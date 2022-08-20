Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Kamaru Usman Explains Why Leon Edwards Makes Him “Nervous”
UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is expecting the best version of Leon Edwards in their rematch. Usman will face Edwards in the UFC 278 headliner tonight in Salt Lake City, UT. He is returning to defend his 170lb title for the first time since his unanimous decision win over Colby Covington last November.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Detonates One-Shot KO Bomb On Opponent
Middleweight MMA fighter Armen Torosyan threw a right hook to the chin of Vlas Dubrovin that slept him before he hit the canvas. Torosyan and Dubrovin helped get the action started on the Open Fighting Championship 22 prelims on Thursday in Samara, RU. Dubrovin was making his professional MMA debut while Torosyan was looking to win his third straight fight.
mmanews.com
Kamaru Usman Continues To Take UFC 278 KO Loss In Stride
Kamaru Usman is continuing to remain positive after having his welterweight reign ended this past weekend at UFC 278. Through four rounds of Saturday’s main event, it appeared to be business as usual for “The Nigerian Nightmare.” Aside from a rough first round, which saw him taken down for the first time, Usman’s imposing wrestling game was once again doing the job for him against Leon Edwards.
mmanews.com
Tom Hardy Wins Gold At BJJ Tournament, Pulls Off Armbar
Not only does Hollywood megastar Tom Hardy kick ass on the big screen, but he is doing it on the BJJ circuit as well. Hardy is a British actor known for his roles as Eddie Brock in Venom, Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Tommy in the MMA film Warrior, among other things. However, he has also been an avid fan of combat sports, showing up at UFC events and training in Brazilian jiu-Jitsu for several years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mmanews.com
Archives: Jędrzejczyk Squashes Retirement Rumors (2020)
In the following article, MMA fans can take in a prime example of how much can change in two years’ time. Two years ago, Joanna Jędrzejczyk was coming off a loss to Zhang Weili in what is considered one of the great fights in all of MMA history. Though the outcome could have gone either way, it was ultimately not Jędrzejczyk’s night, and it was Zhang who walked away with the strawweight championship.
mmanews.com
UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Results & Highlights
UFC 278 takes place tonight from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see Kamaru Usman attempt a sixth defense of his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards. While the co-main event will feature a middleweight grudge match between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold.
mmanews.com
Harry Hunsucker To UFC: Australian Opponent Again?
Harry Hunsucker is beginning to get sick of the sight of Australian fighters standing across from him inside the Octagon. Despite being 0-2 in the UFC and just 7-5 in professional MMA, Hunsucker is set to have the chance to impress in a pay-per-view main card opener tonight in Utah. There, “The Hurricane” will be looking to return to the win column having suffered quick first-round knockout losses to Tai Tuivasa and Justin Tafa at heavyweight.
mmanews.com
PFL 9: 2022 PFL Playoffs Results & Highlights
PFL reaches its semifinals today for PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!. The main event of PFL 9 will have undefeated Women’s Lightweight Kayla Harrison take on Martina Jindrova in the division semifinals. Harrison has dominated her opponents in the 2022 playoffs, with fans wondering if she can be beaten. Jindrova will try to pull off the upset and give Harrison her first loss.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
mmanews.com
White Raises Doubt About Jon Jones’ UFC 282 Status
UFC President Dana White remains hesitant about bringing Jon Jones back to Las Vegas following Jones’ recent tease of a return at UFC 282 on Dec. 10. Jones has been out for more than two years since vacating the light heavyweight title following a win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. He’s been working towards a return at heavyweight but has yet to have a fight formally in the works or close to coming to fruition.
mmanews.com
White: Merab Didn’t Help Himself With UFC 278 Performance
UFC President Dana White feels bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili didn’t capitalize on an opportunity to make a name for himself at UFC 278. Dvalishvili used a relentless pace and opportunistic grappling to defeat José Aldo at UFC 278 via a unanimous decision. He’s now won eight fights in a row and could be on the verge of a potential bantamweight title shot, despite shutting down a fight with his teammate Aljamain Sterling.
mmanews.com
McGregor Advocates No Family At Fights After Usman Loss
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has assessed the decision to have family present at fights following Kamaru Usman‘s defeat at UFC 278. This past Saturday, Usman targeted another in-Octagon family celebration following a sixth successful defense of the welterweight title he’d held since 2019. But instead, he awoke to the sight of arena lights and a jubilant Leon Edwards soaking in the arena noise, which he’d invoked with a truly vicious head-kick knockout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Costa Calls For Replay Rule After UFC 278 Rockhold “Cheating”
Paulo Costa scored a big win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, but he is fed up with some of the issues that he has had to deal with in the cage. After suffering back-to-back defeats to the Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, Costa was in need of a big win, and he was able to do just that against Rockhold. After three rounds of wild and bizarre action that saw both men hurt and exhausted, “Borrachinha” got the nod on the judges scorecards.
mmanews.com
Edwards Reasserts Claim That Usman Isn’t Top P4P
After the biggest win of his career at UFC 278, Leon Edwards has doubled down on his assertion that Kamaru Usman never belonged at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings. The newly minted UFC welterweight champion pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history in the main event of UFC 278. With time winding down and Edwards clearly behind on the scorecards, the 30-year-old landed a head kick that flattened Usman with less than a minute left in the fight.
mmanews.com
White Teases Stadium Venue For Edwards/Usman 3
UFC President Dana White is looking to potentially make history in setting the scene for a Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman trilogy. Edwards and Usman battled in a rematch years in the making in the UFC 278 headliner on Saturday night. With less than a minute left in the fight, Edwards registered a head kick knockout of Usman as it appeared he was going to lose a decision to the pound-for-pound best.
mmanews.com
Merab Dvalishvili Refuses To Predict ‘Sucky’ O’Malley/Yan Fight
UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t understand the media and fan hype behind the Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley fight at UFC 280. Dvalishvili is set to face former UFC featherweight champion, José Aldo, at UFC 278 tonight. He’s looking to extend his seven-fight winning streak and move one step closer to a potential bantamweight title shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
UFC 278 Performance Bonus Winners
It didn’t appear to be a particularly strong event on paper, but UFC 278 ended up producing some of the best highlights of the year. The card wasn’t as heavy on finishes as some UFC events have been as of late, and it was the very first fight of the night and final pair of bouts that ended up accounting for the bonuses.
mmanews.com
Helwani Defends Luke Rockhold’s Legacy Against Jake Paul
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani went back and forth with Jake Paul on Twitter after the YouTuber-turned-boxer criticized Luke Rockhold’s display at UFC 278. At this past weekend’s pay-per-view, former middleweight champion Rockhold returned to action for the first time since 2019. Having suffered three knockout losses in his previous four outings, many were expecting the veteran to fall to a similar fate at the hands of Paulo Costa in Utah.
mmanews.com
Watch: Israel Adesanya Reacts To Usman’s UFC 278 KO Loss
Israel Adesanya had a genuine reaction watching the UFC 278 main event go down on Saturday night. UFC 278 saw a new UFC welterweight champion crowned as Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round of their fight. Fans all over the world looked on in shock as the dominant champion Usman lay on the canvas.
Comments / 0