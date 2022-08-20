ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, OK

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guthrienewspage.com

Logan County man arrested after search warrant on property

Law enforcement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Friday at 12701 R Road in far southern Logan County. David Smith, 64, was arrested at the scene and is facing two felony charges,...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
truecrimedaily

Oklahoma couple arrested after toddler's remains found burned in vacant lot

SEMINOLE, Okla. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man and his 31-year-old girlfriend were taken into custody after investigators discovered the burned remains of a toddler. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, on July 26, Seminole Police received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a possible child death. Officers obtained a search warrant for a residence at 148 Old Highway 99 South and found the remains.
SEMINOLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blanchard, OK
County
Grady County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Blanchard, OK
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Grady County, OK
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Okla. couple accused of killing sister who is 'haunting' them, leaving her body in plastic for years

NORMAN, Okla. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man and his wife were charged four years after allegedly killing his sister and wrapping her body in plastic in their home. In a statement, the Norman Police Department announced members of the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations teams arrested Desiree Sanchez on suspicion of murder following a 14-month-long investigation. Desiree’s husband, Octavio Sanchez, was reportedly also charged, but he was already in custody for charges in another county.
NORMAN, OK
Fox News

Fox News

780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy