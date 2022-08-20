Read full article on original website
Man killed in crash near Lowell
A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash north of Lowell Monday morning.
Man with stolen gun leads deputy on chase, crashes in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man led a Van Buren County deputy on a high speed chase early Monday morning, that ended with the suspect crashing his motorcycle into a tree, the sheriff said. The chase started around 2:30 a.m. on 52 1/2 Street near 15th Avenue in...
17-year-old charged in shooting death of teen
A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on July 4.
Thousands of dollars of checks stolen in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of larcenies from commercial mailboxes in the county.
24-Year-Old Man Killed In A Single Vehicle Crash In Lawrence Township (Lawrence Township, MI)
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man. The crash occurred in the 58000 block of 55th Street in Lawrence Township. Upon the arrival of the rescue team, they spotted a 2004 Honda [..]
Man gets prison for 2020 killing in Grand Rapids
A man will serve prison time for shooting and killing another man in Grand Rapids two years ago.
Driver killed in crash after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 52-year-old Ada Township man died after police said his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the fatal crash on Monday, Aug. 22, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.
Boy drowns while swimming with friend in Kalamazoo County pond
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A 14-year-old boy died Sunday, Aug. 21, while swimming with a friend in a pond northeast of Vicksburg. The boy’s name has not been released. Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies responded around 1 p.m. to a report that a child was missing in a private pond in the 11000 block of South 37th Street in Wakeshma Township.
String of mid-1990s murders: Who were the victims?
In the 1990s, more than a dozen women were found dead in the Grand Rapids area.
UPDATE: two runaway teens found by Fremont police
Ariah Hebrank and Trenton Garcia were believed to be runaways. The pair was last seen on Saturday, August 20th, and found on Sunday, August 21st.
Fremont police finds two missing teens from Newaygo Co.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Fremont Police Department have found the two teens who went missing from Newaygo County on August 20. Authorities say Ariah Marie Hebrank and Trenton Damien Garcia were found around 6 p.m. The teens had ran away from their homes together between 12:30 and 1:30...
1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash with tree
The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on 58000 Block of 55th Street in Lawrence Township.
whtc.com
Three-Vehicle I-96 Pileup Hospitalizes One
WRIGHT TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a three-vehicle pileup near Marne on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to eastbound I-96 near 8th Avenue around 4:45 PM. That was where an earlier collision slowed traffic, and a 29-year-old Zeeland woman apparently couldn’t stop in time and hit the vehicle ahead of her, driven by a 50-year-old Grand Haven woman. The first vehicle then careened into the third vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old Scottville man.
Man charged in Wyoming road rage shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a road rage-fueled shooting in Wyoming. Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury in connection to the shooting Friday. Both charges are felonies.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Checks totaling six figures stolen from mailboxes of Ottawa County businesses
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Police are warning Ottawa County business owners to be vigilant because of an ongoing string of mail thefts involving checks being stolen and cashed. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, Aug. 22 said the checks so far have amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Man’s arrest in 1996 murder of Grand Rapids woman could help crack other cold cases
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Investigators believe the arrest of a Florida man accused of murdering a Grand Rapids woman in 1996 could provide new leads to, or help solve, other cold cases across the country. The 64-year-old man, a commercial trucker for 20-plus years, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19...
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
Grand Rapids woman, 25, severely injured in single-car crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A Grand Rapids woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday evening. A 23-year-old San Jose, California, woman was driving while a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman was the passenger in a car around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, on North River Road near Winding River Road in Constantine Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jeep vs. gravel truck crash ends in teen's death, other injuries
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Jeep full of teenagers was involved in a crash with a gravel truck Wednesday afternoon, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Around 12:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue in Georgetown Township. Investigators...
