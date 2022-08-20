Read full article on original website
Sarasota, Avon Park among top 10 US cities to move to in 2022, report says
Sarasota and Avon Park made it into a top 10 list of US cities to move to.
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Citrus County Chronicle
Don’t kill the goose that laid the golden egg
Many small and large cities have historical significance and or natural beauty. They realize that supporting/developing what they have can be beneficial to the community. Crystal River and Inverness have done a great job of accentuating their history and natural beauty to make their communities popular for their residents, businesses and visitors.
cltampa.com
Chef Tony Macaroni previews his upcoming Carrollwood restaurant, opening early next year
There’s no deficit of Italian restaurants in Tampa Bay, and that number is only growing with new spots like Bonu Taverna and Ash opening soon on both sides of the bridge. But Chef Tony Macaroni claims that he makes the best Italian fare in Tampa—and that his customers can back him up.
click orlando
Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday.rted a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and...
westorlandonews.com
Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open in Polk County, Florida
Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced two new Central Florida communities, Legacy Landings in Davenport and Hammock Reserve in Haines City. The new homes in Polk County are now open for sale and model homes are available to tour. “Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve represent the best of what Polk County...
boatlyfe.com
Heavy Hardware Turnout On Tap For St. Pete Grand Prix
<!– Racing: Heavy Hardware Turnout On Tap For St. Pete Grand Prix. Coming off back to back race weekends in Michigan and Indiana, the American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series returns to Florida September 2-4 with the St. Petersburg Grand Prix presented by Visit St. Pete/ Clearwater. The P1 Offshore-produced contest is the sixth of eight races in the APBA series, and the four weekends between the August 7 event on Lake Michigan and the upcoming contest on Tampa Bay gives competitors a much-needed break to refresh/repair their equipment—and time to tend to their businesses back home.
813area.com
The Transformation of Uptown Tampa: What it Means for University Mall, the City, and Traffic
You’re not alone if you don’t recognize the name Uptown Tampa. A new name for a familiar place, Uptown Tampa is roughly 20 square miles of land that includes University Mall, Fletcher Avenue, and parts of Temple Terrace. For ten years now, developers have been planning drastic changes in this area, and University Mall is experiencing the most notable changes so far. Serving as a sort of “ground zero” for the rapid development being planned for this part of the city, the old University Mall is being torn down in favor of something greater: a center for entertainment, recreation, and economic growth.
hernandosun.com
Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees
Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
destinationtampabay.com
Enjoy an Arts & Crafts Festival on the Sponge Docks
In Historic Tarpon Springs, September 24th and 25th. The Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Arts and Crafts Festival is gearing up for a great September with a full weekend of creativity and crafts from a wide array of talented artists. Stroll along the world-famous sponge docks and do a little early...
3 Florida Destinations Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever released its 2022 list of the best barbecue cities in America.
fox35orlando.com
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?
The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
Bay News 9
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Grocery News, Cooper’s Hawk Is Official & More!
Those eager for a green grocer or something other than a Publix in the area, your best bet might be a future grocery store planned for Curley Rd. near the Epperson MetroLagoon. Plans are in the final stage of permitting to begin a commercial project located at Curley Rd. and...
cltampa.com
Dreamcatcher Island, a 5-acre private island near Tampa Bay, is back on the market
A privately owned 5-acre island only accessible by boat is back on the market in Homosassa. Located a little over an hour north of Tampa at 12451 The Homosassa Riv, "Dreamcatcher Island" sits at the mouth of the Homosassa River, just downstream from Monkey Island, and has been used as a vacation rental property over the years.
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
NBC Miami
Central Florida TV Station Evacuated After Threat Called in Sunday Night
Police evacuated a central Florida television station late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call, leaving workers outside for hours. Police officers from the cities of Orlando and Eatonville arrived at the studios of NBC affiliate WESH-TV and sister station WKCF-TV after the station reported receiving the call.
Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA + get’s him fired again
Florida Family Policy Council Board has fired Mayor Bill Mutz. This is the second Christian Organization that has removed Lakeland’s Mayor Bill Mutz in the past few weeks because of Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA +. Lakeland Christian School and Florida Family Policy Council both have removed Mutz from...
