An apartment building proposed for a site near Downer Avenue on Milwaukee’s east side is getting some pushback from nearby residents. And that pushback is hilarious. Several condominium owners and homeowners on the 2600 blocks of Hackett Avenue and Summit Avenue have filed a lawsuit against the City of Milwaukee and the City of Milwaukee Plan Commission. The lawsuit argues that a four-story, 55-unit apartment building proposed for a grass lot on the north side of St. Mark Episcopal Church’s parish hall—i.e. a grass lot directly across the street from many of the concerned parties—would be too big for the area, and would violate current zoning restrictions.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO