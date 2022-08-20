The Edgefield Advertiser is pleased to announce that Dr. DwellaMoton Nelson will be publishing articles in the Advertiser, coming from her research and personal experiences as a scientist and mother. She is a graduate for STHS, attended Clemson University where she received a PhD in analytical Chemistry in 2006, then completed two fellowships at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (2012). That year she became an Assistant Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Dr. Moton Nelson enjoys writing, real estate investments and traveling.

EDGEFIELD, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO