Back to school bike theft tips for Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) – With school back in session keiki are walking, riding and cycling to school giving thieves a greater opportunity to swipe their transportation.

Getting your bicycle stolen is not something you want to happen. It’s a huge inconvenience and you’ll be forced to make a police report hoping to get your bicycle returned.

Hawaii Island Police have come out with bicycle safety tips after an increase in reported bicycle thefts in the Hilo area last year.

Bicycle theft tips:

Register your bicycle within your county

Secure your bicycle properly

Lock your bike somewhere visible

Park it indoors for extended periods

HPD said it is required in Hawaii County for bicycles that have two tandem wheels that are 20 inches or more in diameter to be registered.

You can register your bicycle through the County of Hawaii Department of Finance or click here.

If your bicycle has wheels less than 20 inches in diameter you are not required to register your bike, however it is encouraged.

If for whatever reason your bicycle gets stolen and recovered by HPD they will check their database to see if it was registered.

For more information about bicycle safety tips head to Hawaii Police Department’s website.