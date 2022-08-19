Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Michael Greller tries, and fails, to talk Jordan Spieth out of hero shot
WILMINGTON, Del. — Well, Michael Greller tried. The longtime caddie and confidante of Jordan Spieth attempted to talk his man out of a risky approach shot from a bunker at Wilmington Country Club’s par-4 fifth. Spieth was nine under in the BMW Championship at the time and just one back of the then-leader Xander Schauffle. Spieth was also coming off back-to-back birdies, so clearly the man was feeling himself.
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris' WDs mid-round at the BMW Championship with a back injury
WILMINGTON, Del. — Will Zalatoris withdrew mid-round from the BMW Championship on Saturday due to a back injury. Zalatoris, whose win at last week’s St. Jude Championship vaulted him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings, played the first four holes of his third round at Wilmington Country Club. However, it was clear that Zalatoris was playing through pain, as cameras caught the reigning Rookie of the Year wincing on a number of shots.
PGA tournament shines bright light on Wilmington and Delaware
Alison Cohen and Lori Connolly live in the suburbs of Baltimore and had never spent a weekend in the Wilmington area. That changed during the BMW Championship golf tournament, which wrapped up Sunday at Wilmington Country Club on the outskirts of the city. The best friends stayed for three nights...
herosports.com
New Coach Ryan Carty Faces Immediate Pressure Cooker At Delaware
It’s plain to see that when it comes to wanting a football winner, they don’t mess around at the University of Delaware. This has been one of the more successful FCS programs. The expectations are sky high, and at least recently, the patience has been relatively low. K.C....
For Your Wedding, History and Beauty Await in Villanova
Finding a special wedding and reception venue is no problem here in the Philadelphia region where plenty of historic and beautiful locations can be found, writes the Philly Magazine staff and Walden Green. One place close at hand for those from Delaware County is the Appleford at 770 Mount Moro...
Win Passes to the Firefly Music Festival All This Week on 94.5 PST
The Firefly Music Festival is back, and this year's lineup looks absolutely incredible. 94.5 PST wants to send you and your bestie to ALL FOUR Days of this incredible festival... for free. The Firefly Music Festival kicks off on Thursday, September 22. It runs through Sunday, September 25 at the...
All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October
If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
Historic Bucks County Estate Makes List of Best Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
The Bensalem estate has stood in Bucks County since 1794. A well-known Bensalem estate has recently made a list for the best wedding venues in and around the Philadelphia area. Staff writers at Philadelphia Magazine, in collaboration with Walden Green, wrote about the beautiful Bucks County spot. The Andalusia Historic...
the University of Delaware
Fall lifelong learning classes feature fun and diverse topics
Fall lifelong learning classes feature fun and diverse topics. Volunteer instructors at the center of OLLI learning cooperative. When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the University of Delaware’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program in spring of 2020, program members faced a difficult decision: forego attending the classes and participating in the activities they loved so much or continue their passions by entering a brave new world of online OLLI programming. Choosing to stay engaged with friends and instructors via online learning, UD’s OLLI members unexpectedly created the largest online OLLI program in the nation.
It Took ‘Special Place’ to Draw Future President of Lankenau Medical Center Away from Duke Hospital
After spending her nearly three-decades-long healthcare career with North Carolina’s Duke University Health System, Katie Galbraith is getting ready to take over as the new president of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. Ron Southwick’s coverage of the career shift is prescribed reading in Chief Healthcare Executive for local healthcare industry followers.
Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle
In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
14-year-old killed on his birthday, 5 others injured in Wilmington, Delaware shootings
Family members identified the teen as Braylen Johnson. They say he was killed on his birthday.
This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
WMDT.com
Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award
DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PhillyBite
Fork & Ale Gastropub-style Restaurant in Douglassville PA
Philadelphia, PA - Fork & Ale is a new restaurant in Douglassville. It is the former location of Tim's Ugly Mug. The restaurant offers craft food and brews. The menu is made from scratch daily. The restaurant is located on a quiet two-lane part of Route 724. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a great choice for those looking for a casual, family-friendly setting. Located at 1281 E Main St, Douglassville, PA 19518.
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
Visiting Cape May, New Jersey? Check out this floating restaurant
Picture this: you’re spending a day at the Jersey shore and it’s nearing lunchtime. You didn’t pack anything to eat but your stomach is grumbling. Packing up all of your stuff and walking all the way back to your place is a hassle, wouldn’t you want an easier solution?
New Garden Township Votes to Raze Hazardous Structures at Saint Anthony’s in the Hills
The former caretaker house at Saint Anthony's in the Hills.Image via New Garden Township. As part of the New Garden’s long-term plans to develop Saint Anthony’s in the Hills into a municipal park, the township has voted to demolish hazardous structures on the 137-acre site, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press.
