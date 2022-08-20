ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lakeland Gazette

NEW FLORIDA DRONE LAW IS CAUSING BIG PROBLEMS FOR PUBLIC SAFETY AGENCIES

A relatively new Florida drone law is creating headaches for public safety agencies using drones — including government agencies. At least that’s according to the results of research freshly released by the Airborne International Response Team (AIRT), which is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization designed to support the use of drones for public safety and disaster response.
