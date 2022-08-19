Did you know that Palm Beach is rumored to be the most expensive zip code in the United States? If this is true or not, doesn’t really matter. The point is, when you visit this area you know you are going to embark on world-class service, 1st class beaches (over 50 miles of them), and shopping on the world-famous Worth Avenue. But most importantly of all, you will have a truly incredible Palm Beach dining experience. For that, we head off to PB Catch Restaurant, and here’s my full experience.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO