She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
NEW FLORIDA DRONE LAW IS CAUSING BIG PROBLEMS FOR PUBLIC SAFETY AGENCIES
A relatively new Florida drone law is creating headaches for public safety agencies using drones — including government agencies. At least that’s according to the results of research freshly released by the Airborne International Response Team (AIRT), which is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization designed to support the use of drones for public safety and disaster response.
Trump seeks to temporarily block FBI from reviewing items seized from Florida home
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing the materials it seized two weeks ago from his Florida home, until a special master can be appointed to oversee the review.
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd announces that he’s coming for your pregnancies and miscarriages
Enforcing “life begins with conception” requires surveillance of every pregnancy and a death investigation of every miscarriage. Tell us how you plan to do it in a press conference, Sheriff Judd. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd oversaw a 70 percent Polk County murder rate spike in 2020 —...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. Arkansas State Police said the agency would investigate the use of force. State police identified the suspect as Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. However, the attorney for the two deputies says Worcester attacked one of the deputies, giving him a concussion.
Democrat Mandela Barnes Defeats Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Fox News Poll
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor currently appears favored by voters over the incumbent Republican senator.
Laura Loomer for Congress, District 11 – Lakeland
Following the redistricting of Florida’s congressional maps, Laura Loomer is now running for US Congress in Florida’s 11th Congressional District. She looks forward to representing YOU in Congress. Why vote for Laura Loomer? The Florida News Report has selected Laura Loomer as the most qualified, constitutional conservative candidate...
Judge concedes that Trump affidavit may be heavily redacted
A federal judge acknowledged Monday that redactions to an FBI affidavit spelling out the basis for the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate might be so extensive as to make the document “meaningless” if released to the public. But he said he continued to believe it should not remain sealed in its entirety because of the public interest in the ongoing criminal investigation.A written order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart largely restates what he said in court last week, when he directed the Justice Department to propose redactions about the information in the affidavit that it...
Charlie Crist holds primary rally in St. Petersburg, while Nikki Fried visits Miami's Versailles Cafe
ST. PETERSBURG – The long campaign to win the Democratic nomination to become Florida's next governor is nearly over.On the final day of campaigning, both Democratic gubernatorial candidates spent a lot of time talking about the man they hope to defeat in November, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Charlie Crist was in his hometown of St. Petersburg holding a get-out-the-vote rally."This guy is anti-freedom, anti-democratic, and Florida deserves a change, that's why we are running," said Crist.Campaigning in South Florida where she grew up, Nikki Fried said, "We have created two Floridas. One for the top one percenters and one for...
New Trump lawsuit suggests the 'shockingly aggressive' FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for 'most Americans'
In the lawsuit, Trump's legal team asked a judge to stop the Department of Justice from going through the materials that were seized at Mar-a-Lago.
