Bessemer, AL

Meet Chester W. Porter, Candidate For Bessemer City Council District # 2 on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by A Committee To Elect Chester W. Porter Bessemer City Council District 2

Meet Incumbent Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley, Candidate Seeking Re-Election For Mayor Of Bessemer on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by The Friends To Elect Kenneth Gulley

Meet Incumbent Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley, Candidate Seeking Re-Election For Mayor Of Bessemer on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by The Friends To Elect Kenneth Gulley P.O. Box 1806 Bessemer, AL 35021. Meet Incumbent Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley, Candidate Seeking Re-Election For Mayor Of Bessemer on August 23, 2022...
BESSEMER, AL
Montevallo Falcons Men's Cross Country Voted Fourth in Gulf South Conference Preseason Poll

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 2400 block of Green Springs Highway at 7:23 p.m. on August 23, 2022. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Infrastructure Construction
Education
Politics
Elections
Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home

A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bessemer man shot to death in Birmingham's West End Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a Bessemer man was found shot to death Saturday night in West End. Shortly after 8:30 pm., officers went to check out a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Alabama Woman Sentenced for Bank Fraud

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Pelham, Alabama woman was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
PELHAM, AL

