Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Mitt Romney says he hopes Liz Cheney wins her Wyoming primary but could see her run for president one day
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a critic of former President Donald Trump and ally to GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, said he could see the congresswoman run for president in the future. Cheney is fighting to hold on to her seat in Wyoming's Republican primary on Tuesday. The three-term lawmaker...
Senators Romney and Lee helped kill a national price cap on insulin
Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee were among 43 Republicans who helped block a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs for people covered by private insurance. The Sunday morning vote was just three votes shy of passing the 60-vote threshold. The latest: The senate parliamentarian ruled that the insulin cap...
Romney: Cheney will lose if she seeks 2024 Republican nomination
If Liz Cheney seeks the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, the outgoing congresswoman's bid will end in another defeat, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) predicts. Driving the news: After losing her primary this month to a Trump-backed challenger, Cheney has indicated she will begin laying the groundwork for a potential run for the White House as an alternative for anti-Trump Republicans.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Rep. Liz Cheney has joined the growing list of House Republicans to lose reelection campaigns in 2022 after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Cheney came up short in the GOP House primary in Wyoming, a state she's represented since 2017, in a closely watched race against challenger Harriet Hageman.
Hear what GOP voters in Wyoming have to say about Liz Cheney
As the Wyoming primary election gets near, CNN’s Randi Kaye talks to local voters about their thoughts on reelecting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after her involvement with the House select committee investigating January 6.
A Liz Cheney primary loss in Wyoming won't mark the end of her fight against Trump nor her political career: 'I wouldn't be surprised to see her run for president'
Liz Cheney will continue her fight against Trump even if she loses her Wyoming primary on Tuesday. Cheney allies believe she has a bright future even if she loses, floating a presidential candidacy. "We'll see what happens, but I don't think she's gone by any means. I wouldn't be surprised...
'I don't agree with her on anything,' California Democrats say of Liz Cheney — as they donate to her race
Republican Trump critic Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has raised $1.2 million for her reelection campaign from Californians — including many Democrats.
Utah Democrats call for Sen. Gene Davis to step down
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A week and a half after a former intern publicly accused state Sen. Gene Davis of sexual misconduct, the Utah Democratic Party is suspending the longtime lawmaker from party-related activities at all levels and has called for him to step down from the Utah Legislature. The decision, announced in a statement issued late Friday night, comes after the allegation exposed a rift in the party over its handling of sexual harassment. In prior statements, the party’s stance was that it couldn’t take action unless it received an official complaint, the Salt Lake Tribune reported....
Liz Cheney faces Republican voters in Wyoming: A timeline of her metamorphosis from rising GOP star to anti-Trump conservative
Many Republicans once saw Cheney as a future House speaker. Now, she is in serious risk of losing her seat over her sustained criticism of Trump.
Elon Musk Attends Wyoming Fundraiser Held In Support Of Trump-Backed Candidate Who Trounced Liz Cheney
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk attended a fundraiser in support of Harriet Hageman — a Republican nominee backed by former President Donald Trump— on Wednesday. What Happened: The event, held at Teton Village near Jackson Hole, Wyoming where organizer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Musk led a fireside chat, reported Fox News.
Top conservative group spends big in Utah to protect Mike Lee from Evan McMullin challenge
The Club for Growth is on television in Utah with $2.5 million in advertising to provide air cover for Sen. Mike Lee (R), who is fending off an unexpectedly aggressive challenge from independent candidate Evan McMullin.
Opinion: Halting irrigation in Utah still wouldn’t save the Great Salt Lake
There are major environmental and economic concerns due to the low water levels of the Great Salt Lake. Currently, there is not enough water to maintain desirable lake levels and meet agriculture, domestic, commercial, municipality and industrial uses in the Great Salt Lake Basin. We need to consider all options to improve the conditions of the lake while meeting critical upstream water needs.
Rep. Liz Cheney, defeated in Wyoming Republican primary, says "now the real work begins"
CBS News projects Rep. Liz Cheney, one of former President Donald Trump's fiercest critics, has lost the Wyoming Republican primary to Harriet Hageman, who was backed by Trump. In a concession speech Tuesday night, Cheney said she believed she could have won the primary but it required her to "go...
$6B Utah Lake restoration project is ‘unconstitutional,’ state report finds
It appears that a massive, privately funded $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands to improve the quality of Utah Lake has run into a major legal hurdle. The plan, as proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, simply isn't legal, said Jamie Barnes, the director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, reading off a report of a review conducted by the Utah Attorney General's Office, during a Utah Legislature interim meeting last week. The report didn't go into specifics, but Barnes said the project "presents a risk" to the state of Utah, including possible permanent loss of sovereign land.
Liz Cheney is the leader of the anti-Trump Republican resistance – where does it go now?
The January 6 co-chair has been anointed the valiant leader of the Never Trump movement. But does that make her a general without an army?
What Mitt Romney says is his most rewarding professional experience
A highly successful businessman, governor of Massachusetts and Republican presidential nominee, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says his most rewarding professional experience was heading the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. “I say that not because it was the most famous of the events or the most financially rewarding or it...
America’s most remarkable kid died in Newcastle, Utah — his legacy never will
In the heart of flyover country, surrounded by dusty roads never driven by the power brokers of America, a small group of mourners sits on folding chairs in a town hall that has seen better days. They are here to remember a 14-year-old boy. The men wear jeans and white...
Harriet Hageman defeats Liz Cheney in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s At-large Congressional District
Harriet Hageman defeated Liz Cheney, Anthony Bouchard, Robyn Belinskey, and Denton Knapp in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s At-large Congressional District on August 16, 2022. According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Cheney, who was first elected to represent this district in 2016, Bouchard, and Hageman led the primary field in fundraising heading into Election Day.
