SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Police in Oregon say a woman killed her former partner by running him over with her vehicle following a dispute. According to officials, Branda Myshelle Myers, 29, was at Woodmansee Park on Saturday along with her former spouse, Vince Edward Fouts, 38. The two were in a custody dispute and attempting to resolve the matter.

SALEM, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO