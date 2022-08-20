ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Car, Truck & bike show!

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined us in the Racine & Me studio to check out the latest fun events in the county. First, we discussed the Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. All ages are welcome to join in the event. It's a fantastic show at the Racine Zoo with live music all day long.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa shop filed with unique furniture, décor

If you’re downsizing, up-sizing or just need a change of scenery, there’s a place that perfect all three occasions. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Optimist’s Bazaar getting a tour of their fine fabulous furniture consignment shop.
WAUWATOSA, WI
wuwm.com

Bay View development plan could bring big changes to the Milwaukee neighborhood

Bay View is a popular neighborhood for new homebuyers in Milwaukee, but while demand grows, the available housing has remained relatively stable. Although some larger condos have been built near the neighborhood’s commercial districts, there’s still a lot of room to grow. A new long-range plan for the neighborhood, drafted by Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, could change that. It proposes large-scale developments, more affordable housing, and new transit options.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

East Side residents concerned about losing good restaurant seats object to proposed apartments

An apartment building proposed for a site near Downer Avenue on Milwaukee’s east side is getting some pushback from nearby residents. And that pushback is hilarious. Several condominium owners and homeowners on the 2600 blocks of Hackett Avenue and Summit Avenue have filed a lawsuit against the City of Milwaukee and the City of Milwaukee Plan Commission. The lawsuit argues that a four-story, 55-unit apartment building proposed for a grass lot on the north side of St. Mark Episcopal Church’s parish hall—i.e. a grass lot directly across the street from many of the concerned parties—would be too big for the area, and would violate current zoning restrictions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
LA CROSSE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Milwaukee company seeks video game testers

MILWAUKEE — Playing video games is a popular pastime, but what if you could make a career out of it?. While it may sound too good to be true, it’s real thanks to one Milwaukee company. Experis, a company that is a division of the Milwaukee-based Manpower Group,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Summer's last blast

As the summer season winds down, head out to enjoy an event, take a hike or enjoy a picnic before fall sets in. Here are some ideas for making the most of the season:. At Good Harvest Market in Pewaukee, Food Truck Night will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | 931 E. Loos Street in Hartford, WI | By Wendy Wendorf

Hartford, WI – Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty with the property of the week at 931 E. Loos Street, Hartford, WI. This spacious Hartford condo features three bedrooms with a loft. With two kitchens and two living rooms, this condo is perfect for growing families, two-generation families, or even the folks that work from home.
HARTFORD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

What do mowing lawns and making friends have to do with each other?

Washington County, WI – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is seeing green. With the arrival of spring, many of our local senior citizens need assistance with the growth of their lawns. Do you like to mow? Perhaps you could lend a hand. The seniors in our community oftentimes struggle...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

49th Mexican Fiesta returns to Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation is inviting everyone to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta with three days of food, fun and Mariachi. Mexian Fiesta board member, Tammy Olivas, joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug. 22 to talk about this year's event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Earn and Learn Puts Teens and Young Adults on the Path To a Career

Seventeen-year old Zaquwan Dorsey wasn’t thinking about landscaping or working with young children when his mother encouraged him to apply to the Earn and Learn program last spring. The EARN & LEARN Summer Youth Employment Program started in 2007 and is designed to provide meaningful work experiences and career...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

"Hop Summer Nights" returns August 28

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tomorrow, on Aug. 22, "Hop Summer Nights" will return to the street car in Milwaukee. Potawatomi Hotel and Casino invites streetcar riders to cool down with free "hop-sicles" from Pete's Pops -- as well as jazz music. "Hop Summer Nights" runs from 4 p.m. until 6...
MILWAUKEE, WI

