MOSES LAKE - A Wapato woman is recovering after sustaining a traumatic brain injury during the Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo at the Grant County Fair last week. According to her GoFundMe page created by Katelyn Hansen of Mead, Madison Alderman got hurt while running flags on horseback at the rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 20. Madison reportedly fell from her horse due to an issue with her saddle while exiting the arena, falling head-first into an arena post. The fall rendered Madison unconscious, prompting rodeo staff and a neurosurgeon in the stands to attend to her immediately. Alderman was initially transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake and was later airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where she continues to recover. Alderman was committed to the hospital's intensive care unit where she remained unconscious through part of Monday. As of Tuesday, Katelyn says Madison is doing much better.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO