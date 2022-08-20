Read full article on original website
Run Rookie Run: Commanders Make Right Move Starting Brian Robinson Jr. Over Antonio Gibson
While it may have surprised some, the Washington coaching staff made the right decision, and it showed on Saturday.
Denver Broncos changed Baron Browning's résumé and may have unleashed a pass-rushing force
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos believed they had a pretty good idea of what kind of player they had in Baron Browning when the 2021 season drew to a close. They believed they had a rookie who worked through injuries that kept him out of their offseason program a year ago, someone who played in 15 games -- starting nine -- at inside linebacker and finished fourth on the team in tackles.
Panthers rookie QB likely out for season with significant injury
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral’s first professional season is likely over practically before it even began. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Saturday that Corral suffered a “significant” Lisfranc injury during Friday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots. The injury could sideline Corral for the entire 2022 season.
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
Former Oklahoma OL Cody Ford Traded to Arizona Cardinals
Ford joins former Sooners teammates Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown in Arizona after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills.
Jordan Poyer won’t return to practice for Bills this week
Bills safety Jordan Poyer isn’t ready to return to practice yet. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday that Poyer’s injured elbow is making progress, but that it won’t improve to the point that he’ll be back on the field this week. That rules out any chance that he will play in the preseason.
How to watch Eagles vs. Browns: TV, live channel, start time, more
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are hitting the road. Nick Sirianni’s squad will play its first away contest of the preseason when it faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The team is coming off a 24-21 defeat against the New York Jets in their preseason opener, a game in which Jalen Hurts got the start and led the offense to a touchdown on the first drive.
Bengals Offensive Lineman Ruled Out With Right Calf Injury
The veteran left in the third quarter
Kevin Durant names his new favorite NFL team
Kevin Durant is apparently shifting his NFL allegiances — jokingly, at least. The Brooklyn Nets forward took notice of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Decobie Durant, a rookie fourth-round pick. This was enough for the basketball star to declare himself a Rams fan now in honor of his “cousin.”
Buccaneers OL Aaron Stinnie Suffers Torn ACL, MCL, per Report
Injury is the latest setback for a depleted Tampa Bay offensive line.
Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received
The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract given by the Browns to quarterback Deshaun Watson complicates matters.
Dana White’s story fuels speculation that Derek Carr was Tom Brady’s unnamed “motherf–ker”
The slow time in 2021 got an unexpected boost when Tom Brady appeared on The Shop and dropped this juicy little nugget regarding his first-ever foray into free agency, the prior year. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said. “I was thinking, you’re sticking...
Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer
The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
Panthers name Baker Mayfield Week 1 starter vs. Browns
The Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback job belongs to Baker Mayfield. Head coach Matt Rhule made the decision official on Monday, saying Mayfield is slated to be under center when the Panthers face his former team, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 1. “When we started this process, we were looking...
Video shows cheap shot that led to Panthers-Patriots practice fight
One of the ugly brawls that broke out during joint practices between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots this week was sparked by a ruthless special teams hit, and a video has since surfaced of the cheap shot. Patriots players on Wednesday took exception to a hit from Panthers...
Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling
In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
Sam Darnold: Competition was fair, it didn’t go my way
Sam Darnold was the No. 2 quarterback taken in the 2018 draft behind Baker Mayfield and he finds himself behind Mayfield again this year. The Panthers officially named Mayfield their starting quarterback for the season opener against the Browns on Monday. The Panthers traded for Mayfield ahead of training camp, which many took as a strong sign that he would wind up with the job since the Panthers already knew what they had in Darnold.
HC Nathaniel Hackett Addresses Broncos' Horrendous O-Line Play in Buffalo
From assignment to technique, the Broncos' offensive line was a mess in preseason Game 2.
Matt Rhule touts growth of Baker Mayfield in short amount of time
He arrived in July, and he did enough in August to win the job in Carolina. On Monday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule explained the thinking behind making Baker Mayfield the starting quarterback. “When we started this process, we were looking at three things,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com....
