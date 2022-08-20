Read full article on original website
ryan wilkinson
2d ago
It's a man's soap opera. They wear spandex and over kill body language. It's fun but scripted. They are athletic for sure and earn their money
Reply(42)
208
EarlyMorningCoffee
3d ago
It almost sounds like this writer legitimately thinks she was actually taken to the police station. 🤣
Reply(33)
374
Matthew Hall
2d ago
remember when WWE tried telling the world Vince McMahon was "assassinated" in his limo? get over it, she's in no real trouble
Reply(22)
84
Related
Look: Sports World Reacts To Ronda Rousey's Best Swimsuit Photos
Legendary MMA star turned wrestler Ronda Rousey is as intimidating as they come inside of a fighting ring. Rousey, one of the most-accomplished UFC stars in recent memory, has also shown off her fighting skills and athletic ability for the WWE. But that's not all Rousey can do. Rousey, an...
Dana White responds after former UFC champion Luke Rockhold accuses him of “suppressing the sport”
UFC President Dana White has responded after former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold accused him of “suppressing the sport”. Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will be ending his three-year hiatus tomorrow evening at UFC 278 when he squares off with perennial middleweight contender Paulo Costa. Ahead of the fight, which serves...
UFC・
Watch Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh win sixth fight with brutal body shot KO leaving proud mum Rasheda in tears
MUHAMMAD ALI's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, recorded his sixth win of his professional boxing career with a brutal body shot KO, leaving mum Rasheda in tears. The 22-year-old stopped Reyes Sanchez in the second round with a pair of brutal body shots inside the same arena where grandfather Ali had his jaw broken by Ken Norton in his 1973 loss.
MMAmania.com
‘Head kick, Leon!’ - Coach called for cross-head kick moments before Leon Edwards flatlined Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards pulled off one of the all-time great comeback wins at UFC 278, landing a head kick knockout on Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their fight. Usman was winning three rounds to one on all judges’ scorecards, but that didn’t stop “Rocky” from turning his lights out and taking the welterweight title (watch the finish here).
UFC・
RELATED PEOPLE
FitnessVolt.com
Powerlifter Amanda Lawrence Pulls a Massive 250-kg (551-lb) Paused Deadlift PR
Despite being only 25 years old, Amanda Lawrence has placed herself amongst the biggest names in powerlifting. She did so by scoring and defending her IPF World Champion titles, as well as setting World Records in the process. Among those records, Amanda’s deadlift is arguably her most impressive, as she is capable of pulling some amazing weights. In addition to completing huge lifts in competition, Amanda must also demonstrate her strength and power during training by undertaking similar feats of strength. It was exactly this situation that led Lawrence to turn to Instagram on August 20th to announce her new 250-kilogram (551-pound) paused deadlift PR.
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 278 last night
Last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 278. In the main event, a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would decide the future of 170-pound gold. Before those men threw down, the title pictures at Middleweight and Bantamweight were affected by the pivotal bookings of Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Excellent match ups, recognizable names, and divisional implications — what more is there to ask for?
Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race
It's go time in the Cup Series chase. NASCAR's Cup Series is set to hold one of the final races of its regular season on Sunday afternoon. 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is set to go on Sunday afternoon. "Sirius business. Tune in," he wrote. The Cup Series race is...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK
As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Is a ‘Psycho Stalker,’ According to WWE Star
Months into their rivalry, WWE superstar Sami Zayn is now calling out Jackass castmate Johnny Knoxville for being a “psycho stalker.”. While Zayn gushed about his experience at the Restaurant Ile Flottante, Johnny Knoxville decided to make some low-blow comments about the WWE wrestler. “‘Something of a foodie’, you’re something of a s— waffle.” Knoxville declared.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photos
Earlier this week, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Yardbarker
Charlotte Flair addresses WWE title exchange incident with Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair has given her side to the incident with Becky Lynch on the October 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown during their championship exchange segment, where Flair was given the SmackDown Women’s Title and Lynch received the Raw Women’s Title. Flair claimed she accidentally dropped the title before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Second Chance' Four Way Tag Team Match Set For 8/26 WWE SmackDown
Four teams will get another chance in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Following the news of Toxic Attraction's removal from the ongoing Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, four previously eliminated teams are set to compete in a 'Second Chance' Four Way Tag Team Match on the August 26 edition of WWE SmackDown. All four teams, which can be seen in the graphic below, were all eliminated in the tournament's first round, which concluded on last Friday's SmackDown.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Boat Photo
United States women's national team and NWSL star Alex Morgan has been dominating on the pitch this year. Morgan, who some believed to be past her prime, has been on a scoring tear this season. She's clearly still a very important part of the United States women's national team's future.
ComicBook
WWE Raw: Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz in the Middle of Tag Team Match
Dexter Lumis just kidnapped The Miz in the middle of a Tag Team Match on WWE Monday Night Raw! Over the last few weeks, fans have seen a number of formerly released NXT and WWE talents making their return to television following Triple H headlining the creative duties for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. There have been some explosive returns, but one of the most interesting on the backburner has been Dexter Lumis' return to television. Sneaking through the backstage areas over the last few weeks before being caught trying to interfere with matches and causing other kinds of mayhem.
PWMania
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card – New Title Match Revealed
The WWE Intercontinental Title match for WWE Clash at The Castle is now official. Sheamus won a Fatal 5 Way on Friday night’s 1200th episode of SmackDown from Montreal to move up to the position of the new #1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Title. Along with Sami Zayn, other participants in the match included Happy Baron Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss. Corbin attempted to finish Ricochet off, but Sheamus unexpectedly leveled him with a Brogue Kick to win and receive the title shot.
Comments / 800