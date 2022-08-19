ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Court denies Chula Vista's request to reconsider cannabis ruling

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

An appellate court has upheld its ruling that Chula Vista violated its own cannabis permitting laws. The state Fourth District Court of Appeal said on Aug. 12 that there was “no change in the judgment” it made last month, and rejected the city’s petition for a rehearing.

In January 2020, Chula Vista denied three applications submitted by Caligrown for storefront retail business licenses, saying the company failed to rank high enough on the city’s merit-based scoring because of “poor formatting and disorganization,” despite the business following the city’s directions.

Caligrown appealed the rejection and then-City Manager Gary Halbert ruled that they be rescored based on “the applicant’s qualifications and ability to operate a top-quality retail cannabis establishment, rather than application form,” read his July 2020 report.

The city’s former consultant, HdL Consulting Services, rescored one of four evaluation categories, leaving Caligrown short in points once again. The company then sued the city that year, arguing that they unfairly declined an application and sought for the city to re-evaluate dispensary applications. The San Diego Superior Court denied the business’ motion without explanation last year. Caligrown filed an appeal.

In July, the appeals court reversed the lower court’s denial and ruled that Chula Vista “acted in arbitrary and capricious manner” and ordered the city to reprocess the application in compliance with the city’s cannabis ordinance.

During oral arguments, the city’s outside counsel told the court that, to their knowledge, Chula Vista had not issued licenses in the three city districts Caligrown had applied. The city had, however, already issued two storefront retail licenses in those areas, which is the maximum allowed under its ordinance. City Attorney Glen Googins confirmed in a July 20 email that the city had given two in District 1, one each in districts 3 and 4, and two were “conditional” pending state license approvals for districts 3 and 4.

It is unclear how the city will respond to the court’s decision. Options include annulling the licenses or increasing the maximum number of storefront license permits. The city Attorney’s Office said via email it was evaluating the ruling.

In their petition, the city argued that they had new evidence to show that the city has issued storefront licenses and that current license holders should join the case as “indispensable parties” because they would be impacted by the ruling.

The court said “no parties need be joined in this action” because Caligrown is not looking to invalidate any licenses the city has already issued to others.

In its order denying the city's rehearing, the court also said Chula Vista had sufficient time to present new evidence and that its failure to do so was “unexplained and inexcusable” and “an abuse of the resources of this court.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
police1.com

Judge throws out $85M award over San Diego custody death

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A federal judge this week threw out the record $85 million civil rights verdict against San Diego County stemming from the death of Lucky Phounsy, who was beaten, tasered and hogtied in a struggle with nearly a dozen deputies in 2015. U.S. District Court Judge...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

A Navy SEAL overdosed, then ran. Why a judge released him from jail

SAN DIEGO — A judge released decorated Navy SEAL Nathanael Roberti from custody Monday following a tumultuous year in and out of the courtroom, including a nearly fatal overdose at a troubled drug rehab center that is facing investigations from oversight agencies. In September, Roberti pleaded guilty to stealing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Chula Vista, CA
Government
CBS 8

Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Phys.org

US, Mexico pledge half a billion dollars to fight cross-border pollution from Tijuana River sewage

A nearly half-billion-dollar investment in new sewage treatment facilities in Tijuana could clean up perpetually polluted beaches in San Diego, U.S. and Mexican officials say. Officials from both countries signed a treaty through the International Boundary and Water Commission that commits to funding new sanitation projects during a ceremony at the Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve in Imperial Beach on Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Lower Court#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Hdl Consulting Services
eastcountymagazine.org

LA MESA POLICE SEEK SUSPECT IN FATAL SHOOTING: $1,000 REWARD OFFERED

Update August 21, 2022: The victim has been identified as Joseph "J.C." Curtis, 44, a father of four who lived nearby the gas station. August 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police are asking for public help to locate a man suspected of shooting and killing another man this morning in front of the Speedway Express gas station at the corner of University and Park avenues.
LA MESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NBC San Diego

Clairemont Pediatric Dentist Accused of Unnecessary Procedures Apparently Closes Practice

A San Diego dentist accused of performing substandard and unneeded dental work on children has apparently closed his practice. NBC 7 Investigates first reported about the state accusation filed against Dr. Khuong Nguyen in February. Several patients complained to the state, saying he performed root canals and installed stainless steel crowns on baby teeth. At the time of our first report, he was still practicing at Clairemont Pediatric Dental.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Search Party Held for Longtime Missing Chula Vista Mother Maya Millete

The family of long-missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete held another search party Sunday as part of their never-ending quest to reunite with their loved one. It’s been more than a year since Millete vanished or contacted her family, sparking a frantic and emotional search for her. The mother of three was last seen Jan. 7, 2021 and since then, authorities have presumed she is dead. Her husband, Larry Millete, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

KFMB could get flipped once more

Yet another radical change may soon be in sight for one of San Diego's biggest news sources, depending on the outcome of a titanic battle in Washington, D.C. between a controversial hedge fund owner and a group of labor unions and so-called public interest groups. The announcement of the sale...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
44K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy