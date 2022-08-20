ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. Arkansas State Police said the agency would investigate the use of force. State police identified the suspect as Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. However, the attorney for the two deputies says Worcester attacked one of the deputies, giving him a concussion.
MULBERRY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Yve Arellano Charged With Domestic Battery, Claims Mohamed Abdelhamed ‘Falsified’ Allegations

More 90 Day Fiancé drama. Yve Arellano was charged with domestic assault and battery amid husband Mohamed Abdelhamad's text cheating scandal, Us Weekly can confirm. The season 9 star, 48, was charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Judge concedes that Trump affidavit may be heavily redacted

A federal judge acknowledged Monday that redactions to an FBI affidavit spelling out the basis for the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate might be so extensive as to make the document “meaningless” if released to the public. But he said he continued to believe it should not remain sealed in its entirety because of the public interest in the ongoing criminal investigation.A written order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart largely restates what he said in court last week, when he directed the Justice Department to propose redactions about the information in the affidavit that it...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Financial Crimes#Disgraced#Cnn#The Pmped Lrb Peters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

300 classified documents have been seized from Mar-a-lago, report claims

Former president Donald Trump reportedly went through multiple boxes of presidential documents himself, The New York Timesreported late on Monday evening. The Times reported that the initial batch of documents that the National Archives retrieved in January included more than 150 documents that were marked as classified, which led to the FBI executing a search warrant of Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this month.The federal government reportedly recovered a total of 300 classifed documents since Mr Trump left the White House, multiple sources told The Times. Similarly, the extent to which a large number of documents...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy