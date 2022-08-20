Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oklahoma sheriff's deputies shot while serving eviction notice; suspect surrenders at Air Force base
A suspect allegedly shot two deputies from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office while they were serving eviction papers on Monday, then fled in a truck before surrendering at the entrance to Tinker Air Force Base, officials said. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson told reporters that the deputies first made contact...
guthrienewspage.com
Logan County man arrested after search warrant on property
Law enforcement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Friday at 12701 R Road in far southern Logan County. David Smith, 64, was arrested at the scene and is facing two felony charges,...
Woman in Oklahoma climbs through sunroof, rescues 2-year-olds left in hot car at Walmart
A woman in Oklahoma climbed through the sunroof of a vehicle parked outside a Walmart this week to rescue two 2-year-olds left inside, according to reports. The vehicle was reportedly parked in direct sunlight during a 98-degree day. Elizabeta Babb, 33, was arrested after she exited an Oklahoma City Walmart...
Oklahoma couple arrested after toddler's remains found burned in vacant lot
SEMINOLE, Okla. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man and his 31-year-old girlfriend were taken into custody after investigators discovered the burned remains of a toddler. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, on July 26, Seminole Police received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a possible child death. Officers obtained a search warrant for a residence at 148 Old Highway 99 South and found the remains.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okla. couple accused of killing sister who is 'haunting' them, leaving her body in plastic for years
NORMAN, Okla. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man and his wife were charged four years after allegedly killing his sister and wrapping her body in plastic in their home. In a statement, the Norman Police Department announced members of the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations teams arrested Desiree Sanchez on suspicion of murder following a 14-month-long investigation. Desiree’s husband, Octavio Sanchez, was reportedly also charged, but he was already in custody for charges in another county.
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10