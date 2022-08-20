ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Will the Federal Weed Legalization Bill Pass in the Senate?

The long-awaited federal cannabis legalization bill has made its way to the Senate. If enough senators vote in its favor and Joe Biden accepts it, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would unlock significant opportunities for marijuana companies. What are the best cannabis stocks to buy ahead of the legalization bill’s vote?
Treasury Dept. clears up rumor regarding armed IRS Agents

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. An official from the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Friday that, contrary to the unrelenting barrage of lies repeated by GOP operatives for over a week, the Internal Revenue Service is not going to hire 87,000 new agents to harass working people at their homes.
President Biden Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law: What Does This Means For You

Photo Courtesy of ABC News/Inflation Reduction ActABC News. President Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, finalizing a landmark piece in United States History. It is aimed at fighting climate change, lowering health care costs, and raising taxes on corporations. The House and Senate passed the bill last week after Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck a deal after several months of negotiations.
Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge

Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
The House's Intelligence and Oversight committees are so far the only panels to suggest they would probe Donald Trump's possible possession of classified docs.

With today's release of the search warrant, others may follow suit. What's happening: The House Intelligence Committee is suggesting former President Donald Trump's reported possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property may be the subject of oversight by the panel. A federal judge on Friday ordered the release of a search warrant and receipt from the search of the property amid news the former president is under investigation for a potential violation of the Espionage Act.
Final DACA Regulations Near Release After Clearing White House

The Biden administration is close to issuing a formal rule to grant some 600,000 undocumented young people work authorization and protections from deportation. Homeland Security Department regulations (RIN 1615-AC64) governing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program cleared review at the White House Office of Management and Budget Aug. 19, the final step before their public release.
A Florida Gen Z candidate for Congress picked up two more key endorsements on Friday. The young generation is beginning to run for office.

Gen Z will attempt to send its first member to Congress this November. What happened: 25-year-old Maxwell Frost, seeking the seat being vacated by Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), picked up two big endorsements on Friday: Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), the assistant House Democratic leader, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). His...
