The college football season is approaching. Each SEC team will be previewed before the season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview: Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky had a terrific season in 2021. Mark Stoops hit the 10-win mark for the second time in his career and the fourth time in Kentucky’s history. It was just the 13th time the Wildcats had a winning record in conference play – the second under Stoops – and was good for the highest finish in the SEC since 1977.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO