CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- Three people were detained by police after shots were fired during a football game in Clarksville. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports observing suspicious activity just after 9 p.m. Friday in the West Creek High School Campus parking lot during the football game. Deputies saw a vehicle with an open trunk traveling above the posted speed for the area and radioed dispatch for assistance.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO