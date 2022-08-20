Read full article on original website
VA Western Colorado Health Care System: Services for Veterans
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is bringing awareness to services available to veterans and their families. The VA Western Colorado Health Care System offers help to veterans via appointment or walk-in.
Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?
Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
I-70 road work by Eagle
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has shared an update for road work occurring this week. Work will be completed in two locations along I-70, just west of Edwards and east of Vail. Crews will be installing a median cable rail between mile post 182 and...
Body found in Columbine Park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
Tour Palisade Home with Pool + Amazing Views of Mt. Garfield
There are many perks to living in Palisade, Colorado. Palisade is famous for its peaches, orchards, vineyards, wine, and the unique geography that makes it possible for the best fruit to grow. Speaking of geography, Palisade is also surrounded by some of the best in the area including the famous...
Cyclones storm past Grand Junction
The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
Temperatures on another warming trend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms, once again, have targeted the higher elevations. We have remained mostly dry for the valleys but not ruling out a brief passing shower for the evening into the nighttime hours. For our mountains, storms will start dissipating into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, low temperatures will stay the same as last night, reaching in the lower 60s for Grand Junction and mid-50s for Montrose, staying under partly cloudy skies.
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
Update: I-70 is back open
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
Custom Built Grand Junction House With Wall of Windows for Sale
The custom-built Grand Junction house was just recently listed and has five bedrooms and three bedrooms. Take a look inside the 3,000-square-foot house that sits on a .3-acre lot and is within walking distance to multiple hiking trails. There are five bedrooms and three bedrooms inside the three-story house. The...
Warming trend and dry conditions to return
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 10 pm tonight. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning gets issued, then I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed for the duration of the alert.
2022 Colorado Hay Directory now available
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Department of Agriculture has shared that the 2022 Colorado Hay Directory is now available. This allows livestock owners to be able too easily search for alfalfa, grass, mix, or other hay products within their region. The directory provides a variety of information useful to...
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
Grand Junction High School Shelters in Place; Central High School Receives Threat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It has been an unfortunate start to the school year for District 51. Only two weeks in and already there have been three incidents involving gun facsimiles. Grand Junction High School was the latest to go under a shelter in place, after a student found a gun an alerted authorities. The shelter in place lasted about 8 minutes Friday morning (August 19), until the school resource officer on duty gave the all clear. The witness who found the gun and a suspect were questioned by police–and the suspect was cleared of any wrongdoing. The gun was determined to be a BB gun.
Paddleboard Adventure Company hosts fundraiser for animal shelter
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you have a dog in need of a bath, you’re in luck. This weekend, Paddleboard Adventure Company is providing this service for a small fee that will benefit Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary. “So you can bring your dog down, and for $5,...
Human West Nile Virus Cases Detected Around Colorado – How To Protect Yourself
New human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected around Colorado. Last month, health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in 2022 in a person from Delta County (July 29). At the time, the virus...
See the Grand Junction Fire Department Extinguish a Semi Truck
Fires can be incredibly scary and a recent one in Grand Junction, Colorado was extra frightening as a semi-truck burst into flames on the side of a busy road. Luckily, the fire department was able to extinguish the fire before it spread beyond the truck. Location of Grand Junction Semi...
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction High School has shared that their head baseball coach, Coach Dixon, announced he will be resigning. Coach Dixon was the skipper of the Grand Junction High School baseball team. Dixon took over during the covid shorted season of 2021 and led the Tigers to the CHSAA regional playoffs where they played Legacy High School.
Rain returns to the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
Claims of serial killer on Western Slope called a "hoax" by local law enforcement
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, claims that a serial killer or abductor is hunting woman on Colorado's Western Slope aren't true, according to findings from their investigation into the matter. Their announcement on August 17 follows a viral post made by a Facebook user that featured an image...
