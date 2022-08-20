Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Goes Super With Future Trunks
Future Trunks was one of the biggest introductions of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma cutting his way into the minds of anime fans by slicing Frieza into millions of pieces. Playing a major role in the Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, Trunks also has a big part of the latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, one cosplayer has taken the chance to go Super Saiyan by bringing Future Trunks into the real world.
Collider
'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Review: New Saiyan Adventure Is a Surprising Fun Ride
If you had or were a child during the late 90s and early 00s, you’re bound to have seen Son Goku and his super saiyan friends and family pop up on one of your screens. If you are or have been a fan, however, it’s possible that you are more than familiar not only with the colorful characters from the Akira Toriyama universe, but also with some of the overdone tropes of the anime series, which has been on the air for the better part of the last 30+ years. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is well aware of that legacy, and uses that mileage to its advantage. Fan or not, it’s safe to say you’ll have fun with it.
Fans are still making sequels to FromSoftware's '90s RPG series
King's Field's 22-year-old construction set is still in use today.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Shows New Battle Footage, Confirms Ranked Matches
At the conclusion of the 2022 Pokemon World Championships in London, The Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara unveiled a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which focused on battle mechanics and online play. The trailer opened with the introduction of a new Pokemon, the Dragon- and Normal-type Cyclizar, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Black Myth: Wukong - Official In-game Cutscene
Get a look at a 6 minute in game cutscene in Black Myth: Wukong. Black Myth: Wukong is an action-adventure game developed by Game Science. Get a look at brand new never before scene characters in the game.
First Reactions To 'She-Hulk' Have Started To Appear Online
Sure, some shows are better than others but if you ask me, Marvel is yet to disappoint when it comes to its Disney+ content. Wandavision started the wave off strong as we all collectively tried to unravel exactly what was going on in Westview, and the recent Ms. Marvel refreshed the tone of the MCU and introduced us to a great new character. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and the first reactions are in.
Gamespot
Lord Of The Rings Online: Before The Shadow Expansion Will Focus On Early Game Content
Lord of the Rings Online's next expansion, Before the Shadow, will serve as a prequel of sorts, with two new leveling zones for players levels 1-32 and a story that takes place prior to the events of the Fellowship of the Ring. The content update, which developer Standing Stone Games...
‘Dragon Ball Super’ bests ‘Beast’ at box office with $20.1M
Idris Elba may go head-to-head with a lion in “Beast,” but the action flick was no match for the latest “Dragon Ball” movie at the North American box office this weekend. “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the charts in its first weekend in theaters, with $20.1 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates on Sunday. “Beast,” meanwhile, settled for a second-place debut with $11.6 million. Crunchyroll released “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” on 3,900 screens in North America, marking the widest-ever opening for an anime. The Toei Animation production was directed by Tetsuro Kodama, who had the support...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Jojo's All-Star Battle R Will Have 50 Playable Characters At Launch
Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. The trailer opens up with the original Japanese voice actors for Koichi Hirose and Rohan Kishibe while they go in-depth about what players can expect from the game's release. Jojo's All-Star Battle R will have 50...
Gamespot
Hidden Dream
Sign In to follow. Follow Hidden Dream, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cast Hypes Gohan's Comeback and the Anime's Future (Exclusive)
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is finally in theaters, and the movie is making good on all its promises. With Gohan and Piccolo at the helm, the fighters are showing all-new sides of themselves in this action-packed feature. Of course, no one is more hyped about their return to theaters than the cast of Dragon Ball. So luckily for ComicBook, we had the chance to sit down with the movie's stars for a chat ahead of its big premiere.
‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Review: Remarkably, This One’s Not Just for the Fans
Even Super Saiyans have superhero fatigue. At this point, with 20 feature films and a gajillion episodes of various anime series spanning one of the biggest animation franchises in the world, any further installment of “Dragon Ball” is going to be, as they say, for the fans. “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” — the 21st “Dragon Ball” film, the second “Dragon Ball Super” film, and the first to use primarily 3-D computer animation — is exactly that, . That’s not to say that “Super Hero” is hostile to any newcomers, however. Hardcore fans will understand what’s going on pretty much immediately, but...
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 Dev Update Shows More Map Reworks And Changes To Specialists
Ahead of its second season in September, the team behind Battlefield 2042 have provided an update on what to expect in the game's near future. Chief among it all are reworks to existing maps and a promised retooling of the game's controversial Specialists. The maps Renewal and Orbital will be...
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals X-Men Crossover Event Sins of Sinister
Quiet Council member Mister Sinister is about to get everything he ever dreamed of in an upcoming X-Men crossover. Last week, Marvel teased some major news regarding the next era of X-Men comics. The cryptic teaser was short on details. However, it had the letters "S.O.S." in its center along with the month of January 2023. We now know the S.O.S. stands for "Sins of Sinister," a crossover planned for next year and centered on Nathaniel Essex reshaping the world in his image, somehow. No other details are provided, though some healthy speculation has never stopped us before.
How to Go Super Saiyan in Fortnite
Looking to go Super Saiyan in Fortnite? Here's what you need to know. The Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collaboration is still going strong. Hailed by many fans as the most well-executed crossover event in Fortnite history, it features the legendary exploits of Saiyans Goku and Vegeta as they adventure around the island.
Gamespot
PS5 Multiplayer Is Free This Weekend
Sony has announced that all online multiplayer for PS4 and PS5 games will be free this coming weekend. The promotion runs August 27-28. Normally, a PlayStation Plus membership is required to play most games online, but that will not be the case this coming weekend. Sony is known to hold these type of free multiplayer weekends from time to time.
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ trailer shows Scarlet Witch in action
Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer Firaxis has showcased the character of Scarlet Witch in a new five-minute video showcase. A new video was released yesterday (August 20) illustrating what players can do with Scarlet Witch in the XCOM developer’s upcoming superhero strategy game. The magic wielder relies heavily on...
Gamespot
Thor: Love And Thunder Hits Disney Plus Very Soon
Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder will come to Disney Plus on September 8, the company has announced as part of its announcement for what's on tap this year for Disney+ Day. September 8 will indeed be a very big day for Disney Plus, as that day also sees the release of Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return. This mini-feature digs into Ewan McGregor's path toward returning to play Obi-Wan in the limited series.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Adds Crypto To The Legend Lineup
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launches this week, with Crypto finally making his mobile debut (after launching prematurely last week) alongside the new Hyperbeat battle pass. Apex players had suspected this was the case for weeks, but it was confirmed for real today after a series of odd tweets appeared on the official Apex Legends Mobile Twitter page.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Debuts Black Frieza, the Anime's Strongest Form Yet
The cat is out of the bag as Dragon Ball Super has introduced fans to "Black Frieza", the strongest version of the character to date. With the new transformation being introduced in the latest chapter of the manga, the villain's new form has unleashed shockwaves on the anime world, helping to bring the Granolah the Survivor Arc to a close in one of the most shocking ways possible. With the Heeters defeated and Frieza now on top, we're sure to see this new transformation in the future of the Shonen series.
Comments / 0