Meet Chester W. Porter, Candidate For Bessemer City Council District # 2 on August 23, 2022 - Paid for by A Committee To Elect Chester W. Porter Bessemer City Council District 2

After a 3-year hiatus, Dinner in the Streets is back, and with it the chance to dine and connect outside with others under the lights of Birmingham—all for a good cause. Sponsored by The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham’s Echelon Junior Advisory Board, Dinner in the Streets will be at Michael’s Restaurant on Tuesday, August 30, starting at 5:30PM.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO