Meet Chester W. Porter, Candidate For Bessemer City Council District # 2 on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by A Committee To Elect Chester W. Porter Bessemer City Council District 2

thecutoffnews.com
Meet Incumbent Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley, Candidate Seeking Re-Election For Mayor Of Bessemer on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by The Friends To Elect Kenneth Gulley
Meet Incumbent Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley, Candidate Seeking Re-Election For Mayor Of Bessemer on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by The Friends To Elect Kenneth Gulley P.O. Box 1806 Bessemer, AL 35021. Meet Incumbent Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley, Candidate Seeking Re-Election For Mayor Of Bessemer on August 23, 2022...
wvtm13.com
Well-known jeweler remembered for wanting to end the cycles of gun-violence in community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rising leader is how a Bessemer man killed over the weekend in Birmingham is being described. Cedric Mahaffey, 29, was a husband and father. He was a well-known mouth jeweler in the area. His life was taken away. Learn more in the video above.
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Falcons Men's Cross Country Voted Fourth in Gulf South Conference Preseason Poll
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 2400 block of Green Springs Highway at 7:23 p.m. on August 23, 2022. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He...
Birmingham city workers find 2 bodies in lot
Authorities are working to determine the identities and causes of death of two people after their bodies were found decomposing in an overgrown lot in Birmingham Tuesday morning.
Shelby County officers searching for two suspects related to burglary cases
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating two people who could be related to multiple burglary cases. The car in the photograph is missing a hubcap and there is damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. If you have any information, contact investigator […]
New count shows hundreds face homelessness in the Birmingham area. The real number may be four times higher.
Newly released data shows homelessness in the Birmingham area is up since last year, and local and national experts say even that elevated number is likely a significant undercount.
40-year-old ID’d as man killed in Tuesday night shooting in Birmingham
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Eugene King. He was 40 and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at a small apartment building at 2418...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
Bham Now
Get your tickets now for Dinner in the Streets—Aug. 30 at Michael’s Restaurant Parkside
After a 3-year hiatus, Dinner in the Streets is back, and with it the chance to dine and connect outside with others under the lights of Birmingham—all for a good cause. Sponsored by The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham’s Echelon Junior Advisory Board, Dinner in the Streets will be at Michael’s Restaurant on Tuesday, August 30, starting at 5:30PM.
Power 25 Rankings: A new No. 1 team emerges following a Week 1 shakeup
As expected, there was quite a shakeup in the AL.com Power 25 rankings after the first week of action. Clay-Chalkville jumped to No. 1 following an impressive 48-0 win over Briarwood Christian. Previous No. 1 Thompson dropped to No. 4 following a 38-7 loss in the Freedom Bowl against Buford, Ga.
Alabama sororities go viral after denying a man that attempted to pledge
Transgender student Grant Sikes went through sorority rush at the University of Alabama, getting dropped from every house. Sikes gained a lot of media attention because he documented his recruitment journey on TikTok.
Bham Now
Riverchase Galleria will become a mixed-use development with a healthcare facility
Hoover, a big change is coming your way. The city announced redevelopment plans to turn Riverchase Galleria into a mixed-use space, including a healthcare facility. Keep reading for all the details. Hoover announced a big plan. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek Shopping Center...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Bodies of man, woman found in Wylam community Tuesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in an overgrown lot in the Wylam community on August 23. This is an Unclassified Death Investigation. The bodies were found in the 500 block of Cambridge Street according to Birmingham...
Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home
A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man shot to death in Birmingham's West End Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a Bessemer man was found shot to death Saturday night in West End. Shortly after 8:30 pm., officers went to check out a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
mageenews.com
Alabama Woman Sentenced for Bank Fraud
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Pelham, Alabama woman was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Man dead after crashing car into several trees in Bessemer
An investigation is underway after a single-vehicle crash left a Bessemer man dead Monday afternoon.
