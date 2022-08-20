ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 800

ryan wilkinson
2d ago

It's a man's soap opera. They wear spandex and over kill body language. It's fun but scripted. They are athletic for sure and earn their money

Reply(42)
208
EarlyMorningCoffee
3d ago

It almost sounds like this writer legitimately thinks she was actually taken to the police station. 🤣

Reply(33)
374
Matthew Hall
2d ago

remember when WWE tried telling the world Vince McMahon was "assassinated" in his limo? get over it, she's in no real trouble

Reply(22)
84
Related
The US Sun

Watch Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh win sixth fight with brutal body shot KO leaving proud mum Rasheda in tears

MUHAMMAD ALI's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, recorded his sixth win of his professional boxing career with a brutal body shot KO, leaving mum Rasheda in tears. The 22-year-old stopped Reyes Sanchez in the second round with a pair of brutal body shots inside the same arena where grandfather Ali had his jaw broken by Ken Norton in his 1973 loss.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Adam Pearce
FitnessVolt.com

Powerlifter Amanda Lawrence Pulls a Massive 250-kg (551-lb) Paused Deadlift PR

Despite being only 25 years old, Amanda Lawrence has placed herself amongst the biggest names in powerlifting. She did so by scoring and defending her IPF World Champion titles, as well as setting World Records in the process. Among those records, Amanda’s deadlift is arguably her most impressive, as she is capable of pulling some amazing weights. In addition to completing huge lifts in competition, Amanda must also demonstrate her strength and power during training by undertaking similar feats of strength. It was exactly this situation that led Lawrence to turn to Instagram on August 20th to announce her new 250-kilogram (551-pound) paused deadlift PR.
WORKOUTS
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC 278 last night

Last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 278. In the main event, a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would decide the future of 170-pound gold. Before those men threw down, the title pictures at Middleweight and Bantamweight were affected by the pivotal bookings of Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Excellent match ups, recognizable names, and divisional implications — what more is there to ask for?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#The Baddest Woman#Smackdown Women#Rondarousey#G
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK

As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
WWE
Outsider.com

‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Is a ‘Psycho Stalker,’ According to WWE Star

Months into their rivalry, WWE superstar Sami Zayn is now calling out Jackass castmate Johnny Knoxville for being a “psycho stalker.”. While Zayn gushed about his experience at the Restaurant Ile Flottante, Johnny Knoxville decided to make some low-blow comments about the WWE wrestler. “‘Something of a foodie’, you’re something of a s— waffle.” Knoxville declared.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photos

Earlier this week, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Charlotte Flair addresses WWE title exchange incident with Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair has given her side to the incident with Becky Lynch on the October 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown during their championship exchange segment, where Flair was given the SmackDown Women’s Title and Lynch received the Raw Women’s Title. Flair claimed she accidentally dropped the title before...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

'Second Chance' Four Way Tag Team Match Set For 8/26 WWE SmackDown

Four teams will get another chance in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Following the news of Toxic Attraction's removal from the ongoing Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, four previously eliminated teams are set to compete in a 'Second Chance' Four Way Tag Team Match on the August 26 edition of WWE SmackDown. All four teams, which can be seen in the graphic below, were all eliminated in the tournament's first round, which concluded on last Friday's SmackDown.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Boat Photo

United States women's national team and NWSL star Alex Morgan has been dominating on the pitch this year. Morgan, who some believed to be past her prime, has been on a scoring tear this season. She's clearly still a very important part of the United States women's national team's future.
SOCCER
ComicBook

WWE Raw: Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz in the Middle of Tag Team Match

Dexter Lumis just kidnapped The Miz in the middle of a Tag Team Match on WWE Monday Night Raw! Over the last few weeks, fans have seen a number of formerly released NXT and WWE talents making their return to television following Triple H headlining the creative duties for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. There have been some explosive returns, but one of the most interesting on the backburner has been Dexter Lumis' return to television. Sneaking through the backstage areas over the last few weeks before being caught trying to interfere with matches and causing other kinds of mayhem.
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card – New Title Match Revealed

The WWE Intercontinental Title match for WWE Clash at The Castle is now official. Sheamus won a Fatal 5 Way on Friday night’s 1200th episode of SmackDown from Montreal to move up to the position of the new #1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Title. Along with Sami Zayn, other participants in the match included Happy Baron Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss. Corbin attempted to finish Ricochet off, but Sheamus unexpectedly leveled him with a Brogue Kick to win and receive the title shot.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy