KFOX 14
Area near Mesa Street and Brentwood experiences flooding after storm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The area near Mesa Street and Brentwood has been prone to flooding for years. In February, TxDOT and El Paso Water called off plans for a drainage project to alleviate the flooding in the area. El Paso Water blamed TxDOT saying the money and...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening August 21st through August 27th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Avenue northbound left lane closure from Pan American exit ramp to Pan American entrance ramp. Crews will be working on new utilities. Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to...
KVIA
El Paso Fire Dept: Water rescue underway near border
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department reports crews are working a water rescue at Boone and Border Highway. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
KFOX 14
Body found in desert area of far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
KFOX 14
Circle K customers claim vehicles stopped working after pumping gas at Dyer location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — “We started pulling out from the gas station and the car started to shutter and then it pretty much just failed,” said Christopher Preston, a customer at Circle K. Some customers who fueled up Saturday around 3:30 pm at the Circle K...
El Paso News
Vehicle falls into canal in Lower Valley; 1 transported with minor injuries
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle fell into a canal in the Lower Valley Saturday morning, prompting El Paso Fire crews to rescue one person. The incident happened at North Loop and Mauer near Bel Air High School. El Paso Fire reported that one person was rescued, checked at the scene and then transported to the hospital with what were called minor injuries.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after accident in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A motorcycle crash happened this afternoon around 5:30 p.m. on Gateway North and Fred Wilson. Fire Dispatch confirming a motorcyclist is in serious conditions and transported to a local hospital. The crash forced all lances to be closed for about two hours, until reopening about 7:30 p.m. This is a […]
KFOX 14
El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
Grant will help to build bicycle trail in Lower Valley connecting 2 missions
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation has received a $25 million federal grant to expand two trail corridors, one of them in El Paso County. The money, from the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, will be used to help build the 68-mile Paso Del Norte Trail. The […]
UPDATE: Foul play not involved with body found in far East El Paso
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Major Crimes Unit with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body that was found in the desert in far east El Paso. Officials, however, believe that no foul play was involved. The body was found a little after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along the […]
KFOX 14
Person rescued from El Paso canal; 5-year-old girl dies after trying to cross river
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Border Patrol agents rescued a person from a canal in south-central El Paso Monday afternoon. Mexican officials said a 5-year-old girl died after she and her mother were crossing the Rio Grande when the girl let go and was swept away by the current, according to a report from KINT.
County provides sandbags to residents outside city limits
outside city limits EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public. The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day. The location of the County facilities follows: Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens […]
Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex. According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
KFOX 14
El Pasoans for Progressive Reform group wants to get rid of El Paso city manager position
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An effort to get rid of the El Paso city manger position is underway. KFOX14 learned a letter of intent requesting for the city of El Paso to eliminate the city manager position was submitted to the city clerk. The letter was sent August...
KRDO
‘Prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding’ threaten nearly 10 million people across the Southwest
Nearly 10 million people across Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas are under flood watches Saturday, including Phoenix, Albuquerque and El Paso. “The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today,” as a low-pressure system brings moist, tropical air to the Southwest in the form of heavy rain and thunderstorms to add to the already active monsoon season across the region, the Weather Prediction Center said early Saturday morning.
Rock wall collapses at apartment complex near UTEP, displacing 20
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rock wall collapsed onto an apartment building near UTEP early Saturday morning, damaging multiple apartment units. No one needed to be transported to the hospital, but the incident left about 20 residents displaced, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The Red Cross is providing assistance.
Las Cruces offering free sandbags with floods possible
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – With heavy rain and flash flooding possible throughout New Mexico Friday and Saturday, the Las Cruces Fire Department is offering free sandbags to residents. Residents can use the sandbags to help prevent floodwaters from entering homes. LCFD says the best place to put the sandbags is around doorways where water can […]
This TikTok Shows Rain Won’t Stop El Pasoans From Enjoying Chico’s Tacos
Even though this video was posted in July, the idea behind it lives on forever. TikTok user @brendadlife filmed a video of a long line at one Chico's Tacos location in El Paso, Texas. The only thing special about this video line is that even though it was raining, people did not move. No running to their cars, just standing strong in a line for tacos.
El Paso News
Heavy Rain Threat Tonight; Stronger Storms Possible Monday & Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
The potential for heavy rainfall will be with us tonight. Drive carefully. If you’re a golfer, the image below is NOT what you want to see…. a powerful rainshaft and lightning. Thanks to Weather Watcher Daniel Esquivel Jr. for this impressive image taken near Coronado Country Club. Here’s your forecast…
