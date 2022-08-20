Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors have gone home after an afternoon of deliberations in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Prosecutors say Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were united in an agreement to get Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020 and trigger a civil war just before the presidential election. Whitmer wasn’t harmed. Fox, Croft and four other men were arrested hours away. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after a jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict but acquitted two other men. Defense lawyers say Fox and Croft were entrapped by FBI agents and undercover informants who got inside the group. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while Fox lived in western Michigan. Jurors will return Tuesday.
kion546.com
A second wildland firefighter has died this month battling blazes in Oregon
A 25-year-old wildland firefighter was killed after being struck by a tree while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon, officials said Friday, marking the second fire personnel death in the state this month. Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured Thursday, according to a joint statement from the...
kion546.com
Oilfield wastewater line spills in northwestern North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators are investigating a massive spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in the northwest part of the of the state. Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, says Hess Corp. reported the saltwater spill near Ray on Aug. 15. The company believes the spill may have start July 21 but it was not detected or reported until mid-August. Hess originally estimated its size to be 8,400 gallons but bumped the estimate Monday to 1.4 million gallons, or enough to more then fill two Olympic-sized swimming pools. It wasn’t immediately known what caused the leak.
Comments / 0