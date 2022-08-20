ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Road closures happening August 21st through August 27th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Avenue northbound left lane closure from Pan American exit ramp to Pan American entrance ramp. Crews will be working on new utilities. Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to...
KFOX 14

Body found in desert area of far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
El Paso News

Vehicle falls into canal in Lower Valley; 1 transported with minor injuries

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle fell into a canal in the Lower Valley Saturday morning, prompting El Paso Fire crews to rescue one person. The incident happened at North Loop and Mauer near Bel Air High School. El Paso Fire reported that one person was rescued, checked at the scene and then transported to the hospital with what were called minor injuries.
KTSM

Motorcyclist seriously injured after accident in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  A motorcycle crash happened this afternoon around 5:30 p.m. on Gateway North and Fred Wilson. Fire Dispatch confirming a motorcyclist is in serious conditions and transported to a local hospital. The crash forced all lances to be closed for about two hours, until reopening about 7:30 p.m. This is a […]
KFOX 14

El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
KTSM

Grant will help to build bicycle trail in Lower Valley connecting 2 missions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation has received a $25 million federal grant to expand two trail corridors, one of them in El Paso County. The money, from the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, will be used to help build the 68-mile Paso Del Norte Trail. The […]
KTSM

County provides sandbags to residents outside city limits

outside city limits EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public. The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day. The location of the County facilities follows: Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens […]
KTSM

Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex.  According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
KRDO

‘Prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding’ threaten nearly 10 million people across the Southwest

Nearly 10 million people across Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas are under flood watches Saturday, including Phoenix, Albuquerque and El Paso. “The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today,” as a low-pressure system brings moist, tropical air to the Southwest in the form of heavy rain and thunderstorms to add to the already active monsoon season across the region, the Weather Prediction Center said early Saturday morning.
KTSM

Rock wall collapses at apartment complex near UTEP, displacing 20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rock wall collapsed onto an apartment building near UTEP early Saturday morning, damaging multiple apartment units. No one needed to be transported to the hospital, but the incident left about 20 residents displaced, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The Red Cross is providing assistance.
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces offering free sandbags with floods possible

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – With heavy rain and flash flooding possible throughout New Mexico Friday and Saturday, the Las Cruces Fire Department is offering free sandbags to residents. Residents can use the sandbags to help prevent floodwaters from entering homes. LCFD says the best place to put the sandbags is around doorways where water can […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

