducted by the Utah Attorney General's Office, during a Utah Legislature interim meeting last week. The report didn't go into specifics, but Barnes said the project "presents a risk" to the state of Utah, including possible permanent loss of sovereign land.
What Mitt Romney says is his most rewarding professional experience

A highly successful businessman, governor of Massachusetts and Republican presidential nominee, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says his most rewarding professional experience was heading the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. “I say that not because it was the most famous of the events or the most financially rewarding or it...
Harriet Hageman defeats Liz Cheney in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s At-large Congressional District

Harriet Hageman defeated Liz Cheney, Anthony Bouchard, Robyn Belinskey, and Denton Knapp in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s At-large Congressional District on August 16, 2022. According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Cheney, who was first elected to represent this district in 2016, Bouchard, and Hageman led the primary field in fundraising heading into Election Day.
