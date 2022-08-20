ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha's Original Greek Festival kicks off Friday, lasts through the weekend

By Danielle Meadows
 3 days ago
Since 1978, Omaha's Original Greek Festival has brought a taste of Greece to the city — and this weekend, the tradition continues.

The festival kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday and lasts through Sunday.

This year, they’ve added a few new entertainment and food options, but visitors can expect familiar favorites.

From gyros to pastries, dance performances to musicians, the festival allows visitors to learn more about Greek culture.

“We try to put on an immersive experience. We do have not only the dance groups, but they interact with the crowd. We try to allow people to be Greek for a weekend. They get to really immerse themselves in Greek cuisine, Greek music, Greek dancing. It's almost like stepping away from Omaha for a weekend and experiencing another culture,” said Joe Jensen, event chair for the festival.

The festival takes place outside of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church.

Admission is $5 for adults. Students and kids under 12 get in free.

See more information on the festival's website .

