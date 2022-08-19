Read full article on original website
Ronald H. Ritchie
Ronald H. Ritchie, 74, of Zanesville, passed away at 4:56 p.m. Sun. Aug. 21, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. He was born on Aug. 8, 1948 in Marietta, Ohio, a son of the late Floyd and Amy Jean Ritchie. He served in the United States Army with the 36th Engine Co. where he received the Good Conduct Medal along with the National Defense Service Medal. He had previously worked at Powell’s Market on Putnam Ave. and he enjoyed working on cars. He is survived by one brother Robert (Vickie) Ritchie of Zanesville. Three sisters Carolyn Pritchard of Zanesville, Marilyn Darr of Zanesville, and Roberta Casto of New Lexington. Special friend Donna Shaw. Son-in-law Timothy Wilson. Five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mabel Arbaugh Ritchie (2003), his daughter Bobbi Wilson (2016). Friends may call from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Wed. Aug. 24, 2022 with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery.
Darrell Eugene Morgan
Darrell Eugene Morgan, 70, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Darrell was born September 10, 1951 in Sutton, WV, son of the late Robert R. and Eunice (Westfall) Morgan. In addition to his parents, Darrell is also preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Sherri Morgan; and his siblings, Robert Morgan, Jack Morgan and Brenda Belknap Morgan, of West Virginia.
Yvonne E. Jackson
Yvonne Eileen Jackson, 90 of Zanesville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 19,2022 at 11:32 P.M. She was able to celebrate her 90th birthday which she had long hoped to do. She was born July 29,1932, in Zanesville, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Marion (Dunn) Jackson. She was a 1951 graduate of New Concord High School and Meredith Business College with a degree in Junior Accounting. Yvonne worked for McHenry Shoe Store as a bookkeeper for 18 years until the well known local business closed in 1974. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Dutro Auto Parts for 23 years before retiring in 1997. Yvonne was a life-long member of Coburn United Methodist Church and served as treasurer for the United Methodist Women for 22 years. She was active in the Edna Rae Sidwell Circle. She was the Sunday School secretary-treasurer for many years. She also taught the Second Grade Sunday School Class at the “old church” on West Main Street and taught the Primary Class when the church moved to the North Maple Avenue location. She enjoyed singing in the choir for a number of years. She became a member of the Laura Chapter Number 264 of the Order of Eastern Star, Norwich, Ohio in 1954. She served as Worthy Matron in 1966 and 1980. She was currently a member of Muskingum #485.
Michael W. McIntire
Michael W. McIntire, 74 of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2022. He is the son of Shirley Joanne (Drake) and the late Clyde McIntire. Mike was a graduate of Philo High School. He began his early years playing college football before proudly serving in the United States Army. After returning home, he continued with strength and courage while fighting his longest battle for his health, but he did it well, always keeping his “chin up” as he encouraged family to do the same. He worked at the Ohio Power Plant, the Ohio Ferro Alloy, and AK Steel as a millwright.
Lowell S. Rowland
Lowell S Rowland, 82 passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. He was born October 26, 1939 in Pickaway County, the son of Shanklin and Lydda Keeton Rowland. Lowell was a retired Postmaster and an entrepreneur. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Greta, Glenn,...
Putnam Jamfest 2022 Slated for Saturday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every summer area churches coordinate to provide a street-fair-like gathering to promote Christian values through fellowship and music. Putnam Jamfest 2022 Coordinator Rick Tanner and Rolling Plains United Methodist Church Pastor John Alice talked about the free event and what it brings to the community. “This...
Exploring Ohio’s History Through Art
ZANESVILLE, OH- Studies show that paid internships are fifty-two percent more likely to result in a full-time job offer than unpaid ones. The Zanesville-Museum of Art are using paid education interns to work on the museum’s fourth-grade “Exploring Ohio’s History Through Art.” The interns are being paid through a grant from the Taylor-Mchenry Memorial Fund. This grant is allowing them to expand the program. Education Coordinator Misty Johnson spoke about how this program can help benefit both interns and elementary students.
Madeline M. Bronkar
Madeline M. Bronkar, 94 of Zanesville, died 2:18 AM, Monday, August 22, 2022, at The Oaks at Bethesda. She was born Wednesday, October 12, 1927, in Fulda, Ohio the daughter of Urban Estadt and Sophia (Nau) Estadt. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, where she was...
Lawrence “Pete” Peter Dinan
Lawrence “Pete” Peter Dinan, 81 of Zanesville died Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022 at his home following a short illness. He was born February 16, 1941 in Zanesville the son of Thomas R. Dinan and Hilda V. Grandstaff Dinan. Pete was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church...
Wallace Ralph Stotts
Wallace Ralph Stotts, 63 of Philo, passed away August 21, 2022 at Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born May 3, 1959 in Zanesville, son of the late, Ralph Stotts and Emma Wilson Stotts. He worked for Allied Machine Works as a machinist for several years and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Washington Township Fire Department Hosts “Stop The Bleed”
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Washington Township Fire Department hosted ‘Stop The Bleed,’ training Tuesday afternoon. Anyone from the community was welcome to attend and learn potentially life-saving skills. Attendees of the class learned about life-threatening bleeding and how to stop it via applying direct pressure, a tourniquet,...
Senate Candidate Meets with Area Addiction Professionals
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – United States Congressman and Senate Candidate Tim Ryan appeared in Zanesville today to listen to healthcare professionals discuss their work toward handling the opioid crisis here in Muskingum County. The discussion that took place at the Pinnacle Treatment Center dealt with various issues around addiction treatment and recovery.
Dalton Macenko
Dalton Mikal Macenko, 26, of Chandlersville, passed away Sun. Aug. 21, 2022. He was born on Jan. 13, 1996 in Zanesville, a son of Larry (Carol) Macenko and Ashleigh (Brian) Rutter. He was an avid motorcyclist, fan of the OSU Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Indians. He was known to ride his motorcycle shirtless or with a chicken suit. Family came first to him, he didn’t know a stranger, and could light up the whole room. He enjoyed baseball, Twisted Tea and musician Rob Zombie. He is survived by his wife Tabitha Macenko. Three children Brantley, Baine, and Granger. His siblings Tahlor (Alexis) Macenko, Kaitlyn (Slade) Macenko, Kayla Rae, Meagan Duff, Brian Rutter, and Abriana Newsome. Five nieces Kinsley, Gracelynn, Sadie, Addyson, and Alaina. Two nephews Matthew and Mason Todd. He was preceded in death by a nephew Braxton Duff. His grandparents Dennis and Darla Miller and Lawrence and Elaine Macenko. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Fri. Aug. 26, 2022 with services to follow at 7:00 p.m. at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Jess Allen and Dean Durant officiating.
A Night in a Box
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Trulight Ministries on Putnam Avenue is a Christian outreach that assists homeless people here in our community. The outreach began when Pastor Ed Swartz and his wife noticed the amount of homeless people in the neighborhood and felt compelled to offer basic needs to the ones who were down and out.
Lonnie E. Dodson
Lonnie E. Dodson, 75, of Utica, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Sun. Aug. 21, 2022 at his home. He was born on Oct. 12, 1946 in Zanesville, a son of the late Halley and Eva (McCammon) Dodson. He was a member of the VFW Post #9857 in Gahanna and American Legion Post #92 in Utica. He was a United States Army veteran. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Rose (Polen) Dodson. Two sons Douglas (Kellie) Dodson and Shawn (Missy Ray) Dodson. Three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Three nephews Greg, Phil, and Jeff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Kenny Dodson and Terry Dodson. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thur. Aug. 25, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dick Newlon officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery where Zanesville VFW Post #1058 will conduct military honors.
Routine Patrol Uncovers Drugs in Perry Co.
A routine patrol led to the discovery of drugs in Perry County. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Jeremy Justice observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Toy Store in Thornville around 12:24AM on Sunday. Deputy Justice said two male subjects were slumped over, so he contacted...
WHIZ Radio week two football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week two of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. The Z92 Radio crew will be in Perry County for the Watkins Memorial-Sheridan game. The Generals will look to start the season with back-to-back wins over Licking County teams after hanging on to beat Licking Valley in week one. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Paul Culver Jr. Stadium.
Dog of the Week: Meet Clover
ZANESVILLE, OH- Another day for Pet of the Week and today we got to meet a very lucky dog. Meet Clover, she’s an outgoing dog who loves car rides and loves being around kids. Canine Adoption Center Volunteer Doug Mcquaid, spoke more about Clover. “She’s full of life and...
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district go on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer...
Local High School Sports Scores: 8/22/22
Goal scorers: (BR) Sydnee Maxwell 3, Caitlyn Wilson 1, Chloe Zemba 1. Assists: (BR) Avery Maxwell, Chloe Zemba, Lillie Dosch, Kate Ward. Tri Valley gets into win column for the first time this season. PHILO 3 MORGAN 1. Goal scorers: (Morgan) Reese Azbell 1. MAYSVILLE 2 NEW LEXINGTON 0. WEST...
