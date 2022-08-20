Read full article on original website
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported near the entrance of the San Francisco- Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda townhome catches fire, producing massive flames: Video
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A home in the west end of Alameda caught on fire overnight Sunday. Video from the scene shows firefighters battling massive flames and people gathered outside the structure. The fire was in a residential neighborhood with townhomes near Target and the College of Alameda. KTVU is working...
KTVU FOX 2
Video: Thieves ram truck into Oakland cannabis dispensary
OAKLAND, Calif. - A cannabis dispensary in Oakland reported that thieves broke into their shop, smashing into their front door with a truck. The owner of Ivy Hill Cannabis Dispensary says it happened early Saturday morning, and she shared some surveillance video with KTVU. While the thieves didn't steal much,...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland firefighters battle flames at 3-story downtown apartment
OAKLAND, Calif. - Fire crews in Oakland said they were fighting a blaze at a downtown apartment Sunday morning. Oakland Firefighters posted on Twitter around 7:30 a.m. that the 3-alarm fire broke out in a 5-unit apartment building near the 600 block 23rd Street. Drivers on Highway 24 and I-580...
KTVU FOX 2
Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
Oakland dispensary broken into for second time in 6 months
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, thieves broke into an Oakland cannabis dispensary for the second time in just six months early Saturday morning. The dispensary captured the whole thing on surveillance video and believes it was the same suspects from the first time. Ivy Hill Cannabis spoke exclusively with KRON4. “It’s like […]
Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood
EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
Woman delivers baby on Bay Area freeway
A woman gave birth on a Bay Area freeway on Saturday, according to a statement from Benicia Fire Department.
Victim ID’d in deadly Oakland shooting Sunday, leaders demand action
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas says she was outraged and sickened after learning a 60-year-old Asian woman was brutally killed in broad daylight on Sunday, and is now calling for justice to be served. The shooting happened in the Little Saigon neighborhood, right near Lake Merritt near 5th Avenue […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Injured in Shooting in Menlo Park
A drive-by shooting in Menlo Park Sunday afternoon left one man with multiple gunshot wounds and police looking for the shooter. Police received a call just after 1:20 p.m. about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim could be transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Person in critical condition after being rescued at Ocean Beach
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is in critical condition after being rescued Monday morning by the San Francisco Fire Department, according to a tweet from SFFD. The rescue took place at the Great Highway at Wawona when surfers rescued a subject in the surf zone. SFFD rescue swimmers and paramedics provided advanced life support […]
Drive-by shooting wounds man, leaves car riddled with bullets in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK -- One man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a quiet afternoon in Menlo Park was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire.Menlo Park police said officers responded to a 1:20 p.m. Sunday call about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St.Upon arrival, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim who was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Preliminary investigation revealed four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting. The suspects fled the scene immediately and there was no lingering threat.Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Menlo Park PD's detective unit at (650) 330-6300.
Report: 9 displaced by fire at Oakland Victorian
OAKLAND -- Authorities in Oakland confirmed that nine people were displaced due to a fire at a Victorian-style home Sunday morning that damaged multiple apartment units, according to reports.The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted about the fire on the 600 block of 23rd Street at 7:43 a.m., saying that Engine 1 had responded to a three-story building that was on fire.According to the San Jose Mercury News, Oakland Fire said crews were able to knock down the fire by around 8:15 a.m., but not before the fire caused significant damage to the structure.While there were no injuries in the fire, the Red Cross has been contacted to help the nine residents of the affected apartments find a place to stay.Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Update: Surveillance video shows Oakland shooting that left Asian woman dead
OAKLAND -- Surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows the brazen daylight attempted robbery of an older Asian woman Sunday afternoon that ended with the victim being fatally shot.Oakland police officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.On Monday, KPIX confirmed the victim's identity as 56-year-old Lili Xu, a dentist who works at the Pacific Renaissance Center on 9th Street in Oakland.Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects...
Suspect in string of SF commercial burglaries arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected in a string of commercial burglaries across the city over the past three months. The suspect, 28-year-old San Francisco resident Molimau Masaniai, is alleged to have taken part in three break-ins during which a safe, cash registers and lottery tickets were stolen, according […]
Update: BART transbay trains moving again after earlier incident
OAKLAND -- BART said at 9:30 p.m. Sunday normal service had resumed across the bay as a situation involving an unauthorized person walking on the tracks on the San Francisco side of the Transbay Tube has been resolved.There was a major delay on the San Francisco line in the East Bay and West Bay directions. Trains are now moving and the transit agency is working to get back on schedule.
KTVU FOX 2
House fire erupts near College of Alameda
A home in the west end of Alameda caught on fire overnight. Video from the scene shows firefighters battling massive flames and people gathered outside of the structure.
Woman gives birth on I-680 freeway in Benicia
BENICIA -- A woman gave birth on a North Bay freeway on Saturday evening, the Benicia fire department announced on Sunday.Fire paramedics responded to reports of a woman in labor in a car driving northbound on Interstate 680 near Lake Herman Road.On the scene, fire officials said they found the woman "in active labor with a complicated presentation" at 6:18 p.m.First responders delivered the baby, gave post-delivery care and transported the mother and her child to a local hospital. Both appeared to be "doing well" at the hospital after arrival, the fire department said.
San Jose police investigate stabbing Monday morning
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the […]
