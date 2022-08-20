Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies after suicide attempt

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — The Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) saw its 13th detainee death of 2022 Friday afternoon.

Danny Paulin, 52, was pronounced dead at approximately 2:27 p.m. Friday after attempts by jail staff, EMSA, and the Oklahoma City Fire Department to resuscitate him from a suicide attempt were unsuccessful.

Danny Paulin, Oklahoma County Jail booking photo

“At approximately 1:51 Friday afternoon, a detention officer performing site checks discovered detainee Danny Paulin attempting suicide in his cell,” according to the narrative given by Jail spokeperson Mark Opgrande in a news release. “The detention officer called for medical and other officers to respond, and they immediately began life saving efforts.”

Paulin had just been booked this week on charges that had not yet been tried in court.

Next of kin have been notified.

As with any death in the jail, the State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death.

We will continue to update this story if we gain any more reliable information.

