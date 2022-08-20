Read full article on original website
Mark Stoops Says 2022 Freshman Class is Kentucky's Best Ever
As fall camp nears its end and the season-opener on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio) approaches, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops began one last week of heavy talking on Monday. Speaking at the Louisville Alumni Association Kickoff Luncheon at Churchill Downs, Stoops addressed the crowd as he ...
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky recruits stand in updated 247 Sports rankings
With AAU done for the summer, the senior season for class of 2023 basketball prospects is only a few short months away. National recruiting services are beginning to roll out their updated player rankings for the class, and the Kentucky Wildcats commits and recruits are stacking up to potentially enter ‘greatest class of all time’ territory.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky to lose veteran defender to suspension for season opener, per report
Jordan Wright is expected to join Chris Rodriguez as Kentucky players who are suspended for the season opener against Miami-Ohio. Wright has played in 42 career games with 12 starts, and 106 career tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and 6 quarterback hurries. Last year, he appeared in 9 games, including 7 starts.
2022 SEC Football Preview: Kentucky Wildcats
The college football season is approaching. Each SEC team will be previewed before the season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview: Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky had a terrific season in 2021. Mark Stoops hit the 10-win mark for the second time in his career and the fourth time in Kentucky’s history. It was just the 13th time the Wildcats had a winning record in conference play – the second under Stoops – and was good for the highest finish in the SEC since 1977.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Vibe around Kentucky football terrific — except for Chris Rodriguez situation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The vibe around Mark Stoops and his University of Kentucky football team has been terrific. Vibrant. Energizing. Inspiring. Dynamic. You get the picture. Not only are the Wildcats ranked in the AP Top 25 preseason poll for only the fifth time in program history, they’re a consensus Top 25 team, cracking the Top 25 in nearly every ranking.
foxlexington.com
Tyrese Maxey holds basketball camp in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tyrese Maxey was the star on Kentucky’s 2020 basketball team that had its season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Himself, Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and company could have made some noise in the NCAA tournament, a thought that still haunts Big Blue Nation.
Watch: Head Coach Mark Stoops Talks Kentucky's Second Scrimmage, Consistency, and more
Saturday saw Kentucky Football's second scrimmage of preseason camp take place, as the season-opener against Miami (Ohio) is just 14 days away. Following the scrimmage, head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media, discussing his main takeaways from Saturday's action, what he's looking to see ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky to face Yale this season, per report
After the Kentucky Wildcats‘ impressive performance in the Bahamas, the Big Blue Nation’s anticipation and excitement is growing. However, it is mid-August and the official non-conference schedule has yet to be announced for the 2022-23 season. While it should be released within the next few weeks, a packed...
foxlexington.com
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
WTVQ
Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
WKYT 27
Potential record number of students head to class at University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Class is back in session at the University of Kentucky. UK spokesperson Jay Blanton says there could be a record number of students filling in classrooms across campus, with more than 32,000 students enrolled for the new academic year. That number included a record incoming freshman...
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
WKYT 27
Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
WKYT 27
Car show honors Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Karl Shannon entertained country music audiences for more than 50 years. “I’ve met pretty much anyone and everyone in country music,” Shannon told WKYT in May. “Loretta Lynn...tons of people. Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire. There’s Billy Ray. I’m a good friend of...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
WTVQ
Families raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning through Capitol rally
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- An awareness rally was held Sunday morning to remember the lives of nearly 200 Kentuckians who have died in recent years from fentanyl poisoning. The rally was put on by the “Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation”. Founder Angela Parkerson created the foundation in honor of her son, who died in 2021.
WTVQ
Woodland Christian Church brings back art market
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Across the street from the annual art fair at Woodland Park, another art market continued it’s annual tradition. The Woodland Christian Church brought back it’s Kentucky Art Market on the church grounds. Now in its 30th year, the juried art fair features 60 artists. All...
WTVQ
Radio legend Karl Shannon remembered through car show
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Radio legend Karl Shannon’s legacy continued Sunday at Waveland State Historic Site, months after he passed. Shannon’s voice ruled the radio stations for more than 40 years. He was also Waveland’s Santa Claus. Shannon was known for putting on car shows for charity. “He...
foxlexington.com
Winchester band chases Hollywood dreams
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Every band needs their big break. Happening now, you can help four local rock stars get theirs. Bruce Stanfield, Dave Keefer, Rodney Hull, and Lark Watts banded together nearly 35 years ago. Currently living in different cities across the country, they haven’t played together in almost a year. They hope the next time they take the stage it’s at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. To get there though, the group of Winchester natives needs a little hometown help.
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
