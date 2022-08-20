ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 ‘Game of Thrones’ characters who should have ruled Westeros instead of Bran

The eighth and final season of HBO‘s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones thoroughly disappointed many fans, as the series did not end the way they wanted it to. As HBO’s next outing in the world of Westeros is right around the corner with House of the Dragon set to premiere on August 21, 2022, let’s take a look at one of the things that let fans down the most.
Alexander Skarsgård
Matt Smith
The Game of Thrones Prequel Suggests HBO Didn’t Learn a Thing From How It Ended

Hey, remember Game of Thrones? It’s only been three years since nearly 20 million people tuned in to find out who would rule Westeros, but May 2019 already feels a lifetime ago, and not just because of the time-distortion field we entered the following spring. In the leadup to the series finale, GoT was heralded as “the last show we’ll watch together,” and while that hasn’t exactly proven true—Tiger King came along less than a year later, Stranger Things has merely gotten more popular, and Euphoria’s audience has, in only two seasons, grown to nearly the size of Thrones’—it felt like “The Iron Throne” closed the book on an era of TV, one where viewers would keep watching a show, even one many grew increasingly to dislike, simply because they felt they had to.
Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'

Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
Targaryen Family Tree, Explained: From 'Game of Thrones,' 'House of the Dragon' and More

In just a few days, House of the Dragon will do what many Game of Thrones fans have been wanting for years – put all the focus squarely on House Targaryen. The enigmatic family of dragonriders obviously stands out, even in the rich and crowded world of Westeros. If you want a primer or a refresher before the new show, here's a quick tour of the Targaryen family tree.
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know

This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
HBO Max Cancels Animated Family Film ‘Driftwood’ From Cartoon Network Studios

The family adventure movie is one of many titles being lost at the streamer — just last week, nearly 40 series and films were removed from the platform, such as “Little Ellen,” which had 20 completed episodes that were yet to be released. The losses of these projects come as a result of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and CEO David Zaslav’s determination to cut $3 billion in costs.
‘Game of Thrones’ fans come together to blast one of the show’s most important characters

Some Game of Thrones fans are still mad about the controversial outcome of the eighth and final season, with the focus of their ire none other than Bran Stark. Redditor Beef-Wungus didn’t mince words when they vented their feelings about Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) in the r/FreeFolk subreddit. They described Bran as a tedious know-it-all whose gift for seeing and influencing the past, present, and future prove to be utterly pointless. In their estimation, Bran was only ever interesting when Jamie Lannister pushed him from the window at Winterfell. Their post “I Hate Bran Stark” has received over 800 upvotes so far, so it’s clearly a shared sentiment.
‘House Of The Dragon’: Everything That Happened In The Premiere On HBO

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details from the premiere of HBO’s House of the Dragon. It’s a prequel to Game of Thrones, but it could also double as a medieval spinoff of Succession. The phrase much-anticipated is a well-worn phrase in Hollywood, but there really isn’t any other way to describe the latest dispatch from Westeros, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The 700-page saga chronicles the history of House Targaryen — or as the TV series goes on to explain, 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (played in GOT by...
‘Industry’ Star Ken Leung on Eric’s Big Promotion and Navigating the Show’s Financial Jargon

HBO’s “Industry” is a show about being young and hungry: for money, sex, love, power and control. But in the ensemble of twentysomethings attempting to find themselves professionally and personally in the cutthroat world of British investment bank Pierpoint, creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay’s drama’s most memorable character — and most commanding performance — is their much older boss. Eric Tao (Ken Leung), the managing director of the Cross Product Sales desk that houses half of the show’s main quartet, isn’t the typical mentor figure, even as he develops a compelling camaraderie with the highly driven Harper (Myha’la Herrold). He’s single-minded in his pursuit of profit, and his preferred method of management is to bully and intimidate his subordinates into submission. Leung is a force as the volatile director, imbuing him with just enough humanity to be likable, but providing a gravitas that makes him feel invincible.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘House of the Dragon’ on HBO Max, The ‘GoT’ Prequel That The World Has Been Waiting For With Baited Dragon’s Breath

Are you ready to return to Westeros? House of the Dragon, HBO‘s much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, pushes the action from the fantastical continent hundreds of years into the past, when the blonde-locked Targaryens were in complete control of the realm thanks to their fire-breathing labor source. But all is not well with the royal line of succession, as we soon discover. House of the Dragon features former Doctor Who Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and what should be star-making performances from Emma D’Arcy and Milly Alcock.
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

