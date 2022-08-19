ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Michael Greller tries, and fails, to talk Jordan Spieth out of hero shot

WILMINGTON, Del. — Well, Michael Greller tried. The longtime caddie and confidante of Jordan Spieth attempted to talk his man out of a risky approach shot from a bunker at Wilmington Country Club’s par-4 fifth. Spieth was nine under in the BMW Championship at the time and just one back of the then-leader Xander Schauffle. Spieth was also coming off back-to-back birdies, so clearly the man was feeling himself.
WILMINGTON, DE
Golf Digest

Will Zalatoris' WDs mid-round at the BMW Championship with a back injury

WILMINGTON, Del. — Will Zalatoris withdrew mid-round from the BMW Championship on Saturday due to a back injury. Zalatoris, whose win at last week’s St. Jude Championship vaulted him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings, played the first four holes of his third round at Wilmington Country Club. However, it was clear that Zalatoris was playing through pain, as cameras caught the reigning Rookie of the Year wincing on a number of shots.
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

PGA tournament shines bright light on Wilmington and Delaware

Alison Cohen and Lori Connolly live in the suburbs of Baltimore and had never spent a weekend in the Wilmington area. That changed during the BMW Championship golf tournament, which wrapped up Sunday at Wilmington Country Club on the outskirts of the city. The best friends stayed for three nights...
herosports.com

New Coach Ryan Carty Faces Immediate Pressure Cooker At Delaware

It’s plain to see that when it comes to wanting a football winner, they don’t mess around at the University of Delaware. This has been one of the more successful FCS programs. The expectations are sky high, and at least recently, the patience has been relatively low. K.C....
NEWARK, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Championship#Fedex Cup#Aging#Golf#Sports#Wilmington Country Club
DELCO.Today

For Your Wedding, History and Beauty Await in Villanova

Finding a special wedding and reception venue is no problem here in the Philadelphia region where plenty of historic and beautiful locations can be found, writes the Philly Magazine staff and Walden Green. One place close at hand for those from Delaware County is the Appleford at 770 Mount Moro...
VILLANOVA, PA
94.5 PST

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
the University of Delaware

Fall lifelong learning classes feature fun and diverse topics

Fall lifelong learning classes feature fun and diverse topics. Volunteer instructors at the center of OLLI learning cooperative. When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the University of Delaware’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program in spring of 2020, program members faced a difficult decision: forego attending the classes and participating in the activities they loved so much or continue their passions by entering a brave new world of online OLLI programming. Choosing to stay engaged with friends and instructors via online learning, UD’s OLLI members unexpectedly created the largest online OLLI program in the nation.
MONTCO.Today

It Took ‘Special Place’ to Draw Future President of Lankenau Medical Center Away from Duke Hospital

After spending her nearly three-decades-long healthcare career with North Carolina’s Duke University Health System, Katie Galbraith is getting ready to take over as the new president of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. Ron Southwick’s coverage of the career shift is prescribed reading in Chief Healthcare Executive for local healthcare industry followers.
VISTA.Today

Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle

In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
New Jersey 101.5

This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
WMDT.com

Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award

DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
PhillyBite

Fork & Ale Gastropub-style Restaurant in Douglassville PA

Philadelphia, PA - Fork & Ale is a new restaurant in Douglassville. It is the former location of Tim's Ugly Mug. The restaurant offers craft food and brews. The menu is made from scratch daily. The restaurant is located on a quiet two-lane part of Route 724. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a great choice for those looking for a casual, family-friendly setting. Located at 1281 E Main St, Douglassville, PA 19518.
Rock 104.1

Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy