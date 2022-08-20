Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin: Medical marijuana users shouldn’t have 2A rights; are ‘dangerous criminals’
The Biden administration argued this week that medical marijuana users should not be allowed to possess firearms because they are engaged in “criminal activity” that makes them “dangerous,” according to a Florida lawsuit challenging the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) gun ban for users of medical marijuana.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Washington Examiner
Judge greenlights lawsuit claiming Biden border policies wreak havoc on environment
A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit to continue that alleges the Biden administration's move to stop Trump-era border wall projects and immigration policies has had a negative impact on the environment. U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Trevor McFadden ruled on Aug. 11 that a lawsuit brought...
Fact-Checking Industry Continues Providing Cover for White House's Unbelievable IRS Claims
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which among its Democratic-favored grab-bag of provisions included $80 billion in additional funding over the next 10 years for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a 53 percent increase over the agency's projected budgetary baseline. Because everyone pays...
Biden still pushing federal worker vaccine mandate despite eased CDC guidelines
President Biden's administration is still pursuing litigation to implement a federal worker vaccine mandate despite recently changed Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) guidelines for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The case, called Feds for Medical Freedom v. Biden, is set for a hearing before the entire Fifth Circuit Court...
Nancy Pelosi's husband just dumped his NVIDIA stock right before Congress is set to pass the 'CHIPS-plus' bill
Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported that her husband sold all of his stock in chip-maker NVIDIA. The document states Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares worth up to $5 million — at a reported loss. The trade comes as Congress is set to pass a $54 billion bill to bolster US...
Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall
Voters in at least five states will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this fall, and a similar measure may yet qualify for the ballot in one more state. If all six initiatives are successful, recreational use will be legal in half of the states, underlining the untenability of continuing federal prohibition.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds Trump-maligned mail-in voting practices
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld universal mail-in voting, rejecting Republican claims that legislation approved in 2019 by the commonwealth’s GOP-controlled legislature is unconstitutional.
Will the Federal Weed Legalization Bill Pass in the Senate?
The long-awaited federal cannabis legalization bill has made its way to the Senate. If enough senators vote in its favor and Joe Biden accepts it, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would unlock significant opportunities for marijuana companies. What are the best cannabis stocks to buy ahead of the legalization bill’s vote?
2 Republicans in Congress just violated a federal conflict-of-interest and transparency law
Rep. Brian Mast and Sen. Rick Scott violated the STOCK Act by submitting financial disclosures for their trades past a 45-day deadline.
Treasury Dept. clears up rumor regarding armed IRS Agents
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. An official from the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Friday that, contrary to the unrelenting barrage of lies repeated by GOP operatives for over a week, the Internal Revenue Service is not going to hire 87,000 new agents to harass working people at their homes.
Two Senate Victories That Will Help Democrats Protect Abortion: Warren
Senator Warren campaigned for two progressive candidates in battleground states Friday, saying their victories could codify Roe v. Wade "as early as January."
President Biden Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law: What Does This Means For You
Photo Courtesy of ABC News/Inflation Reduction ActABC News. President Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, finalizing a landmark piece in United States History. It is aimed at fighting climate change, lowering health care costs, and raising taxes on corporations. The House and Senate passed the bill last week after Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck a deal after several months of negotiations.
abovethelaw.com
Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge
Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
States With the Highest Property Taxes
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
POLITICO
The House's Intelligence and Oversight committees are so far the only panels to suggest they would probe Donald Trump's possible possession of classified docs.
With today's release of the search warrant, others may follow suit. What's happening: The House Intelligence Committee is suggesting former President Donald Trump's reported possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property may be the subject of oversight by the panel. A federal judge on Friday ordered the release of a search warrant and receipt from the search of the property amid news the former president is under investigation for a potential violation of the Espionage Act.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Majority of Americans say U.S. is being invaded at the southern border
(The Center Square) – More than half of Americans surveyed in a new NPR/Ipsos poll, 54%, say it’s either completely or somewhat true that the U.S. is being invaded at the southern border. The poll surveyed 1,116 adults including 516 Democrats, 317 Republicans and 141 independents and had...
bloomberglaw.com
Final DACA Regulations Near Release After Clearing White House
The Biden administration is close to issuing a formal rule to grant some 600,000 undocumented young people work authorization and protections from deportation. Homeland Security Department regulations (RIN 1615-AC64) governing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program cleared review at the White House Office of Management and Budget Aug. 19, the final step before their public release.
Hot deals: A consumer’s guide to the new climate law
Electric vehicles. Solar panels. Even farm improvements. Here's a tip sheet on how to take advantage of the incentives and tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act.
POLITICO
A Florida Gen Z candidate for Congress picked up two more key endorsements on Friday. The young generation is beginning to run for office.
Gen Z will attempt to send its first member to Congress this November. What happened: 25-year-old Maxwell Frost, seeking the seat being vacated by Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), picked up two big endorsements on Friday: Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), the assistant House Democratic leader, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). His...
