Waycross PD obtains murder warrant on father of girl who died after car crashed in woods

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Waycross Police Department obtained a murder warrant on Friday in the death of a young girl found inside a vehicle near Columbus Street the day before.

The warrant is for the girl’s father, Jacmine Maurice Hicks, who was a passenger in the same vehicle.

Officers first responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street near the intersection with Elizabeth Street on Aug. 18.

They located the girl in the driver’s seat of a wrecked Dodge Charger in the woods just off Columbus Street around 4:30 a.m. She died from her injuries.

Hicks, 34, was a passenger in the vehicle, police say, and he was found some distance away. Hicks is in the hospital being treated for injuries caused by the crash.

Additional warrants will follow, police say.

As the investigation continues, Waycross PD asks anyone with information on this incident to call 911 or the Waycross PD at 912-287-2924 to remain anonymous.

