STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 343 PM EDT MON AUG 22 2022 /243 PM CDT MON AUG 22 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG LATE. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM LATE. LOWS IN THE 50S. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG EARLY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS INTERIOR WEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL DURING THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 75 TO 83. TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS WEST AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 54 TO 62. WEDNESDAY... PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE 70S. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 52 TO 62. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS EARLY. HIGHS 66 TO 74. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 44 TO 60...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 72 TO 80. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 50 TO 60. HIGHS 75 TO 83. $$ MZ.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO