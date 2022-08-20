Effective: 2022-08-22 09:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Teton Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Teton and northeastern Bonneville Counties through 800 PM MDT At 707 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Victor, or 11 miles northeast of Swan Valley, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Victor and Pine Creek Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO