Chelan-Douglas Traspo Council Kicking Tires on Third Vehicle Bridge Over Columbia
The Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council is in the initial stages of a process that might eventually see the construction of a third bridge to carry vehicle traffic across the Columbia River in the Wenatchee Valley. Council member, Kevin Overbay, says preliminary discussions have centered around the dedication of funding for a...
Forest Service Advising Against Travel After Mudslides in Areas
The US Forest Service is asking travelers to stay away from Hart's Pass Road in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest. A mud slide was reported across the road near Dead Horse Point last evening, which is blocking vehicle access on the road. The National Weather Service has confirmed the slide,...
White River, Irving Peak fires have burned more than 2,000 acres
The land burned in the White River and Irving Peak fires above Lake Wenatchee topped 2,000 acres over the weekend and both fires remain at just 1 percent contained. The lightning-caused fires were first reported Aug. 11, and because of steep and difficult terrain that make the edges of the fires inaccessible are not expected to be fully contained until seasonal rain and snow move in in late October.
Confluence Health gives new names to its hospital and clinic sites
WENATCHEE — Confluence Health says it will rename its main healthcare facilities starting in 2023. No more Central Washington Hospital; instead, starting next summer, say hello to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus. Change is also coming to the Wenatchee Valley Clinic on Ninth Street -- that site will be known as Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus, after founding physician Dr. L.M. Mares.
Chelan PUD Making Substation Upgrades in Growth Areas
Chelan County PUD is working to keep up with population increases by adding and improving power substations in growth areas. The utility has more than a dozen new substations planned over the next 10 years but is focused on four locations over the shorter term. PUD Customer Service Director Andy...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Monday at the Washington State Patrol building in Olds Station in Wenatchee. The officials stated that an unknown driver crashed into the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road. The car entered slightly into the secretary’s office.
Man In Chase From Wenatchee to Kittitas County Sentenced To 6 Months
A driver who led police on a chase from Wenatchee over to Blewett Pass before it ended in Kittitas County in December 2020, will serve six months in jail. Twenty-nine-year-old Miles Berry Davis of Seattle pleaded guilty this week to second-degree theft and vehicle prowling in Chelan County Superior Court.
Yakima Valley Memorial has the busiest emergency room in Washington
YAKIMA, Wash. – According to the Washington State Hospital Association, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has the busiest emergency room in the entire state. In 2021 they saw more than 86 thousand patients. Chief Medical Officer at YVM Dr. Marty Brueggemann said some of the reasons is lack of access...
Snoqualmie River campground closes after unattended food repeatedly attracts bears
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The U.S. Forest Service closed a campground along the Snoqualmie River, citing increased bear activity due to humans leaving food unattended. Bears have become habituated to food being left out in the open and unattended at the Middle Fork Campground, Ranger Martie Schramm told KING 5.
12 Tribes Lakeside RV Park opens in Manson
12 Tribes staff, Manson Chamber of Commerce staff, and Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce staff gathered for the grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Lakeside RV Park in Manson on August 5. Back row, left to right: Jill Babcock, Claudia Shipman, Celene Cisneros, Carlos Rodriguez, Jessica Hall, Whitney Somday, Clarice Cushman, Josh Allenby, Scott Ward, Scott Stanger, and Todd Link. Front row, left to right: Mike Steele, Debbie Conwell, Olga Loza, Esperanza Escaera, and Kaz Elliot. Courtesy Norm Manly.
Driver in cross-county chase to serve 6 months
WENATCHEE — The driver in a police chase that traveled around the Wenatchee Valley and over Blewett Pass in 2020 will serve six months in jail. Miles Berry Davis, 29, of Seattle pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to counts of second-degree theft and vehicle prowling. Davis remains free on bond, and must report to jail in Chelan County by Sept. 12.
Chelan County Finalizes Agreement for Opioid Distributor Money
Chelan County is in line to get a portion of settlement money agreed to by opioid distributors around the country. Roughly $430 million is coming to Washington State in a newly accomplished agreement that'll be divided up between cities and counties. Chelan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Susan Hinkle says the...
Pangborn Seeing Increase in Firefighting Aircraft
The wildfires burning in and around North Central Washington have led to an increase in aircraft at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Trent Moyers, Director of Airports for the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, says there’s been quite a variety of aircraft using the airport over the past few weeks.
Car Crashes into Washington State Patrol Building in Wenatchee
A driver was reportedly transported to the hospital after crashing their car into the Washington State Patrol building in Olds Station in Wenatchee Monday. According to the State Patrol, the unnamed individual likely suffered a medical event before striking the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road. The car made it slightly into the secretary's office. A woman working in the office was not injured.
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food
NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
Chelan County Making Security Upgrades at Courthouse, Justice Building
A project to tighten security and streamline foot traffic at the Chelan County Courthouse and the adjacent Law & Justice Building will soon get underway. The main piece of the project is the construction of a glass-walled vestibule between the two structures which will serve as a single-entry point for both buildings and consolidate security screening for them into one location.
Fitterer's Furniture closing its doors after 126 years of serving Ellensburg
Brad Fitterer sat at a dining room table set in the middle of the main showroom of the fine furniture store he’s owned and operated for the past 46 years. Fitterer’s Furniture is a fixture on the corner of Fourth and Main. Its illustrious history dates back to 1896 when it was originally located on Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.
Rider on horseback suffers traumatic brain injury after fall from horse during Moses Lake rodeo
MOSES LAKE - A Wapato woman is recovering after sustaining a traumatic brain injury during the Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo at the Grant County Fair last week. According to her GoFundMe page created by Katelyn Hansen of Mead, Madison Alderman got hurt while running flags on horseback at the rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 20. Madison reportedly fell from her horse due to an issue with her saddle while exiting the arena, falling head-first into an arena post. The fall rendered Madison unconscious, prompting rodeo staff and a neurosurgeon in the stands to attend to her immediately. Alderman was initially transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake and was later airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where she continues to recover. Alderman was committed to the hospital's intensive care unit where she remained unconscious through part of Monday. As of Tuesday, Katelyn says Madison is doing much better.
Yakima Humane Society closing for Parvo outbreak
The Yakima Humane Society says this is not the first time they've had a parvo outbreak, but with cages completely full, they've been forced to shut down the facility until next Monday as they deep clean and quarantine any infected animals. "We're seeing lots of parvo, but we are not...
semi vs pedestrian incident in Ellensburg still under investigation
The investigation into a semi vs. pedestrian incident in Ellensburg last week is ongoing. Police are awaiting the WSP's crash reconstruction.
