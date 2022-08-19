Yvonne Eileen Jackson, 90 of Zanesville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 19,2022 at 11:32 P.M. She was able to celebrate her 90th birthday which she had long hoped to do. She was born July 29,1932, in Zanesville, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Marion (Dunn) Jackson. She was a 1951 graduate of New Concord High School and Meredith Business College with a degree in Junior Accounting. Yvonne worked for McHenry Shoe Store as a bookkeeper for 18 years until the well known local business closed in 1974. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Dutro Auto Parts for 23 years before retiring in 1997. Yvonne was a life-long member of Coburn United Methodist Church and served as treasurer for the United Methodist Women for 22 years. She was active in the Edna Rae Sidwell Circle. She was the Sunday School secretary-treasurer for many years. She also taught the Second Grade Sunday School Class at the “old church” on West Main Street and taught the Primary Class when the church moved to the North Maple Avenue location. She enjoyed singing in the choir for a number of years. She became a member of the Laura Chapter Number 264 of the Order of Eastern Star, Norwich, Ohio in 1954. She served as Worthy Matron in 1966 and 1980. She was currently a member of Muskingum #485.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO