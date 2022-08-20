Read full article on original website
CBS 58
For a place of rest, Milwaukee's Forest Home Cemetery is really happening with all its tours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Learn about Milwaukee's history through various tours at Forest Home Cemetery. Forest Home Cemetery is so much more than a place of interment. It's a popular spot to take various guided and self-guided walking tours, especially while the weather is still nice. This location is considered...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Car, Truck & bike show!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined us in the Racine & Me studio to check out the latest fun events in the county. First, we discussed the Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. All ages are welcome to join in the event. It's a fantastic show at the Racine Zoo with live music all day long.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa shop filed with unique furniture, décor
If you’re downsizing, up-sizing or just need a change of scenery, there’s a place that perfect all three occasions. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Optimist’s Bazaar getting a tour of their fine fabulous furniture consignment shop.
wuwm.com
Bay View development plan could bring big changes to the Milwaukee neighborhood
Bay View is a popular neighborhood for new homebuyers in Milwaukee, but while demand grows, the available housing has remained relatively stable. Although some larger condos have been built near the neighborhood’s commercial districts, there’s still a lot of room to grow. A new long-range plan for the neighborhood, drafted by Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, could change that. It proposes large-scale developments, more affordable housing, and new transit options.
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (8/20)...Art, Beer, Cars
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--The IndiaFest and Irish Fest are two big draws this weekend. But there are others despite any rain getting in the way. Just grab a poncho or umbrella. You'll be fine.
CBS 58
The pepper professional: Retired veteran transforms yard garden into small pepper business
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Peppers need heat to grow, and those who crave them love the spice of life they add to their meals. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Michael Schlesinger introduces a military veteran growing nearly two dozen varieties, a small business that began on his doorstep.
CBS 58
Pilot dreams come true for Menomonee Falls boy thanks to Make-A-Wish, 128th Air Refueling Wing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 128th Air Refueling Wing and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teamed up for a one-of-a-kind wish fulfillment. Ten-year-old Caleb Zimmet is fighting a medical battle. He is living with a brain tumor and has endured long hospital stays, treatments, and so much more. Caleb’s wish was to be...
milwaukeerecord.com
East Side residents concerned about losing good restaurant seats object to proposed apartments
An apartment building proposed for a site near Downer Avenue on Milwaukee’s east side is getting some pushback from nearby residents. And that pushback is hilarious. Several condominium owners and homeowners on the 2600 blocks of Hackett Avenue and Summit Avenue have filed a lawsuit against the City of Milwaukee and the City of Milwaukee Plan Commission. The lawsuit argues that a four-story, 55-unit apartment building proposed for a grass lot on the north side of St. Mark Episcopal Church’s parish hall—i.e. a grass lot directly across the street from many of the concerned parties—would be too big for the area, and would violate current zoning restrictions.
CBS 58
Wauwatosa School Board to vote on controversial human growth and development proposal
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, The Wauwatosa School Board will vote on a controversial curriculum, human growth and development proposal. If the proposal passes, students of all ages will learn about gender identity, relationships, and consent. "I am rising to speak against implementing this curriculum, as it's currently written,"...
CBS 58
Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Milwaukee company seeks video game testers
MILWAUKEE — Playing video games is a popular pastime, but what if you could make a career out of it?. While it may sound too good to be true, it’s real thanks to one Milwaukee company. Experis, a company that is a division of the Milwaukee-based Manpower Group,...
CBS 58
$300,000 donation will help Sojourner Family Peace Center hire more restraining order advocates
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As demand for restraining orders grows across Milwaukee County, Sojourner Family Peace Center is also seeing a need for more people to help victims file for them. According to Carmen Pitre, Sojourner has seen an increase in calls this year, and is in need of more...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Summer’s last blast
As the summer season winds down, head out to enjoy an event, take a hike or enjoy a picnic before fall sets in. Here are some ideas for making the most of the season:. At Good Harvest Market in Pewaukee, Food Truck Night will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
CBS 58
Residents still out of a place to stay as apartment fire details become more clear
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Forty units are uninhabitable, and at least 110 people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Brown Deer Saturday afternoon, on Aug. 20. North Shore Fire Rescue officials said the fire was likely caused by lightning, although they can't say for...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | 931 E. Loos Street in Hartford, WI | By Wendy Wendorf
Hartford, WI – Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty with the property of the week at 931 E. Loos Street, Hartford, WI. This spacious Hartford condo features three bedrooms with a loft. With two kitchens and two living rooms, this condo is perfect for growing families, two-generation families, or even the folks that work from home.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
What do mowing lawns and making friends have to do with each other?
Washington County, WI – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is seeing green. With the arrival of spring, many of our local senior citizens need assistance with the growth of their lawns. Do you like to mow? Perhaps you could lend a hand. The seniors in our community oftentimes struggle...
CBS 58
49th Mexican Fiesta returns to Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation is inviting everyone to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta with three days of food, fun and Mariachi. Mexian Fiesta board member, Tammy Olivas, joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug. 22 to talk about this year's event.
CBS 58
A La Carte at the Zoo kicks off in Milwaukee County featuring food, live music
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you're planning a trip to the Milwaukee County Zoo, now might be a good time to check out all of the new animals while also enjoying live music and food from local restaurants. That's because this weekend is A La Carte at the Zoo. The...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Earn and Learn Puts Teens and Young Adults on the Path To a Career
Seventeen-year old Zaquwan Dorsey wasn’t thinking about landscaping or working with young children when his mother encouraged him to apply to the Earn and Learn program last spring. The EARN & LEARN Summer Youth Employment Program started in 2007 and is designed to provide meaningful work experiences and career...
CBS 58
"Hop Summer Nights" returns August 28
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tomorrow, on Aug. 22, "Hop Summer Nights" will return to the street car in Milwaukee. Potawatomi Hotel and Casino invites streetcar riders to cool down with free "hop-sicles" from Pete's Pops -- as well as jazz music. "Hop Summer Nights" runs from 4 p.m. until 6...
