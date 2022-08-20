Read full article on original website
NMU, UPSDA unveils new UP200 logo
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University has unveiled the new logo for the UP200 sled dog races with the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association (UPSDA). Earlier this year, it was announced that NMU would be the Gold Sled Sponsor of the UP200 beginning in 2023. The official name for the race will be “UP200 – Powered by NMU.” The new partnership is meant to enhance volunteer, service-learning, and participation opportunities for NMU students.
NMU Regional Police Academy holds graduation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – 26 civilians turned into law enforcement officers today at Northern Michigan University’s Regional Police Academy graduation. The Regional Police Academy is a 16-week, 800-hour police training school. It’s designed to provide basic law enforcement training to in-service and pre-service recruits. The curriculum covers a variety of topics such as traffic enforcement, criminal law, and police tactics. Brent Maloney is from Munising and will be joining the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office after graduation.
LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/20/2022
Tonight, a chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing (especially west of Marquette). Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 10 MPH. Sunday, a rain shower or two can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, clearing skies. High temperatures will be in the...
LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/22/2022
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 343 PM EDT MON AUG 22 2022 /243 PM CDT MON AUG 22 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG LATE. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM LATE. LOWS IN THE 50S. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG EARLY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS INTERIOR WEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL DURING THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 75 TO 83. TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS WEST AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 54 TO 62. WEDNESDAY... PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE 70S. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 52 TO 62. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS EARLY. HIGHS 66 TO 74. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 44 TO 60...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 72 TO 80. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 50 TO 60. HIGHS 75 TO 83. $$ MZ.
UP City Fest to return to Marquette Township
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. City Fest is returning to the Westwood Mall on Saturday, Aug 27. The free event from 4:00-9:00 p.m. will feature live music performances, Stunt Dudes BMX, an illusionist and other family-friendly entertainment, all centered around the theme of hope. This is the second year...
Republic residents gather to get groovy despite rain
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents a southwest Marquette county town are looking to get groovy. Retro Days of Republic started on Friday. Due to the rain, outside events like the farmer’s market and fun run are delayed. But people still gathered at the Pine Grove to have fun Saturday. Kids got their faces painted while live music played in the bar.
Third Street car show benefits Marquette Women’s Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette residents attended a large car show on third street Saturday. More than 100 cars stretched down the road for the sixth annual “Classic Cars on Third Street”. The car show commemorates Jessica Drummond, she was killed by her boyfriend on Thanksgiving in 2015.
Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange
NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
Back to school: 3 questions with Governor Whitmer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – During Governor Whitmer’s trip to the Upper Peninsula last week, the governor spoke at multiple events, touting the state’s new budget she signed in July. Among investments in a new veteran’s home in Marquette and multiple industries around the UP, the budget included large increases in funding to schools around the state.
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
