High School

Georgia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 1 (8/19 & 8/20)

By SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23771h_0hO9arbh00

Get the latest Georgia high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 season kicks off across the state

The 2022 Georgia school football season is finally here and the games continue Saturday (August 20) with several big matchups throughout the state.

You can follow all of the Week 1 action on SBLive Georgia , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For complete statewide results, check our scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE GEORGIA SCOREBOARD (ALL TEAMS)

7A SCOREBOARD | 6A SCOREBOARD

5A SCOREBOARD | 4A SCOREBOARD

3A SCOREBOARD | 2A SCOREBOARD

1A SCOREBOARD (PUBLIC) | 1A SCOREBOARD (PRIVATE)

You can also watch dozens of Georgia high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to get live updates and follow your favorite teams and games on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Georgia:

Buford's defense overpowers Thompson in Power 25 showdown

SBLive Sports’ Georgia Preseason Football Power 25

The Top 10 Questions heading into the 2022-23 Georgia high school football season

Top 10 games to watch in Georgia high school football: Week 1

Full coverage on SBLive Georgia

Comments / 0

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

