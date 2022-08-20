NORMAN, Okla. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man and his wife were charged four years after allegedly killing his sister and wrapping her body in plastic in their home. In a statement, the Norman Police Department announced members of the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations teams arrested Desiree Sanchez on suspicion of murder following a 14-month-long investigation. Desiree’s husband, Octavio Sanchez, was reportedly also charged, but he was already in custody for charges in another county.

NORMAN, OK ・ 27 DAYS AGO