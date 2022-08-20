ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

WeGo bus stolen, recovered, MNPD say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A WeGo bus was recovered after it was stolen by a passenger on Monday afternoon. A passenger on the bus allegedly threatened the driver and took over the bus. Officials were able to find the bus at 25th Avenue North and Lacy. MNPD said that the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wave 3

Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Shots fired during football game in Clarksville, 3 detained

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- Three people were detained by police after shots were fired during a football game in Clarksville. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports observing suspicious activity just after 9 p.m. Friday in the West Creek High School Campus parking lot during the football game. Deputies saw a vehicle with an open trunk traveling above the posted speed for the area and radioed dispatch for assistance.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County

A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

HPD investigating after car, home struck by gunfire

Hopkinsville police are investigating after gunfire struck a car and home Thursday night on Central Avenue near Walnut Street. It happened a few minutes after 7 p.m. when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds, hitting a home and car in the 1000 block of Central, according to the incident report, which says multiple spent shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered in the investigation.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

