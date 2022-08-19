ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: National Hurricane Center Still Watching Several Systems

System East Of Florida Continues To Move… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to watch three tropical waves, one of which could develop into something more. While the expected possibility of development over […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
matadornetwork.com

The Best Places To Go Snorkeling in Fort Lauderdale

There are many great snorkeling spots around the world: the Virgin Islands, Maldives, Australia, Fort Lauderdale…wait, what?. Okay, okay — while not exactly on a par with Maldives, Fort Lauderdale is an often-overlooked location to snorkel with a bevy of ocean life, including eels, sea turtles, and even sharks. And it’s a heck of a lot more convenient for most people than flying to the Indian Ocean.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Florida State
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
FLORIDA STATE
fb101.com

Top Museum Restaurants in Florida

Florida is home to some of the best museums and cultural attractions in the country and as more visitors choose to dine at on site, cafes and concession stands are no longer an afterthought, but now a deliberate part of the arts and culture experience with a standalone destination. The museum and restaurant experience are both enhanced by the other creating a culturally immersive activity for all.
SARASOTA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON

Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
pointpubs.com

Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved

Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
travelexperta.com

PB Catch Restaurant: True Palm Beach Dining Experience

Did you know that Palm Beach is rumored to be the most expensive zip code in the United States? If this is true or not, doesn’t really matter. The point is, when you visit this area you know you are going to embark on world-class service, 1st class beaches (over 50 miles of them), and shopping on the world-famous Worth Avenue. But most importantly of all, you will have a truly incredible Palm Beach dining experience. For that, we head off to PB Catch Restaurant, and here’s my full experience.
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: System East Of Florida Is Nothing To Worry About

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The system hovering east of Florida in the Atlantic is nothing to worry about, according to the National Hurricane Center in its Monday morning update. While in a location that often spells doom and gloom — or at least […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach.

