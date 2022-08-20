Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
20-year-old wanted for assaulting, abducting 16-year-old in Leesburg: police
LEESBURG, Va. - Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who was accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Leesburg, Virginia. The Leesburg Police Department says they are searching for Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20 for one count of abduction and one count of assault and battery. Investigators say that...
fox5dc.com
Virginia teen guilty of manslaughter after shooting, killing high school classmates: officials
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A Virginia teenager has been found guilty in the murders of two of his high school classmates in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard, 19, was found guilty on two counts of manslaughter Monday in the deaths of 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiaiser and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt. Both were found...
fox5dc.com
Wanted suspect identified by DC Police for murder of Baltimore man
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A suspect wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant has been identified by DC Police in connection to the death of a 25-year-old Baltimore man. Avery Miler, 27, of Southeast D.C. is wanted for the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore. DC Police...
fox5dc.com
Drivers indicted for separate fatal crashes in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Drivers in two separate fatal crashes in Montgomery County have been indicted and face charges, officials say. Authorities ay 75-year-old Robert Worrell of Brookeville, Maryland faces felony hit-and-run charges after police say he struck and killed 64-year-old Robert Lawrence with his vehicle on August 11, 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
fox5dc.com
Man doused victim with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire, DC police say
WASHINGTON - A man who is accused of threatening to set someone on fire in Northeast D.C. is facing charges, according to police. The incident happened on Friday in 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a detective was driving through that area around...
fox5dc.com
2 people killed in separate shootings that happened within hours in Prince George's County: police
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating two separate deadly shootings that happened within hours of each other in the Capitol Heights area Sunday morning, according to investigators. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the first shooting in the 1330 Block of Ritchie Road...
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
fox5dc.com
Man standing in roadway hit, killed by car in Prince George's County, police say
OXON HILL, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night in the Oxon Hill area. Prince George's County Police say around 9:45 p.m. a car was driving in the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road when it struck a man who was standing in the roadway there.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County mother, infant reported missing since Tuesday, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help finding a missing mother and infant from Silver Spring. According to the Montgomery County Police Department, 26-year-old Danielle Vines and her 8-month-old infant Christian Wilson were last seen on Tuesday, August 16 in Prince George's County.
fox5dc.com
400 speeding tickets issued in one day to drivers on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - As summer winds down, police hope drivers start slowing down with more cars and school buses on the road. If not, they'll have to pay a hefty price — thanks to new speed cameras set up near school zones in Fairfax County. A 2020 state...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County cracks down on speeding
Last week, Fairfax County did a targeted enforcement on Fairfax County Parkway that led to 400 tickets written in one day. Police are reminding drivers to reset their driving habits, especially now that kids, school buses, and more cars will be on the roads.
fox5dc.com
Drunk driver with unrestrained kids in car hits firetruck responding to crash in Virginia, police say
STAFFORD, Va. - A Maryland faces several charges after he was arrested for driving under the influence and crashing into firetruck all while his children were in the car, police in Stafford County, Virginia say. According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Thursday around 11:08 p.m....
fox5dc.com
Emmett Till Alert System created to raise awareness of hateful incidents in Maryland
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - After a recent string of bomb threats at HBCUs and racially motivated graffiti incidents across Maryland, the Caucus of African American Leaders is launching the first-ever racial incidents alert system in the nation. It's called the Emmett Till Alerts, named after the Mississippi teenager...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
fox5dc.com
Several northern Virginia school districts head back to class
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - It’s the start of a new school year across the D.C. region and several northern Virginia school districts welcomed students back to class Monday. Public schools in Fairfax County, Prince William County and Alexandria City opened their doors for what is expected to be a return to an academic year that closely resembles pre-pandemic school years.
fox5dc.com
Gridlock at Howard Co. Asian food festival after organizers allow over capacity attendance: police
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. - Authorities in Howard County say Asian food festival event organizers allowed attendance to go over capacity causing traffic nightmares over the weekend. The Asia Collective Night Market was held at the Howard County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The event showcased Asian cuisine from dozens of venders. Police...
fox5dc.com
Parents concerned over $9.7 million MCPS emergency school bus purchase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A group of lawyers who keep close tabs on Montgomery County Public Schools is waiving a red flag on a diesel bus purchase order made earlier this month that they say will cost the school system nearly $10 million without the school board having to approve it first.
fox5dc.com
Facebook group connects Montgomery County teachers with supply donors
DAMASCUS, Md. - Two Montgomery County Public Schools teachers are turning to social media for help to fill classrooms with much-needed supplies. So far, the response has been overwhelming. One of the teachers works at Damascus Elementary School; the other works at Rocky Hill Middle School. Both came together to...
Comments / 0