Green Bay, WI

Watch: Taysom Hill catches a screen pass and converts a first down vs. Packers

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It didn’t take long for Taysom Hill to get started on his highlight reel. The New Orleans Saints quarterback-turned-tight end executed a screen perfectly on the team’s opening drive against the Green Bay Packers, catching the pass from Ian Book and turning to follow his blockers upfield. The big men up front got to their spots on time and opened a lane for Hill, who thundered through the gap to fall forward and gain 10 yards, and pick up a fresh set of downs.

That’s reassuring to see after the offseason Hill has had. He started the year with reparative Lisfranc surgery on his foot, switched positions and hung up his red practice jersey, then missed time in training camp with a new rib injury. He’s endured all of that to regain his role as a positive factor of the offense. Even with Sean Payton out of the picture, Hill is positioned well to keep helping the team. It’s just one catch in a preseason game, but solid plays like this are worth cheering for as Hill tackles the next stage in his career.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

