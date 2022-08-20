OAKLAND -- Authorities in Oakland confirmed that nine people were displaced due to a fire at a Victorian-style home Sunday morning that damaged multiple apartment units, according to reports.The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted about the fire on the 600 block of 23rd Street at 7:43 a.m., saying that Engine 1 had responded to a three-story building that was on fire.According to the San Jose Mercury News, Oakland Fire said crews were able to knock down the fire by around 8:15 a.m., but not before the fire caused significant damage to the structure.While there were no injuries in the fire, the Red Cross has been contacted to help the nine residents of the affected apartments find a place to stay.Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO