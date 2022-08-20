Read full article on original website
Woman opening birth center in Augusta sues Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A new freestanding birth center may soon be coming to Augusta, but something is standing in its way. The executive Director of Augusta Birth Center is suing the state of Georgia, challenging the state’s Certificate of Need regulations. It requires her to have a local hospital to agree to accept a transfer […]
Shepeard Blood Center Shelves are Empty
Shepeard Community Blood center has put out an urgent appeal for O positive and O negative blood donors. A trauma at one of the local hospitals last night has left shelves at the blood center empty. Shepeard Community Blood Center supplies all of the local hospitals with blood products, so...
Augusta community learns ways to bridge the gap, educate on racism
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A diverse group of people living in the CSRA gathered together at the Richmond County Municipal Building to learn how to better unite the community. Sponsored by the Augusta Jewish Museum, “Hope in Times of Hate” provided resources for the Augusta community. Today’s mission:...
The best of Dale Couch
• Date and place of birth: June, 1955, Aiken County. • Favorite movie: “The Sound of Music." • Favorite sports team: Aiken High or the Carolina Gamecocks. • A recent book I read: “I like anything Civil War." • If I could meet anyone, it would be: “Betty...
9am Mornings: Trying Chick-fil-A's new egg bites
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Chick-fil-A is testing out a new breakfast item right here in Augusta. The chorizo cheddar egg bites feature eggs, sausage and a blend of cheeses. This is the first time in five years that Chick-fil-A has introduced a new breakfast entrée. Customer feedback will help determine if it will be rolled out nationwide.
9am Mornings: What really happened to Richard Simmons?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - How does a high-profile celebrity just disappear? Tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX54, TMZ is investigating what happened to Richard Simmons. Ahead of the debut, we had a sneak peek on the FOX54 Mornings News.
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring Lake Apartments on Garners Ferry Road offers one-bedroom and three-bedroom housing options, and up to 12 units are in each building. Last Friday some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished. Red pieces of paper were taped to the...
Church celebrates anniversary, growth plans
Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of Augusta's largest congregations, had a Saturday gathering in Aiken to celebrate its 137th anniversary and its plans to expand its outreach to include an Aiken site. The church, with a reported membership of about 12,000, has bought acreage at 3960 Richland Avenue West, near Sam's...
At home and online, local victims scammed out of thousands
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fraudsters are duping local residents out of tens of thousands of dollars — using tricks ranging from paper checks to online dating services and wire transfers. One woman was even tricked into transferring nearly $60,000 into account, thinking she was making a payment on a...
FOTAS: The story of a dog named Jolene
She arrived at the Aiken County Animal Shelter terrified and hungry. Her beige coat was filthy, and fleas covered her body. But even as she was brought into the shelter’s vet clinic for examination and medical care, Jolene managed to briefly show everyone a heartwarming smile. Despite her difficult past, this pretty pibble was full of love.
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 22
Two people are dead after shootings this weekend in Augusta. We have the details, plus, we’re following a major change of command on Ft. Gordon entered around cybersecurity. Here are your top headlines.
Edgefield Native is New Advertiser Columnist
The Edgefield Advertiser is pleased to announce that Dr. DwellaMoton Nelson will be publishing articles in the Advertiser, coming from her research and personal experiences as a scientist and mother. She is a graduate for STHS, attended Clemson University where she received a PhD in analytical Chemistry in 2006, then completed two fellowships at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (2012). That year she became an Assistant Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Dr. Moton Nelson enjoys writing, real estate investments and traveling.
CSRA Events: Living History Park, country music and trivia
Listen to the Augusta Broadway Singers as they celebrate the life of Richard Justice. Justice, who was a North Augusta resident, died of COVID-19 in 2020. The memorial concert will honor his impact on the CSRA arts community. The event will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m at the North Augusta Community Center. General admission tickets can be purchased online for $30 per person. To learn more, visit the Riverfront Theatre Company website.
Authorities warn against social media gun violence threats, manufacture preps
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – Students in two Georgia counties posted threats promoting gun violence. And a local sheriff said he believes it could be a social media challenge. In one week three separate social media posts went up where students displayed gun violence against two CSRA schools. In Glascock County, Sheriff Jeremy Kelley told […]
Strangers save man having heart attack at Greenwood YMCA
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On any given day of the week, you’ll find people working at the Greenwood YMCA wellness studio. On July 17-- Gigi Smith was there walking on a treadmill, Elizabeth Watkins working out on a bike, and 77-year-old Phil Zigos going about his workout routine.
Lakeside Middle Student Charged with Online Threat
A social media post Sunday led to a Lakeside Middle School student’s arrest later in the day. Information on the Columbia County School System’s anonymous tip hotline led Lakeside officials to the social media post, which threatened gun violence at the school in a TikTok video. Deputies went...
‘Upset’ Evans student threatens shooting
An “upset” Evans Middle School student allegedly threatened to “shoot up the school” Friday. According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jessica Slaton, students informed a teacher about the threat around 8:30 a.m. The student who reportedly made the threat was pulled from class and was found to have no weapons, school officials said.
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
‘Andy Griffith Show’: South Carolina Diner Gives Fans a Chance to Step Inside Mayberry
Imagine getting a chance to turn the clock back and visit a place that harkens memories of the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show. Would you believe there is such a place? It’s called the Mayberry Diner and it is located in South Carolina. When you walk in there, you have a chance to tap into the world of Andy, Barney, Aunt Bee, Opie, and everyone else. That’s right.
Columbia County teacher let go after reported inappropriate contact with former student
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Evans Middle School officials announced Monday that a teacher was relieved from duty after an investigation uncovered an “inappropriate conversation on social media with a former student.”. According to the school, Herndon Burns had contact with the former student whom was no longer living...
