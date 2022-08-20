ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Back to school bike theft tips for Hawaii residents

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2qwE_0hO9b4uu00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – With school back in session keiki are walking, riding and cycling to school giving thieves a greater opportunity to swipe their transportation.

Getting your bicycle stolen is not something you want to happen. It’s a huge inconvenience and you’ll be forced to make a police report hoping to get your bicycle returned.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Hawaii Island Police have come out with bicycle safety tips after an increase in reported bicycle thefts in the Hilo area last year.

Bicycle theft tips:

  • Register your bicycle within your county
  • Secure your bicycle properly
  • Lock your bike somewhere visible
  • Park it indoors for extended periods

HPD said it is required in Hawaii County for bicycles that have two tandem wheels that are 20 inches or more in diameter to be registered.

You can register your bicycle through the County of Hawaii Department of Finance or click here.

If your bicycle has wheels less than 20 inches in diameter you are not required to register your bike, however it is encouraged.

If for whatever reason your bicycle gets stolen and recovered by HPD they will check their database to see if it was registered.

For more information about bicycle safety tips head to Hawaii Police Department’s website.

Comments / 1

Related
bigislandvideonews.com

Possible Drowning Reported At Kehena Beach

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Attempts to resuscitate 72-year-old Gabriel DeSilva of Pahoa were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is reporting a possible drowning at Kehena Beach in Puna that occurred on Sunday, August 21. From the...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Missing Man

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing man. Henry Henry was last seen on Aug. 20, 2022, after he left a retail outlet located on the 300 block of Makaala Street, in Hilo. He is described as Pacific Islander, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, dark complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pahoa man, 72, dead in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly Pahoa man died Sunday in an apparent drowning in waters off Hawaii Island’s Kehena Beach. Around 6 a.m., officials responded to a report of a swimmer in distress. Bystanders pulled the man to shore and began CPR until emergency crews from the Hawaii Fire Department arrived.
PAHOA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hilo, HI
County
Hawaii County, HI
Hawaii County, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 21, 2022

Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph. Kona High 1.8 feet 01:25 PM HST. Kawaihae High 2.2 feet 01:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather. Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen

Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
HILO, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Bike#Bicycle Theft#Back To School#Android#Hpd
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Reverse Angle Parking Installed At Kealoha Beach Park

KEAUKAHA, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the park's one-way traffic pattern has been reestablished, along with a new system of reverse angled parking throughout the park. (BIVN) – There is a new parking scheme at the repaved Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha. The new system features reverse angle...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Luxury Resort Community Envisioned Near Miloli‘i, but County Says Plenty of Permitting, Approval Still Needed

A high-end development team is soliciting investors to build a gated luxury resort community north of Miloli‘i. Called The Kona Estates at Ophihale, the envisioned project boasts a heliport inside the “luxury estate community situated on 324 oceanfront and ocean-view acres on the famous Kona Coast of the Big Island Hawaiʻi,” according to the the development firm, Kona Development Partners.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bigislandnow.com

Feds Taking Over Hilo Drug Case

The federal government is taking over a recent Hilo drug case. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Thursday night, Aug. 18, that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Hawai‘i, has adopted the prosecution of 29 year-old Mikki Matsuyama and 33 year-old Elias Peace, both of Hilo, following their Aug. 12 arrests for conspiracy to distribute and attempted possession with intent to distribute over 3 pounds of methamphetamine and almost 1,000 fentanyl pills.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman has died after apparently being pinned by her own vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau. Witnesses told police the woman was standing between her vehicle, a Chevy...
KEAAU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Fire At Historic Holualoa Theatre

KONA, Hawaiʻi - No injuries were reported in the fire that fully involved 1929 Holualoa Theatre. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department on Sunday reported a fire at the Historic Holualoa Theatre in Kona. The 2,376 square ft. structure which officials say dated back to 1929...
HOLUALOA, HI
scoringlive.com

No. 15 Hilo rumbles over Kealakehe to begin BIIF play

KEAL(0-2-0) 2 0 0 02. No. 15 Hilo put last week's 28-20 non-league loss to Lahainaluna in the rear view mirror Friday night as they dominated Kealakehe, 52-2, at Paiea Stadium to begin BIIF Division I play. The Vikings took advantage of seven takeaways to bounce back from a slow...
HILO, HI
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy