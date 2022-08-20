ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina family searches for missing daughter

By Jack Bilyeu
 3 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence, S.C. family is searching for answers after reporting their daughter missing this week.

Ashlyn Adams Wyatt is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area based on her last known phone call.

Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter nearly a month ago.

She usually doesn’t go more than a few days without hearing from Wyatt and is especially worried because of her struggles with addictions.

“Having to file that police report — I’m not a crier, but when I had to file the police report, I lost it,” Gibson said. “I’m her mother, she’s my daughter. I’m worried that she could be hurt or worse.”

She said she decided to file the report after learning none of Wyatt’s friends or other family members had heard from her either.

“When you don’t hear from your child, no matter how old they are, for almost a month, all kinds of thoughts cross your mind,” Gibson said.

South Carolina salon celebrates customer’s 102nd birthday

She took to Facebook, where posts about Wyatt have been shared hundreds of times.

She said she is thankful to her friends for helping to spread the word and knows many other families have faced similar struggles.

“I think every family has an addict that they are painfully watching circle the drain and nothing can be done about it,” Gibson said. “If you don’t have health insurance, you’re not homicidal or suicidal, no one cares.”

Gibson said the last month and especially the last few days have been difficult and she wants to move forward.

“I’m going to hug her and hopefully take her straight to somewhere she can get help,” she said.

If you see Wyatt, you’re asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121 or the Gibson family’s tip line at (209) 733-3685.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 23

Guest
3d ago

So sorry for you & I know the pain you are going through & what drugs do to our children 🙏🏻🙏🏻 prayers for you & her , that she’ll be found safe 🥲🥲🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reply
9
Lynn Ford
3d ago

and they can't even get the proper help unless you have good insurance or can afford $1000 a day for a facility. smh it's outrageous how expensive it is to get help for those who actually want the help. and it's too dangerous to do at home.

Reply(3)
7
Sharon Washington
2d ago

Mom please stay on it. Let them put it on the news . A lot off people watch tv. And a lot use they phone. But you need to put her face out there. And you don’t have to explain nothing. That’s your child. And she is a human being. Don’t care what she does. She’s still yours some people worse than that . I wish you nothing but the best. Hopefully you will be with her soon . Just don’t give up. 🙏

Reply(1)
7
