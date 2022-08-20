Paulo Costa scored a big win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, but he is fed up with some of the issues that he has had to deal with in the cage. After suffering back-to-back defeats to the Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, Costa was in need of a big win, and he was able to do just that against Rockhold. After three rounds of wild and bizarre action that saw both men hurt and exhausted, “Borrachinha” got the nod on the judges scorecards.

UFC ・ 3 HOURS AGO