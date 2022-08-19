Read full article on original website
TROPICAL WAVES: National Hurricane Center Still Watching Several Systems
System East Of Florida Continues To Move… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to watch three tropical waves, one of which could develop into something more. While the expected possibility of development over […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane Center
Make sure you're well-prepared in case a tropical storm or hurricane hits your area. Hurricane Dennis hitting Key West, Florida.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. Miami's National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami says there is a 60% chance of a tropical storm forming by late next week in the Gulf of Mexico. If this storm forms, it will likely be named "Bryan."
matadornetwork.com
The Best Places To Go Snorkeling in Fort Lauderdale
There are many great snorkeling spots around the world: the Virgin Islands, Maldives, Australia, Fort Lauderdale…wait, what?. Okay, okay — while not exactly on a par with Maldives, Fort Lauderdale is an often-overlooked location to snorkel with a bevy of ocean life, including eels, sea turtles, and even sharks. And it’s a heck of a lot more convenient for most people than flying to the Indian Ocean.
TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay, 10-Year-Old Boy Loses Part of Leg in Shark Attack
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay. For South Floridians, kayaking is an activity that many have participated in at least once, but few can say they've done it under a full moon.
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
fb101.com
Top Museum Restaurants in Florida
Florida is home to some of the best museums and cultural attractions in the country and as more visitors choose to dine at on site, cafes and concession stands are no longer an afterthought, but now a deliberate part of the arts and culture experience with a standalone destination. The museum and restaurant experience are both enhanced by the other creating a culturally immersive activity for all.
AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON
Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Citizens Property Insurance hits 1 million policies as rates set to increase starting in fall
Florida’s insurer of last resort has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2013. And, with the state of the private insurance market still in disarray, there are no signs that this growth trend is slowing down. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. hit the milestone earlier this month, and as of Aug. 12, it stands at 1,005,000...
New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
islandernews.com
This Miami deli, with "The Jewban" on the menu, gets Michelin Guide honor and makes list of US best Jewish Delis
South Florida is home to the third largest Jewish population on the United States – behind New York and Los Angeles – so it is natural that a list of the Best Jewish Delis in the US includes a Miami location. But this is just not any Jewish...
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
PANTS SUIT! Man Claims Injury In Palm Beach County Dressing Room
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You could call it the “Pants Suit.” A Palm Beach County man says he was trying on pants in the Cost Less Dry Cleaners in Lake Worth when he sat on the bench in the dressing room. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
pointpubs.com
Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved
Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
travelexperta.com
PB Catch Restaurant: True Palm Beach Dining Experience
Did you know that Palm Beach is rumored to be the most expensive zip code in the United States? If this is true or not, doesn’t really matter. The point is, when you visit this area you know you are going to embark on world-class service, 1st class beaches (over 50 miles of them), and shopping on the world-famous Worth Avenue. But most importantly of all, you will have a truly incredible Palm Beach dining experience. For that, we head off to PB Catch Restaurant, and here’s my full experience.
HURRICANE CENTER: System East Of Florida Is Nothing To Worry About
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The system hovering east of Florida in the Atlantic is nothing to worry about, according to the National Hurricane Center in its Monday morning update. While in a location that often spells doom and gloom — or at least […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
handymantips.org
New Key Fob In West Palm Beach – The Most Efficient Solution At Your Fingertips
When you are looking for a new key fob that is efficient, you should not spend more time finding the best solution. At Door N Key Locksmith, we are prepared to provide a wide variety of solutions to all our customers. Each of our professionals has the most comprehensive experience in the field.
